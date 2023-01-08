Financial Scammers-Bottom Feeders of our Society

Chris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G5ke0_0k75bg7400
Photo byGoogle Images

There is an old saying that whenever anything sounds to be too good to be true, it probably isn’t.  But sometimes people can forget this when presented with an opportunity they can’t pass up.

It started with a simple game on Facebook.  All people had to do is come up with a word that was spelled with “ee” with the exclusion of a couple of words they already listed and their company would provide a payout of $400 to $1200.  Sounds easy enough.  But I have been around enough to recognize a scam when I see it. But I played along.

I submitted a word “beet” and soon received an instant message that I was eligible for a payout.  First, they wanted to verify that I had a “Cash App” profile.  This was how they were going to provide the payout.  Once I provided my username, they provided a screen shot of my profile on the app and asked if that was me.  Once I informed them that was indeed my profile, the scam began.

Very soon a chart was sent to me.  The chart outlined the payment I would receive after I made an initial payment to them.  The chart began with an initial payment of $100 and then a payment ranging from the $400 to $1200 that was promised on the Facebook game.  Once I submitted a payment, a payment that could not be canceled, backed out, or likely even traced, I would be rewarded with an amount exponentially higher than what I gave. At this point, there was no doubt in my mind that this was a scam.

There were a few clues that highlight the fact that I was targeted for a scam:

  • First and foremost the opportunity is too good to be true.  Not even in the stock market can you receive the payouts that this person was promising for simply providing a word that was spelled a certain way.
  • Most often these scams are created in another country.  Often Eastern Europe.  Sometimes other areas.  This becomes obvious when the English used to create the scam is substandard.  English is a second language and the proficiency is less than fluent.
  • The scam originates on the Facebook profile of a person you know.  A Facebook friend.  This is to create the trust needed to draw you into the scam.

I shut down the scam immediately.  My son is a Special Agent with the United States Secret Service. Part of my son’s job responsibility is to investigate scams and frauds.  The person behind the scam, when realizing what I was telling him (or her),

I closed down the chat instantly.  They sent various pictures that represented what they were trying to do.  People holding money.  Dollar bills.  And they very quickly blocked me from the chat.  Having hijacked this indivdual’s Facebook account, they moved to “unfriend” me from this person’s account.

Although obviously not successful with me, it should come as no surprise that they have success with other people.  Elderly. Vulnerable. People who are unsuspecting and trustful of the name they see associated with the scam.  There are people overseas, generally, that do nothing but this all day long.  Send these messages to hundreds and thousands of people with the goal of collecting as many payouts as they can.  It does not take many victims to create a substantial payday for perpetrator of the scam.

These scams don’t begin and end with the internet. In the middle of the night, a grandparent will receive a text message from someone alleging to be their grandchild. They are in some kind of trouble:  the car broke down, they have been arrested or some other immediate circumstance that requires cash. They provide direction on how to pay the money.  Some account that will be shut down immediately after receiving payment. Payments that often cannot be traced.  Or if they are traced, nothing can be done legally due to the amount of the transaction or the country the person is located.  Grandparents who may not know much about technology and are motivated by the desire to help their grandchild fail to look at the common sense involved in preventing this type of fraud.

  • Call the grandchild directly.  Are they in the trouble presented in the text.
  • Contact the parents.  Do they know the whereabouts of the grandchild?  Do they know anything about the trouble indicated in the message?

These simple steps can prevent a tragic swindle of large amounts of money.

Much too often the scam will involve the purchase of gift cards.  Gift cards become an immediate asset to a person knowledgeable about the user of these cards.  They create some circumstance that requires a gift card.  An Amazon card. A Kohl’s card. It doesn’t matter. They all work the same.  All that is needed is the information  readily available on the back of the card.  Once these numbers are given out, that card becomes invalid.  The person may go to use the card, but it will be rejected.  The cards have already been redeemed by the person receiving the numbers.  

The best way to avoid these tragic crimes are at the point of purchase.  Where i work, it is policy to question an individual purchasing a large quantity of gift cards.  Do they know the person PERSONALLY who is receiving them?  Are they purchasing the cards as a result of a telephone call, email, or text message?  Did they VERIFY the situation with the person allegedly needing the cards? One day an elderly woman entered our store to purchase $300 of Nike gift cards.  Immediately at face value this did not seem right.  Upon questioning, the woman received a telephone call from someone allegedly to be her granddaughter and instructed her to purchase the cards.  Had the sale gone through, the cards are non-refundable,and once the numbers are given out, they would have immediately been used, making the cards useless.  This woman would have been out of $300 that she could never get back.

