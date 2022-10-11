Trade rumors: What will the Chiefs do before the trade deadline?

Ronald Jones ll Yahoo Sports

We have made it through the first quarter of the NFL season. The Chiefs are 3-1 (should be 4-0, thanks a lot EB) and are doing well as they face the Las Vegas Raiders this Monday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. As we get ready for the second quarter of the season to begin Sunday, teams are looking for ways to improve in order for a SB team that needs one more player of a playoff push or build for next season early. The trade deadline is on November 1 and we are 23 days away from the final period where teams can get deals done. In this article, I will list what the Chiefs would do on their side and possible moves that can happen.

Are the Chiefs looking to trade for a player?

Possibly, however, it appears the Chiefs are fine with the way things are going but with injuries piling up, especially among the receivers they could be looking for teams who want to get rid of their receivers.

Currently, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman, and Skyy Moore are all dealing with injuries and that’s not good because they are the main core guys that Mahomes is counting on and any injury to any one of them would not be good in the Chiefs favor. That’s why I believe if the Chiefs were to make a move at the deadline, it would be a receiver either via trade or free agency. Hello, Odell Beckham. Just in case we don’t go that direction, I wouldn’t be surprised if we were looking to trade for the players who are currently on the block.

The players to consider (via trade):

Nelson Agholor, WR, Patriots

It is said that Patriots receiver Nelson Agholor is on pace for a career-high in receiving yards this year, offering occasional explosiveness on the outside. But Jakobi Meyers will be a free agent in 2023, big money invested in tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, and who knows what else could be on the horizon as they endure QB injuries. Dealing Agholor would save them an instant $9.8M, this is a move Veach would be interested in renting him for his proven speed ahead of his own foray into the 2023 market.

Michael Thomas, WR, Saints

Michael Thomas thesportsbank.net

Saints receiver Michael Thomas is a big name and is much bigger than what he can offer on the field at this point in his career; for all his past stardom as a possession monster, he simply hasn’t stayed healthy for three years and counting. The New Orleans Saints are also desperate for draft capital, having already given away its 2023 first-rounder. Perhaps at this point, they’ll finally be willing to sell low to someone willing to take a flyer on Thomas’ size and skills, which remain intact. Moving him would save the Saints at least $35M+ from 2023-2024. I don’t Veach would go for especially if the money isn’t there but Thomas is the type of receiver that Mahomes would love.

Robbie Anderson, WR, Panthers Yahoo Sports

Panthers receiver Robbie Anderson says he enjoys playing for Matt Rhule, but how much longer is Rhule would even be around? Anderson hasn’t fully clicked in Carolina for two years now; he’s always been something of a one-trick pony after his 1,000-yard season in his Panthers debut in 2020, but it’s been downhill since. After locking up D.J. Moore, and likely preparing for yet another QB reset after trading for Baker “The Agent of Chaos” Mayfield, the Panthers can afford to auction the deep threat to a better team that can utilize him more like a true WR2/3. They’d save $12M next year by doing so. This is a move Veach would consider.

Are the Chiefs looking to trade one of their players?

There is a possibility that the Chiefs could trade one or even two players as from what I’ve heard from our insiders at Chiefs Focus. It is said that Chiefs running back Ronald Jones and receiver Mecole Hardman are possibly on the trade block. The majority know the reason why it could happen to Jones due to his ability not seeing the playing field after four games, he’s losing valuable time and reps to build on his NFL resume and he might want that freedom, especially with the early success of CEH and Pacheco this season.

Some of you are probably shocked that mentioned Hardman. It’s because as of late, Hardman hasn’t lived up to his role in replacing Tyreek Hill in the snaps that Tyreek is a success, and that could help Hardman but there is still miscommunication between Mahomes and Hardman. We saw Mahomes miss Hardman wide open for a TD against the Buccaneers where the score could’ve been 45-31 instead of 41-31 (that missed TD resulted in a 3-point field goal, imagine if was a TD instead of FG, that’s 4 extra points). However, Hardman has been in this scheme for 4 seasons now and it appears that he hasn’t been the veteran leader in the Chief’s receiver room as the team expected from him with the new additions of JuJu, MVS, and Moore. I still believe Hardman has an opportunity to prove his worth with the Chiefs and help the team accomplish the goal of winning the title.

What do you think Chiefs Kingdom? Will the Chiefs make a move before the deadline?

