Financial Scammers-Bottom Feeders of our Society

There is an old saying that whenever anything sounds to be too good to be true, it probably isn’t. But sometimes people can forget this when presented with an opportunity they can’t pass up.

It started with a simple game on Facebook. All people had to do is come up with a word that was spelled with “ee” with the exclusion of a couple of words they already listed and their company would provide a payout of $400 to $1200. Sounds easy enough. But I have been around enough to recognize a scam when I see it. But I played along.

I submitted a word “beet” and soon received an instant message that I was eligible for a payout. First, they wanted to verify that I had a “Cash App” profile. This was how they were going to provide the payout. Once I provided my username, they provided a screen shot of my profile on the app and asked if that was me. Once I informed them that was indeed my profile, the scam began.

Very soon a chart was sent to me. The chart outlined the payment I would receive after I made an initial payment to them. The chart began with an initial payment of $100 and then a payment ranging from the $400 to $1200 that was promised on the Facebook game. Once I submitted a payment, a payment that could not be canceled, backed out, or likely even traced, I would be rewarded with an amount exponentially higher than what I gave. At this point, there was no doubt in my mind that this was a scam.

There were a few clues that highlight the fact that I was targeted for a scam:

First and foremost the opportunity is too good to be true. Not even in the stock market can you receive the payouts that this person was promising for simply providing a word that was spelled a certain way.

Most often these scams are created in another country. Often Eastern Europe. Sometimes other areas. This becomes obvious when the English used to create the scam is substandard. English is a second language and the proficiency is less than fluent.

The scam originates on the Facebook profile of a person you know. A Facebook friend. This is to create the trust needed to draw you into the scam.

I shut down the scam immediately. My son is a Special Agent with the United States Secret Service. Part of my son’s job responsibility is to investigate scams and frauds. The person behind the scam, when realizing what I was telling him (or her),

I closed down the chat instantly. They sent various pictures that represented what they were trying to do. People holding money. Dollar bills. And they very quickly blocked me from the chat. Having hijacked this indivdual’s Facebook account, they moved to “unfriend” me from this person’s account.

Although obviously not successful with me, it should come as no surprise that they have success with other people. Elderly. Vulnerable. People who are unsuspecting and trustful of the name they see associated with the scam. There are people overseas, generally, that do nothing but this all day long. Send these messages to hundreds and thousands of people with the goal of collecting as many payouts as they can. It does not take many victims to create a substantial payday for perpetrator of the scam.

These scams don’t begin and end with the internet. In the middle of the night, a grandparent will receive a text message from someone alleging to be their grandchild. They are in some kind of trouble: the car broke down, they have been arrested or some other immediate circumstance that requires cash. They provide direction on how to pay the money. Some account that will be shut down immediately after receiving payment. Payments that often cannot be traced. Or if they are traced, nothing can be done legally due to the amount of the transaction or the country the person is located. Grandparents who may not know much about technology and are motivated by the desire to help their grandchild fail to look at the common sense involved in preventing this type of fraud.

Call the grandchild directly. Are they in the trouble presented in the text.

Contact the parents. Do they know the whereabouts of the grandchild? Do they know anything about the trouble indicated in the message?

These simple steps can prevent a tragic swindle of large amounts of money.

Much too often the scam will involve the purchase of gift cards. Gift cards become an immediate asset to a person knowledgeable about the user of these cards. They create some circumstance that requires a gift card. An Amazon card. A Kohl’s card. It doesn’t matter. They all work the same. All that is needed is the information readily available on the back of the card. Once these numbers are given out, that card becomes invalid. The person may go to use the card, but it will be rejected. The cards have already been redeemed by the person receiving the numbers.

The best way to avoid these tragic crimes are at the point of purchase. Where i work, it is policy to question an individual purchasing a large quantity of gift cards. Do they know the person PERSONALLY who is receiving them? Are they purchasing the cards as a result of a telephone call, email, or text message? Did they VERIFY the situation with the person allegedly needing the cards? One day an elderly woman entered our store to purchase $300 of Nike gift cards. Immediately at face value this did not seem right. Upon questioning, the woman received a telephone call from someone allegedly to be her granddaughter and instructed her to purchase the cards. Had the sale gone through, the cards are non-refundable,and once the numbers are given out, they would have immediately been used, making the cards useless. This woman would have been out of $300 that she could never get back.

