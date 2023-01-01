Homeless in LaCrosse

Homeless In America Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

Homelessness.

It is a problem all over the country and LaCrosse, WI is not exempt. This past Spring it was estimated that there were approximately 270 individuals camping at Houska Park, the destination of many homeless people. (https://lacrossetribune.com/news/local/houska-park-to-close-people-experiencing-homelessness-need-winter-shelter/article_856ac0da-56e3-11ed-b575-ab980b6cada7.html)

LaCrosse has been very proactive in its attempts to eliminate the homeless population out of concern for their safety and comfort. For the homeless living in Houska park, the City of LaCrosse brought in electricity and running water. Many local agencies spearheaded the efforts to bring meals, toiletries, and clothing into the park.

Several attempts have been unsuccessful. In 2021, the city and county attempted to purchase the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce building near downtown to use as a site for bridge housing, a type of living space meant to aid people transitioning out of homelessness. But a higher bidder outbid the City and prevented the sale to the City and County of LaCrosse.

The City also created an agreement to purchase a local motel to provide temporary housing for the homeless. In the midst of much criticism, this sale ultimately failed due to maintenance issues that could not or would not be fixed by the sellers.

During the most recent severe weather, the City opened up its Southside Community Center to provide temporary shelter from the elements. With much snow and freezing temperatures predicted, a resource was needed to keep the homeless population safe. Although the the cost of the endeavor was not currently available, 25 to 30 people were served by this resource. This was aside from the other resources already in place, including the Warming Center, downtown LaCrosse, and the Salvation Army, also near downtown. (https://lacrossetribune.com/news/local/houska-park-to-close-people-experiencing-homelessness-need-winter-shelter/article_856ac0da-56e3-11ed-b575-ab980b6cada7.html)

This homeless problem a host of questions. What is leading to the growing number of homeless? Poverty? Addiction? Mental Illness? Many experts would answer that it is not as easy as identifying any single issue. Multiple issues combine to create this problem for people suffering from homelessness.

Just as complex as the cause of homelessness is finding the best way to eradicate this problem. Many believe the availability of affordable housing will lessen the homeless population. But the problem with this is that it only touches one of the issues leading to homelessness. How will the individual maintain the rent on the unit? How will their mental health issues be addressed so that they have the ability to maintain their independence in society? If drug abuse is a cause of homelessness for an individual, how will they be successful in transitioning from homelessness to a productive role in society if they refuse help for their addiction?

There are many facets to this issue that need to be addressed. A multi-pronged approach needs to be developed in LaCrosse so money is not just thrown at the problem without addressing the other underlying issues. Drug and alcohol counseling, mental health treatments, job placement are all equally important in addressing the homeless issue. In 2022 LaCrosse considered spending in excess of $4 million on securing affordable housing and homeless issues, yet it is clear the problem has not yet been resolved.

A difficult conclusion to reach is that the problem may never be resolved. For some living on the streets, it isn’t a problem. It is what they prefer and they are not interested in “affordable housing” or resources targeted to deal with their addictions and/or mental illness. The difficult position is to respect their choice as long as they are not trespassing on private property. Many businesses have the difficulty of maintaining a business while homeless individuals are camped in the doorways of their business. This is not sustainable for the business.

Ultimately, as good as the intentions may be, society will not be able to conquer all the issues that plague some of its citizens. Resources need to be available for those who want help, but this needs to be their choice.