Children's Advocacy Center of Lowndes County Earns Re-accreditation From National Children's Alliance

National Children’s Alliance recognizes Children’s Advocacy Center of Lowndes County for its ongoing delivery of high quality and effective services to child abuse victims through accreditation

Valdosta (February 28, 2023) – The Children’s Advocacy Center of Lowndes County has been awarded re-accreditation by National Children’s Alliance (NCA) under the latest National Standards of Accreditation, achieving the highest level of assured quality of services for children and families experiencing abuse. As the accrediting agency for Children’s Advocacy Centers (CACs) across the country, NCA follows an extensive application and site review process to accredit centers responding to allegations of child abuse in ways that are effective and efficient, and put the needs of child victims of abuse first. NCA Accreditation is the standard for excellence in service provision, assuring CACs provide quality services across ten different areas of practice.

Accredited CACs must undergo a re-accreditation process every five years to ensure that best practices are continually being applied. With accreditation standards being updated in 2023, re-accreditation this year reflects the Children’s Advocacy Center of Lowndes County’s commitment to providing evidence-based care for children and families.

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Lowndes County is celebrating its 25th Anniversary this year. In 2022, the CAC served 531 new child survivors of abuse. We provide trauma-focused mental health services, forensic interviews as part of the investigative process, advocacy services, and pediatric forensic medical services to Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Echols, Lanier, and Lowndes Counties. As an Accredited Member of National Children’s Alliance, the CAC of Lowndes County is dedicated to providing comprehensive, coordinated and compassionate services to victims of child abuse.

National Children’s Alliance awards Accredited membership based on a CAC’s compliance with the ten National Standards of Accreditation to ensure effective, efficient, and consistent delivery of services to child abuse victims. National Children’s Alliance updated these standards in 2023 to reflect the most recent evidence-based practices in the field of child abuse intervention and prevention. According to these standards, Accredited Members must utilize a functioning and effective Multidisciplinary Team approach to work collaboratively in child abuse investigation, prosecution, and treatment. National Children’s Alliance also considers standards regarding a center’s cultural competency and diversity, forensic interviews, victim support and advocacy, medical evaluation, therapeutic intervention, and child focused setting.

“As a team of individuals dedicated to responding to child abuse, we recognize the importance of accreditation from National Children’s Alliance and supporting the Multidisciplinary Team approach. Re-accreditation not only validates our organization’s proven effective approach to responding to allegations of child abuse, but also provides consistency across the Children’s Advocacy Center movement as a whole,” said Ashley C. Lindsay, Executive Director of Children’s Advocacy Center of Lowndes County.

“The CAC of Lowndes County is to be commended for its continued commitment to effectively serve victims of child abuse,” remarked NCA chief executive Teresa Huizar. “As the national association and accrediting body for Children’s Advocacy Centers across the country, our goal is to ensure that every victim of child abuse has access to high quality services that result from professional collaboration.”

For more information about Children’s Advocacy Center of Lowndes County, visit caclowndes.org.

The Children's Advocacy Center of Lowndes County is committed to using a multi-disciplinary team approach to assist children who are victims of physical or sexual abuse, or who have witnessed acts of violence, as well as providing these services to people of any age with developmental disabilities. All services will be provided in a supportive environment by individuals trained in national best practices to optimize positive outcomes and reduce trauma. We proudly offer trauma informed mental health services, forensic interviews, advocacy services, and pediatric forensic medical services to survivors in Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Echols, Lanier, and Lowndes Counties.