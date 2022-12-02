La Crosse, WI

To Spend or not to Spend….A Community Responds

Chris

Trane headquarters LaCrosse, WIPhoto byLaCrosse Tribune

In any community, circumstances may arise that may create divisiveness in a community.  LaCrosse has certainly not been immune to these types of issues.

LaCrosse has been rocked with the challenges of addressing the homeless population.  Another issue that has been a hotbed issue is the school referendum.

LaCrosse is not unlike other cities in learning the best way to allocate resources with declining enrollment and the lack of funding to appropriately manage its current facilities.

The school board proposed a $194.7 million referendum to the people of LaCrosse, Even before the vote, during the discussion period, heated discussions arose on the referendum itself but even more so on the alleged lack of community input in designing this referendum.

The referendum was constructed with several outcomes in mind.  First and foremost, the combination of Logan High School on the North side with Central High School on the South side.  The intended destination of this new combined school would be on a property that the school board already paid for the right to be able to buy, which is the former headquarters of Trane International on Pammel Creek Rd.  Although a beautiful area (it happens to be ½ mile north of our condominium), the area is not suited to support the traffic that would be created by such a merger.  There would be  cserious upgrades that would need to be made to the streets in the area.  This was one of the arguments against the proposed merger of schools.

Many residents in the area of Trane were opposed to the traffic that would be created by the combination of these schools.  All of the cars and buses in a quiet residential neighborhood are objectionable to the people who have invested into homes and condominiums in the area.

There is a cultural impact that was brought up by many of the people that live on the North side.  The belief is  that they would lose a part of their identity by losing the only high school on the North side.  Also, there is a concern of a loss of commerce due to the lack of high school population.  The long commute to bring students from the North side all the way to the South side was also a concern.  This is a very important issue for those students involved with athletics. All their practices and games would now be on the South side, making transportation for these students a significant issue.

The current high schools would then become the new middle schools.  The middle schools are old and outdated and it was felt that moving into the high schools would be an “upgrade.”  The argument against this point is that if the high schools are not sufficiently equipped to educate our high schoolers, are they equipped enough then to educate our middle schoolers?

There have been some proponents to the referendum.  The glaring facts of the aging schools take center stage to their debate. It would be impossible to retrofit the middle schools to make them as effective as they should be. The declining enrollment is concerning and the opportunity to consolidate resources and create one excellent school is the overwhelming motivation of those supporting the referendum.

In the end, the people of LaCrosse were not convinced.  Many thought that other solutions were not vetted enough. Others were just put off the by the very large price tag and the uncertainty of more referendums in the future.  What about athletic resources at the new site? Is the interest on the money borrowed factored into the cost of the referendum?  These are a few of the questions raised by those voting against the referendum. The referendum was overwhelmingly rejected at the polls.  70% of those who voted on the referendum, voted against the proposal.  This will force the school board to take their time and explore more opportunities. A large amount of money was lost in what was paid to Trane for the option to purchase the property, but this is significantly less than the $194.7 million price tag.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# School Referendum Consolidatio

Comments / 0

Published by

I have had a vast array of life experience as a social worker, world language teacher, and corporate trainer. Through these experiences I encountered multitudes of people from a diverse pool of socioeconomic statuses, ethnicities, and professions.

La Crosse, WI
124 followers

More from Chris

Doctor Hear Me

It began with a low back ache.  It was unlike any backache I had before, but since I didn’t suffer from many backaches, I had nothing to compare it too.  All I knew was that it hurt, and the pain went down into my legs.  I went to my doctor, and his belief was that it was some type of back strain and it would go away on its own.  It didn’t. I sought the services of a chiropractor who did their adjustments and said to come back if the pain did not go away.  It did not. I followed up with my doctor again, and this time he referred me to a specialist.  The specialist examined me, had some X-rays taken that didn’t show any issues, and sent me on my way, indicating that if it didn’t get better, to follow up with my doctor again.  One evening at home when walking from the small area of our kitchen where our computer was located to our kitchen table, my legs just collapsed.  My wife took me to urgent care who examined me and could not find anything wrong.  They suspected a pinched nerve, gave me some pain medication, and advised me to follow up with my doctor if it did not get better.  It did not.  

Read full story
2 comments

A Sacrifice to be Made

Several years ago I accepted the challenge of moving in with my son and his two children while his wife was deployed overseas with the military. During the six months I was there, I was the primary caretaker: feeding, doing laundry, entertaining, buying clothing, and all around being their surrogate parent. Once this time was done, my wife and I who endured the separation believed that this was a once in a lifetime experience. Or not.

Read full story
12 comments
Jacksonville, NC

Grandpa Nanny

To what extent do you put yourself out for your children, for your grandchildren? At what point it is enough to help fill in the gaps when an unexpected crisis arises? There was a time when my wife and I had to answer these questions.

Read full story

Life Pt. 2

When I became disabled and no longer able to work full time, my wife and I agreed that I would seek a part time job. The motivation for the job was less on money (although the extra money certainly helped!) but more to provide socialization for me so I was not at home all day with our dog. Although Minnie is our baby and we love her dearly, she is not much on conversation.

Read full story

Homeless in LaCrosse

Every town, big and small, has found itself in the crosshairs of trying to determine its obligation to resolving the homeless crisis in their locality. This is the story of one town and its resolve to remedy the crisis in its borders.

Read full story

A Tale of Many Tongues

From the time I was a small child, I became fascinated with language. My mother was from Germany, so to hear her communicate to others in her native tongue was extremely interesting to me. I would spend hours, listening to her speak to my aunt whenever we visited for a holiday or just so they could spend time together catching up on life. Being that we lived just a short car drive away, this was a fairly frequent occurrence. Since my father did not speak German, it was very difficult for my mother to try and teach us German. However my comprehension of the language began by osmosis.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy