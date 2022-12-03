Doctor Hear Me

Spinal Cord Photo by Medanta

It began with a low back ache. It was unlike any backache I had before, but since I didn’t suffer from many backaches, I had nothing to compare it too. All I knew was that it hurt, and the pain went down into my legs. I went to my doctor, and his belief was that it was some type of back strain and it would go away on its own. It didn’t. I sought the services of a chiropractor who did their adjustments and said to come back if the pain did not go away. It did not. I followed up with my doctor again, and this time he referred me to a specialist. The specialist examined me, had some X-rays taken that didn’t show any issues, and sent me on my way, indicating that if it didn’t get better, to follow up with my doctor again. One evening at home when walking from the small area of our kitchen where our computer was located to our kitchen table, my legs just collapsed. My wife took me to urgent care who examined me and could not find anything wrong. They suspected a pinched nerve, gave me some pain medication, and advised me to follow up with my doctor if it did not get better. It did not.

Prior to my next appointment, my wife had grown tired of the game of “pass the buck” and wanted to get to the bottom of things. Suspecting the worst, she insisted that I tell my doctor that I wanted an MRI. If I did not tell him, she very credibly threatened SHE would tell him! The day of my appointment, I met with my doctor, reviewed everything that had been done up until now, and advised that my wife was adamant that I get an MRI. My doctor laughed and set this up and said they weren’t going to find anything. At about 3:00 in the afternoon the same day I had my MRI, I received a phone call from my doctor at work. He advised me they found something rare in my MRI. I had what was called a Spinal Ependymoma, a tumor inside my spinal cord. To cure this, they would have to do what was called a Spinal Laminectomy. They would have to open up my back, cut open my spinal cord, remove the tumor and close up my spinal cord and back. I was scheduled for this surgery very soon after this call, as there was concern that this tumor, although slow growing, could continue to grow in my spinal cord. Following my surgery it was like night and day. My pain was gone. I could walk normally. Life was good again. For the next 5 years I would have to receive diagnostic MRIs just to make sure it had not returned. Four years later I moved my medical services to another hospital in LaCrosse due to insurance changes. My MRIs stopped. Years later I would learn this wouldn’t make a difference.

Approximately five years after being diagnosed with a Spinal Ependymoma the lumbar area of my spine (the area above the tailbone) I started experiencing pain in my back again. This pain was different since it was higher in my back, between the shoulder blades. I finally went to urgent care and explained to the nurse the pain I was experiencing. I also explained to her that it felt eerily similar to the pain I felt five years ago, just higher. She assured me that the pain I felt was due to the way I rode my mountain bike. Because the structure of the bike caused me to ride slouched, it was creating a pain in my back. She gave me a shot of Toridol for the pain and sent me on my way. The pain did not get better. As directed, I followed up with a doctor about the pain I was experiencing. Once again, I referenced my first bout with Spinal Ependymoma and was concerned since the pain was similar. Apparently this condition was rare enough to happen one time that the thought of it happening a second time was unthinkable. He agreed with the nurse that the pain must be due to the way I was riding my bike. After prescribing some pain medication, I was discharged. My wife and I were a part of a group that had planned on taking a trip to Dallas, TX. The whole time we were on this trip, I could not shake the pain. We intended on following up with a doctor on our return.

Following our return from Dallas, my wife took me to the Emergency Room. When we were checked in, I reviewed all the pain I was in and that I felt I was dealing with another tumor. When the doctor came to examine me, I was very straight forward about the pain I was in, and that I would like an MRI to check on another Spinal Ependymoma. I started to spell this, but the doctor became very indignant as he told me he knew how to spell it. I just though spelling it would bring a greater emphasis to my request for an MRI. He looked at me very warily, not sure whether to take me seriously or if I were someone “fishing” for some pain meds. Finally, he agreed to give me an emergency MRI. Unfortunately, one of the MRI machines was down and it would take several hours before I could get a turn. The doctor had a change of heart by this time and very compassionately asked if we were hungry and ordered sandwiched for us from the cafeteria. Finally it was my turn for the MRI. Approximately one hour later I returned to my spot in the emergency room and it did not take long for the doctor to come and let us know that indeed there was another tumor in my spine, this time at the base of my neck. An appointment was made immediately to meet with the neurosurgeon. I would learn in this meeting that the tumor was quite large. It was about the size of the tip of my little finger. This lodged in a tube that was approximately the diameter of a straw was serious.

My wife obviously was greatly concerned. Any wife would be. But I minimized it, reminding her that we went through this five years before and everything went great. Little would I know then how correct my wife’s premonitions were

Surgery day came and I remember thinking that there was a Packer game on that night and I hoped to be out of surgery and awake to be able to watch the game. All precautions were taken to monitor me during surgery so that nothing adverse would happen. Even electrodes were fastened to my head and they consistently monitored my brain waves comparing them with readings that were taken before surgery. After my surgery, the surgeon came to the recovery room in the ICU department and began his initial assessment. He asked me to wiggle my toes. I could not. He asked me to move my leg. I could not. I could move my fingers and the features on my face, but inexplicably I was paralyzed from the chest down. For the next week, I spent hours working with physical therapy, tryng to get me to stand again. I could not do this. They recognized the need for intensive inpatient physical therapy. The two choices were up at the Mayo Clinic or the neighboring hospital in town that was “out of network.” There was a nurse where I had my surgery who was my advocate and coordinated services for me. The pushback from the insurance company was that I was too old for rehab. I was 46 years old. Finally after wearing down the insurance company speaking to supervisor after supervisor, he got someone that said “yes.” I was very quickly bundled up for transport to the other hospital in a 30 minute window before the insurance company changed their mind.

