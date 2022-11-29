A Tale of Many Tongues

From the time I was a small child, I became fascinated with language. My mother was from Germany, so to hear her communicate to others in her native tongue was extremely interesting to me. I would spend hours, listening to her speak to my aunt whenever we visited for a holiday or just so they could spend time together catching up on life. Being that we lived just a short car drive away, this was a fairly frequent occurrence. Since my father did not speak German, it was very difficult for my mother to try and teach us German. However my comprehension of the language began by osmosis.

Years later, as a high school student and college student, I spent time formally studying the language, learning the grammar and syntax of the language. At the same time, I began studying Spanish, what would become my true passion. Anyone who has studied the two languages would tell you how easy the Spanish grammar is compared to the complexities of the German grammar. Dative, Accusative, and Genitive cases did not come into play in Spanish at all.

Later in college, I had the opportunity to become a part of a missionary organization that had plans on creating a placement in Venezuela. We took a “scouting trip” to Venezuela to survey the economy and determine the likelihood of obtaining jobs when we arrived. During the course of this one week scouting trip, I was entranced at the existence of so much German culture in Venezuela, especially in the capital city of Caracas where we were. There was a lot of history in respect to all the German expatriates in Venezuela, but the practical result was that German was the 2nd official language in this city. In the airport and in restaurants, everything was communicated first in Spanish, then German, and then finally, English. I was in my element!

Due to the decline of the Venezuelan economy at this time, and the breakout of anti-American violence, it was determined that Venezuela would not be the appropriate place for us at this time. Perhaps later. A decision was made to move to Puerto Rico. The hope was for the rest of the team to learn Spanish in an environment where they could still function in English. In the meantime, being fluent in Spanish, I needed to find employment to be able to sustain myself. Located in a suburb of San Juan, I began to pick up the San Juan Star daily to search the help wanted ads. Soon I found an advertisement for a cashier in San Juan. The job sounded promising, so I decided to follow my first lead for a job. When arriving at the place and time advertised, I was mystified to see such a long line of people waiting. Could they all be waiting for this cashier job advertised in a small box in the back of an English language newspaper? As I took my place at the rear of this line that snaked out of what appeared to be a run down building, I was even more confused at reading the heading of the job application that was being handed out to those in the line. The heading was for the Sands Hotel and Casino, with an address in Isla Verde where I was located. I looked behind me, and I saw a beautiful building next door under construction, and in front was a sign declaring this to be the site of the future Sands Hotel and Casino.

San Juan, Puerto Rico Photo by Chris Heidel

As I began filling out the application, soon some men in suits were perusing the line, talking to people as they went along. Not too much later, they were next to me. They asked me, “Do you speak English?” I thought this to be an unusual question, but responded in my native tongue, “yes.” They pulled my out of line and guided me to the very front where others in suits were sitting at tables, reading applications and interviewing prospective employees. There seemed to be some prestige to be have given an interview and a chance for employment at the region’s newest hotel and casino! But my interview was very short. I was asked if I was from the mainland. “Yes,” I responded. Then they switched into Spanish, asking me interview questions about my education. Once they determined I spoke Spanish and English, the interview was over and I was offered a job on the spot!

This was the first of many opportunities that opened up for me as a result of my fascination with language. It is when the tale of many tongues began!