There is an old saying that whenever anything sounds to be too good to be true, it probably isn’t.  

If you like this story, please follow me by clicking the follow button so you can see my other articles.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Money Scams

Comments / 1

Published by

I have had a vast array of life experience as a social worker, world language teacher, and corporate trainer. Thanks for reading and don’t forget to follow me for more stories on local issues and human interest.

La Crosse, WI
214 followers

More from Chris

La Crosse, WI

Homeless In LaCrosse

It is a problem all over the country and LaCrosse, WI is not exempt. This past Spring it was estimated that there were approximately 270 individuals camping at Houska Park, the destination of many homeless people. (https://lacrossetribune.com/news/local/houska-park-to-close-people-experiencing-homelessness-need-winter-shelter/article_856ac0da-56e3-11ed-b575-ab980b6cada7.html)

Read full story
29 comments

Diabetes: The Silent Killer

(Note: The following article is based on personal experience and is not intended to diagnose or treat any medical conditions. If you are experiencing any symptoms of what may be diabetes, seek the attention of your doctor to assess your condition and determine a treatment plan.)

Read full story
15 comments

Doctor Hear Me

It began with a low back ache.  It was unlike any backache I had before, but since I didn’t suffer from many backaches, I had nothing to compare it too.  All I knew was that it hurt, and the pain went down into my legs.  I went to my doctor, and his belief was that it was some type of back strain and it would go away on its own.  It didn’t. I sought the services of a chiropractor who did their adjustments and said to come back if the pain did not go away.  It did not. I followed up with my doctor again, and this time he referred me to a specialist.  The specialist examined me, had some X-rays taken that didn’t show any issues, and sent me on my way, indicating that if it didn’t get better, to follow up with my doctor again.  One evening at home when walking from the small area of our kitchen where our computer was located to our kitchen table, my legs just collapsed.  My wife took me to urgent care who examined me and could not find anything wrong.  They suspected a pinched nerve, gave me some pain medication, and advised me to follow up with my doctor if it did not get better.  It did not.  

Read full story
2 comments
La Crosse, WI

To Spend or not to Spend….A Community Responds

Trane headquarters LaCrosse, WIPhoto byLaCrosse Tribune. In any community, circumstances may arise that may create divisiveness in a community. LaCrosse has certainly not been immune to these types of issues.

Read full story

A Sacrifice to be Made

Several years ago I accepted the challenge of moving in with my son and his two children while his wife was deployed overseas with the military. During the six months I was there, I was the primary caretaker: feeding, doing laundry, entertaining, buying clothing, and all around being their surrogate parent. Once this time was done, my wife and I who endured the separation believed that this was a once in a lifetime experience. Or not.

Read full story
12 comments
Jacksonville, NC

Grandpa Nanny

To what extent do you put yourself out for your children, for your grandchildren? At what point it is enough to help fill in the gaps when an unexpected crisis arises? There was a time when my wife and I had to answer these questions.

Read full story

Life Pt. 2

When I became disabled and no longer able to work full time, my wife and I agreed that I would seek a part time job. The motivation for the job was less on money (although the extra money certainly helped!) but more to provide socialization for me so I was not at home all day with our dog. Although Minnie is our baby and we love her dearly, she is not much on conversation.

Read full story

Homeless in LaCrosse

Every town, big and small, has found itself in the crosshairs of trying to determine its obligation to resolving the homeless crisis in their locality. This is the story of one town and its resolve to remedy the crisis in its borders.

Read full story

A Tale of Many Tongues

From the time I was a small child, I became fascinated with language. My mother was from Germany, so to hear her communicate to others in her native tongue was extremely interesting to me. I would spend hours, listening to her speak to my aunt whenever we visited for a holiday or just so they could spend time together catching up on life. Being that we lived just a short car drive away, this was a fairly frequent occurrence. Since my father did not speak German, it was very difficult for my mother to try and teach us German. However my comprehension of the language began by osmosis.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy