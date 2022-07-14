Changes For Paying Tipped Workers Take Effect Next Month

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio

As of this writing, many people are curious in how much tipped employees make. The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry wanted to make certain that businesses and employees alike were aware of the upcoming revisions to the state's labour laws.

Jennifer Berrier, the Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I), issued an official press statement urging Pennsylvania companies and employees to register for one of the department's webinars on the new Minimum Wage Act requirements that will take effect on August 5, 2017."

The final version of the law, approved by the Independent Regulatory Review Commission and Attorney General Josh Shapiro earlier this year, would guarantee that salaried employees with irregular schedules are properly rewarded for overtime.

"Despite the fact that much has changed in the world of work since these rules came into effect in 1977, Pennsylvania's tipped workforce is still a substantial and important one. In the end, they are the only employees whose take-home pay is directly linked to their clients' generosity, and not to their employer's duty. Aiming to safeguard tipped employees in the twenty-first century while also providing uniformity for employers, this revision to the Minimum Wage Act requirements "Berrier made the statement.

Visit the Department of Labor's website or join in the forthcoming webinar on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, from 10 am to 11:30 am if you have questions regarding the amended rules.

The final-form regulation includes five primary areas for tipped workers:-

  1. Increasing the number of gratuities an employee must collect per month from $30 to $135 before an employer may lower an employee's hourly salary from $7.25 per hour to as low as $2.83 per hour, based on inflation since 1977.
  2. As long as an employee spends at least 80 percent of their time on tasks that directly produce tips, the 80/20 rule may be used to enable employers to receive a tip credit. New federal laws clarify long-standing norms that regulate employer tip credits.
  3. New federal laws enable workers to pool their tips, but most managers, supervisors, and company owners are excluded.
  4. Non-cash transaction costs, such as those charged by credit cards and other non-cash payment methods, cannot be deducted from an employee's gratuity.
  5. Clarification for businesses that automatic service charges for tipped personnel are separate from tipping fees.

Salary workers whose overtime compensation is decided by varying workweek method are clarified that their "regular rate" based on a 40-hour work week when using the fluctuating workweek method will be updated in the final-form regulation.

