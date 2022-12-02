To Spend or not to Spend….A Community Responds

Trane headquarters LaCrosse, WI Photo by LaCrosse Tribune

In any community, circumstances may arise that may create divisiveness in a community. LaCrosse has certainly not been immune to these types of issues.

LaCrosse has been rocked with the challenges of addressing the homeless population. Another issue that has been a hotbed issue is the school referendum.

LaCrosse is not unlike other cities in learning the best way to allocate resources with declining enrollment and the lack of funding to appropriately manage its current facilities.

The school board proposed a $194.7 million referendum to the people of LaCrosse, Even before the vote, during the discussion period, heated discussions arose on the referendum itself but even more so on the alleged lack of community input in designing this referendum.

The referendum was constructed with several outcomes in mind. First and foremost, the combination of Logan High School on the North side with Central High School on the South side. The intended destination of this new combined school would be on a property that the school board already paid for the right to be able to buy, which is the former headquarters of Trane International on Pammel Creek Rd. Although a beautiful area (it happens to be ½ mile north of our condominium), the area is not suited to support the traffic that would be created by such a merger. There would be cserious upgrades that would need to be made to the streets in the area. This was one of the arguments against the proposed merger of schools.

Many residents in the area of Trane were opposed to the traffic that would be created by the combination of these schools. All of the cars and buses in a quiet residential neighborhood are objectionable to the people who have invested into homes and condominiums in the area.

There is a cultural impact that was brought up by many of the people that live on the North side. The belief is that they would lose a part of their identity by losing the only high school on the North side. Also, there is a concern of a loss of commerce due to the lack of high school population. The long commute to bring students from the North side all the way to the South side was also a concern. This is a very important issue for those students involved with athletics. All their practices and games would now be on the South side, making transportation for these students a significant issue.

The current high schools would then become the new middle schools. The middle schools are old and outdated and it was felt that moving into the high schools would be an “upgrade.” The argument against this point is that if the high schools are not sufficiently equipped to educate our high schoolers, are they equipped enough then to educate our middle schoolers?

There have been some proponents to the referendum. The glaring facts of the aging schools take center stage to their debate. It would be impossible to retrofit the middle schools to make them as effective as they should be. The declining enrollment is concerning and the opportunity to consolidate resources and create one excellent school is the overwhelming motivation of those supporting the referendum.

In the end, the people of LaCrosse were not convinced. Many thought that other solutions were not vetted enough. Others were just put off the by the very large price tag and the uncertainty of more referendums in the future. What about athletic resources at the new site? Is the interest on the money borrowed factored into the cost of the referendum? These are a few of the questions raised by those voting against the referendum. The referendum was overwhelmingly rejected at the polls. 70% of those who voted on the referendum, voted against the proposal. This will force the school board to take their time and explore more opportunities. A large amount of money was lost in what was paid to Trane for the option to purchase the property, but this is significantly less than the $194.7 million price tag.