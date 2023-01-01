La Crosse, WI

Homeless In LaCrosse

Chris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30I6mi_0k0Mlv4I00
Homeless In AmericaPhoto byJeenah Moon/Getty Images

Homelessness.

It is a problem all over the country and LaCrosse, WI is not exempt. This past Spring it was estimated that there were approximately 270 individuals camping at Houska Park, the destination of many homeless people. (https://lacrossetribune.com/news/local/houska-park-to-close-people-experiencing-homelessness-need-winter-shelter/article_856ac0da-56e3-11ed-b575-ab980b6cada7.html)

LaCrosse has been very proactive in its attempts to eliminate the homeless population out of concern for their safety and comfort.  For the homeless living in Houska park, the City of LaCrosse brought in electricity and running water. Many local agencies spearheaded the efforts to bring meals, toiletries, and clothing into the park.

Several attempts have been unsuccessful.  In 2021, the city and county attempted to purchase the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce building near downtown to use as a site for bridge housing, a type of living space meant to aid people transitioning out of homelessness. But a higher bidder outbid the City and prevented the sale to the City and County of LaCrosse.

The City also created an agreement to purchase a local motel to provide temporary housing for the homeless.  In the midst of much criticism, this sale ultimately failed due to maintenance issues that could not or would not be fixed by the sellers.

During the most recent severe weather, the City opened up its Southside Community Center to provide temporary shelter from the elements. With much snow and freezing temperatures predicted, a resource was needed to keep the homeless population safe.  Although the the cost of the endeavor was not currently available, 25 to 30 people were served by this resource.  This was aside from the other resources already in place, including the Warming Center, downtown LaCrosse, and the Salvation Army, also near downtown. (https://lacrossetribune.com/news/local/houska-park-to-close-people-experiencing-homelessness-need-winter-shelter/article_856ac0da-56e3-11ed-b575-ab980b6cada7.html)

This homeless problem a host of questions.  What is leading to the growing number of homeless? Poverty? Addiction? Mental Illness?  Many experts would answer that it is not as easy as identifying any single issue.  Multiple issues combine to create this problem for people suffering from homelessness.

Just as complex as the cause of homelessness is finding the best way to eradicate this problem. Many believe the availability of affordable housing will lessen the homeless population. But the problem with this is that it only touches one of the issues leading to homelessness.  How will the individual maintain the rent on the unit?  How will their mental health issues be addressed so that they have the ability to maintain their independence in society?  If drug abuse is a cause of homelessness for an individual, how will they be successful in transitioning from homelessness to a productive role in society if they refuse help for their addiction?

There are many facets to this issue that need to be addressed.  A multi-pronged approach needs to be developed in LaCrosse so money is not just thrown at the problem without addressing the other underlying issues. Drug and alcohol counseling, mental health treatments, job placement are all equally important in addressing the homeless issue. In 2022 LaCrosse considered spending in excess of $4 million on securing affordable housing and homeless issues, yet it is clear the problem has not yet been resolved.

A difficult conclusion to reach is that the problem may never be resolved.  For some living on the streets, it isn’t a problem.  It is what they prefer and they are not interested in “affordable housing” or resources targeted to deal with their addictions and/or mental illness. The difficult position is to respect their choice as long as they are not trespassing on private property. Many businesses have the difficulty of maintaining a business while homeless individuals are camped in the doorways of their business. This is not sustainable for the business.

Ultimately, as good as the intentions may be, society will not be able to conquer all the issues that plague some of its citizens. Resources need to be available for those who want help, but this needs to be their choice.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Homeless LaCrosse Mental Illne

Comments / 12

Published by

I have had a vast array of life experience as a social worker, world language teacher, and corporate trainer. Thanks for reading and don’t forget to follow me for more stories on local issues and human interest.

La Crosse, WI
185 followers

More from Chris

Diabetes: The Silent Killer

What is Diabetes?Photo byNational Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases. (Note: The following article is based on personal experience and is not intended to diagnose or treat any medical conditions. If you are experiencing any symptoms of what may be diabetes, seek the attention of your doctor to assess your condition and determine a treatment plan.)

Read full story
7 comments

Doctor Hear Me

It began with a low back ache.  It was unlike any backache I had before, but since I didn’t suffer from many backaches, I had nothing to compare it too.  All I knew was that it hurt, and the pain went down into my legs.  I went to my doctor, and his belief was that it was some type of back strain and it would go away on its own.  It didn’t. I sought the services of a chiropractor who did their adjustments and said to come back if the pain did not go away.  It did not. I followed up with my doctor again, and this time he referred me to a specialist.  The specialist examined me, had some X-rays taken that didn’t show any issues, and sent me on my way, indicating that if it didn’t get better, to follow up with my doctor again.  One evening at home when walking from the small area of our kitchen where our computer was located to our kitchen table, my legs just collapsed.  My wife took me to urgent care who examined me and could not find anything wrong.  They suspected a pinched nerve, gave me some pain medication, and advised me to follow up with my doctor if it did not get better.  It did not.  

Read full story
2 comments
La Crosse, WI

To Spend or not to Spend….A Community Responds

Trane headquarters LaCrosse, WIPhoto byLaCrosse Tribune. In any community, circumstances may arise that may create divisiveness in a community. LaCrosse has certainly not been immune to these types of issues.

Read full story

A Sacrifice to be Made

Several years ago I accepted the challenge of moving in with my son and his two children while his wife was deployed overseas with the military. During the six months I was there, I was the primary caretaker: feeding, doing laundry, entertaining, buying clothing, and all around being their surrogate parent. Once this time was done, my wife and I who endured the separation believed that this was a once in a lifetime experience. Or not.

Read full story
12 comments
Jacksonville, NC

Grandpa Nanny

To what extent do you put yourself out for your children, for your grandchildren? At what point it is enough to help fill in the gaps when an unexpected crisis arises? There was a time when my wife and I had to answer these questions.

Read full story

Life Pt. 2

When I became disabled and no longer able to work full time, my wife and I agreed that I would seek a part time job. The motivation for the job was less on money (although the extra money certainly helped!) but more to provide socialization for me so I was not at home all day with our dog. Although Minnie is our baby and we love her dearly, she is not much on conversation.

Read full story

Homeless in LaCrosse

Every town, big and small, has found itself in the crosshairs of trying to determine its obligation to resolving the homeless crisis in their locality. This is the story of one town and its resolve to remedy the crisis in its borders.

Read full story

A Tale of Many Tongues

From the time I was a small child, I became fascinated with language. My mother was from Germany, so to hear her communicate to others in her native tongue was extremely interesting to me. I would spend hours, listening to her speak to my aunt whenever we visited for a holiday or just so they could spend time together catching up on life. Being that we lived just a short car drive away, this was a fairly frequent occurrence. Since my father did not speak German, it was very difficult for my mother to try and teach us German. However my comprehension of the language began by osmosis.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy