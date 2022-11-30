Life Pt. 2

Walgreens Photo by LaCrosse Tribune

When I became disabled and no longer able to work full time, my wife and I agreed that I would seek a part time job. The motivation for the job was less on money (although the extra money certainly helped!) but more to provide socialization for me so I was not at home all day with our dog. Although Minnie is our baby and we love her dearly, she is not much on conversation.

After trying a couple of different jobs, I decided to try working at Walgreens. It has been almost 3 years since I started working there, and each day seems like it is a new day fresh with new experiences and things I have learned.

First, Walgreens has been incredibly accommodating to my disability. It goes way beyond the law in requiring I have everything I need to do my job, to making sure I have everything I have to comfortable and happy in my job. This includes an extra break when I need it, a flexible schedule and accommodates my lifestyle with my family, and a base wage that is more than fair. It also helps having a boss that is a skilled leader and commands the respect of those who work under him without demanding it. I used to be shocked when I saw him stocking shelves or manning a register. He knows what is needed to make the store a success and he certainly rolls up his sleeves to do what is needed to make the store a success.

If I had to identify my favorite part of my job, it is easily the people. Each person that passes through my check out line has a story, and I love the opportunity in the two or three minutes that I have the person captive, to try and engage in their story. For example, they may be purchasing passport photos. Where are they going? For one couple, it was just to update their passports in the event they did go somewhere. For another person, it was a trip to the Netherlands for a wedding. There is always a story and most people want to share it! The diversity of the customer base always entrances me. Being a polyglot as a result of study and experience, I welcome the moments I am able to enhance a customer’s experience by communicating with them in their language. I have often helped customers in Spanish. On a couple of occasions, I was able to have a brief chat in German. And on times, I have assisted a customer in ASL. There is so much to gain if you take the time to draw in the customer!

Another part of this experience at Walgreens that is so satisfying is the variety in my duties every day. Never content to stand behind the counter all day, I actively look for tasks to work at throughout my shift. It may be putting away stock, scanning out products, creating signs for new displays, or whatever needs to be done within my physical capabilities to help keep the store running. Recently Walgreens began offering their own credit card to customers, and even in this I have been very successful using my background in sales.

I have a Bachelors degree and a Master’s degree and I believe I am able to incorporate the skills gained in each of these areas of study in my job. The lesson I have learned is the becoming disabled and not being able to work is not the end of my life. Other doors and windows open and I need to be cognizant of these opportunities and take advantage of what life has to offer. I treasure the new experiences I am gaining and am so proud of what I am able to contribute to a great employer like Walgreens.