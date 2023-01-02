Diabetes: The Silent Killer

What is Diabetes? Photo by National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases

(Note: The following article is based on personal experience and is not intended to diagnose or treat any medical conditions. If you are experiencing any symptoms of what may be diabetes, seek the attention of your doctor to assess your condition and determine a treatment plan.)

Over 20 years ago when I was in my early 30’s and I was being screened to donate plasma, I was informed that my blood glucose levels were elevated. I was advised that I should get it checked out by my doctor. I had no overt symptoms, I wasn’t overweight, and I had what I believed to be a fairly typical diet. Shortly after being told this, I made an appointment with my doctor, and I was instructed to come in for a fasting blood test. This test, an A1C, measures the amount of sugar in your blood. A normal A1C level is 5.7 g/dl. This specifically measures the amount of grams of glucose in a deciliter of blood. It takes the average level of sugar in your blood over 3 or 6 months. After receiving notification that my levels were high, I was diagnosed as “pre-diabetic.” After some time, I was administered a second test. After the second test came back with an elevated level of sugar in my blood, I was then diagnosed as a Diabetic.

Diabetes is labeled the “silent killer” because it often goes undetected. The symptoms can be any of the following conditions:

Increased thirst

Frequent urination

Increased hunger

Unintended weight loss

Fatigue

Blurred vision

Slow-healing sores

Frequent infections

Numbness or tingling in the hands or feet

Areas of darkened skin, usually in the armpits and neck (https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/diabetes/symptoms-causes/syc-20371444)

These symptoms are caused by the inability of the pancreas to produce enough insulin and the cells handling glucose poorly. The most effective way to treat diabetes, although there is no cure, is through diet and exercise. If diet and exercise are not working to control the glucose levels in blood, medicines may be required to help manage the glucose. There are many different medications available to help control the progression of the disease. I take Metformin twice a day and inject myself with Trulicity once a week. I was told that insulin is a last resort and it is preferred that people be at least in their 60’s before starting insulin therapy. This is so that the body doesn’t get so accustomed to the insulin that it starts losing its effectiveness as one ages.

Unfortunately over the years it was not something I took as seriously as I should. With other health issues that presented challenging symptoms, it seemed that they grabbed most of my attention. One of the preventative measures to help in the treatment of diabetes is self testing of your glucose levels. Usually twice a day, you are to prick your finger with a lancet and place a drop of blood on a test strip that is inserted into a meter. This will give you a reading of your current glucose level and through consistent testing, patterns will emerge that will help you control your diabetes. As I stated before, the preferred plan to cope with diabetes is through diet and exercise.

Self testing was a process I loathed. It felt pointless to me, and it seemed to be a use of time that could be placed elsewhere. I have never been consistent in testing my blood.

I knew diet was important, and although I tried to eat healthy, since I was not testing as I should, it was difficult to see how my eating was helping (or hurting) my glucose levels. There are many complications from diabetes that I was risking, including;

Heart and blood vessel disease.

Nerve damage (neuropathy) in limbs.

Other nerve damage.

Kidney disease.

Eye damage.

Skin conditions.

Slow healing.

Hearing impairment. (https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/diabetes/symptoms-causes/syc-20371444)

Recently during a visit to a Diabetes Nurse Educator (a specialist in nutrition and diabetes), I was introduced to CGM (Continuos Glucose Monitor). This consists of a sensor that is attached to your arm through special needles and adhesive which are part of a special applicator kit. The system I am using is called Freestyle Libre 3. It is the most recent product release. The sensor continually measures your blood glucose levels and transmit it to a smart phone. Through the app, you are able to view you glucose levels, recognize patterns of what foods may cause your glucose levels to spike, and keeps a history of your levels. For me, this has been a tremendous help in teaching me the destructiveness of certain foods I ate (say goodbye to the morning doughnut!) and conversely see how certain foods do not cause a spike and keep my glucose at healthy levels.

The main drawback to the Freestyle Libre system is the cost. It is not covered by all insurances, and the most recent application. Freestyle Libre 3, is not covered by Medicare. A sensor that lasts for 14 days will cost from $70 and up, depending on where you purchase the sensors. However, due to how useful it is to have realtime data on your glucose levels, the cost is worth it. The primary differences between the Freestyle Libre 2 and 3 are the size of the sensor on your arm and how information gets to your phone. With the Freestyle Libre 2 it is necessary to scan the sensor with your phone. The Freestyle Libre 3 automatically transmits the data to your phone.

Although there is no cure for diabetes, technology and medicine have evolved to be able to control it much better.