I arrived at the rehab center of the other hospital. The driver didn’t know where to take me, so he dropped me off in the middle of the rehab gym where I sat in my wheelchair. Finally someone asked me if they could help me and I explained who I was and why I was there. Fortunately they were expecting me, and rolled me over to the nurses station to process my admission into the unit.

For six weeks li lived on this unit. My wife and I celebrated our anniversary during my stay here and she was trained on how to help me in and out of the vehicle and how to manage my wheelchair. I was still not walking. Later during my stay, my daughter was being honored at Parent’s night for being selected to All State in soccer. I obviously could not miss this and again went out in my wheelchair. I had one very emotional time when being returned to my room alone at the end of my physical therapy appointment, there was a note on the mirror in my room. It was from a Staff Sergeant who worked at the local Marine recruiting office. He was there to encourage me, representing my son who was stationed in Okinawa at this time as a new Marine. I broke down in tears, frustrated at the recent events in my life and my son couldn’t be here. At the end of six weeks, after countless painful hours of physical and occupational therapy, I was up and walking with a walker. I was discharged from the unit with more physical therapy to take place on an outpatient basis. I was so glad to be going home.

As I was continuing with radiation back at the hospital where the surgery took place, they were going to make sure that the tumor was gone this time! They were not going to take any chances. Their theory is that at the end of my first spinal surgery, a molecule of the turmor remained and it traveled up my spine where it lodged at the base of my neck. At the end of my radiation, they even did a spinal tap to check my spinal fluid to make sure it was completely gone. During the time of my radiation and my time with my PA who was monitoring my radiation, I realized I was in a lot of pain. Especially when I was reaching above my head or twisted to the side. It was the same type of pain as I experienced before the surgery, but more spread out to lower portions of my back stemming from where the tumor was. I was told to take 2-4 ibuprofen every 4-6 hours. As the weeks went by and I continued my after care, I was asked about my pain. I told him that my pain was still intense and I was taking 4 ibuprofen every 4 hours. The PA became very agitated and told me I could not take that much. I responded by letting him know that I was just doing what I was told.

This was my first introduction into pain medicine. From here a journey began to find the right combination of drugs and dosages of drugs to reduce my pain levels. Eventually during this, my insurance switched back to my original hospital and my doctor referred me to pain medicine at this hospital. As the juggling of drugs and dosages began, my doctor introduced me to the idea of having a pain pump installed in my abdomen. This pump would have a little computer that was programmed to dispense medication at designated times of the day directly into my spine. Due to the patchwork of nerves and the damage that was done to my nerves by the tumor that was entangled in my nerves in my neck, the surgery that was done to remove the tumor, and the radiation, my pain was in my back and in part of my left hand. The pain in my hand felt exactly like someone stabbing you in hand with a knife and dragging the knife once it was in my hand. I learned that aside from al the nerve damage, I suffered from keloid scars. I experienced this on the outside of my body when I got cut or I had surgery, my skin would form in very thick layers on the incision area. What this meant for my spinal surgery, is that a keloid scar formed at the site of the incision in my spine and it affixed my spine to the spinal column. The top of my spine that should float freely in the spinal fluid was held to one spot by the scar. Ths was an additional cause of pain.

I am in my second pump now. After trial and error, we have finally found the right combination of drugs to work in conjunction with my pump to keep my pain manageable. Unfortunately the catheter in the pump was not long enough to reach the area of the spine that controls my hand pain. So I rely on over the counter gels, creams, salves, etc to help reduce this pain.

After 12 years I have been in and out of physical therapy to deal with my balance issues and my difficulty in walking. Because this is such a unique condition, there are no clear cut answers in dealing with my issues. My lack of balance causes me to fall frequently. This is of great concern so that I do not break any bones or get any head injury. Fortunately, despite my deficiencies and all my falls, I have not broken any bones or suffered any head injuries. But it only takes one wrong fall. After years of home exercises, I am about to start a new program where I will work with my physical therapist in a gym the community. Although I have had gym memberships in the past, despite the best efforts of the personal trainers I have worked with, they didn’t know how to work my condition. My physical therapist will work with me to learn exercises that will benefit me specifically. I will then be able to continue these exercises on my own.

My daughter is getting married next summer, and it is my intention to dance with her at the wedding. I will always have limitations, but it is my intent to focus on those things I can do, not on what I can’t do.

What I have learned from all this, is that I am my most important advocate. I need to make sure my voice is heard and my needs are being addressed. It really may not have helped in the past, but by making sure I am voicing my concerns, I can hopefully avoid anything like this in the future. You too are your best advocate. Be sure to communicate wth your doctor and be assertive if you feel you aren’t being heard. Utimately, your doctors want you to be well.