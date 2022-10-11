Kansas City, MO

Trade rumors: What will the Chiefs do before the trade deadline?

Chiefs Focus News & More

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4elKad_0iUkepvy00
Ronald Jones llYahoo Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B1haw_0iUkepvy00
Chiefs TampaImage: Peter Aiken/Getty Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oJEAX_0iUkepvy00
Paramount PlusCBS

We have made it through the first quarter of the NFL season. The Chiefs are 3-1 (should be 4-0, thanks a lot EB) and are doing well as they face the Las Vegas Raiders this Monday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. As we get ready for the second quarter of the season to begin Sunday, teams are looking for ways to improve in order for a SB team that needs one more player of a playoff push or build for next season early. The trade deadline is on November 1 and we are 23 days away from the final period where teams can get deals done. In this article, I will list what the Chiefs would do on their side and possible moves that can happen.

Are the Chiefs looking to trade for a player?

Possibly, however, it appears the Chiefs are fine with the way things are going but with injuries piling up, especially among the receivers they could be looking for teams who want to get rid of their receivers.

Currently, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman, and Skyy Moore are all dealing with injuries and that’s not good because they are the main core guys that Mahomes is counting on and any injury to any one of them would not be good in the Chiefs favor. That’s why I believe if the Chiefs were to make a move at the deadline, it would be a receiver either via trade or free agency. Hello, Odell Beckham. Just in case we don’t go that direction, I wouldn’t be surprised if we were looking to trade for the players who are currently on the block.

The players to consider (via trade):

Nelson Agholor, WR, Patriots

It is said that Patriots receiver Nelson Agholor is on pace for a career-high in receiving yards this year, offering occasional explosiveness on the outside. But Jakobi Meyers will be a free agent in 2023, big money invested in tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, and who knows what else could be on the horizon as they endure QB injuries. Dealing Agholor would save them an instant $9.8M, this is a move Veach would be interested in renting him for his proven speed ahead of his own foray into the 2023 market.

Michael Thomas, WR, Saints

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10cBjr_0iUkepvy00
Michael Thomasthesportsbank.net

Saints receiver Michael Thomas is a big name and is much bigger than what he can offer on the field at this point in his career; for all his past stardom as a possession monster, he simply hasn’t stayed healthy for three years and counting. The New Orleans Saints are also desperate for draft capital, having already given away its 2023 first-rounder. Perhaps at this point, they’ll finally be willing to sell low to someone willing to take a flyer on Thomas’ size and skills, which remain intact. Moving him would save the Saints at least $35M+ from 2023-2024. I don’t Veach would go for especially if the money isn’t there but Thomas is the type of receiver that Mahomes would love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g6mGQ_0iUkepvy00
Robbie Anderson, WR, PanthersYahoo Sports

Panthers receiver Robbie Anderson says he enjoys playing for Matt Rhule, but how much longer is Rhule would even be around? Anderson hasn’t fully clicked in Carolina for two years now; he’s always been something of a one-trick pony after his 1,000-yard season in his Panthers debut in 2020, but it’s been downhill since. After locking up D.J. Moore, and likely preparing for yet another QB reset after trading for Baker “The Agent of Chaos” Mayfield, the Panthers can afford to auction the deep threat to a better team that can utilize him more like a true WR2/3. They’d save $12M next year by doing so. This is a move Veach would consider.

Are the Chiefs looking to trade one of their players?

There is a possibility that the Chiefs could trade one or even two players as from what I’ve heard from our insiders at Chiefs Focus. It is said that Chiefs running back Ronald Jones and receiver Mecole Hardman are possibly on the trade block. The majority know the reason why it could happen to Jones due to his ability not seeing the playing field after four games, he’s losing valuable time and reps to build on his NFL resume and he might want that freedom, especially with the early success of CEH and Pacheco this season.

Some of you are probably shocked that mentioned Hardman. It’s because as of late, Hardman hasn’t lived up to his role in replacing Tyreek Hill in the snaps that Tyreek is a success, and that could help Hardman but there is still miscommunication between Mahomes and Hardman. We saw Mahomes miss Hardman wide open for a TD against the Buccaneers where the score could’ve been 45-31 instead of 41-31 (that missed TD resulted in a 3-point field goal, imagine if was a TD instead of FG, that’s 4 extra points). However, Hardman has been in this scheme for 4 seasons now and it appears that he hasn’t been the veteran leader in the Chief’s receiver room as the team expected from him with the new additions of JuJu, MVS, and Moore. I still believe Hardman has an opportunity to prove his worth with the Chiefs and help the team accomplish the goal of winning the title.

What do you think Chiefs Kingdom? Will the Chiefs make a move before the deadline?

Video links below:

Agholor: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=92k6agbV11A

Thomas: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Seejjv8OHJA&t=126s

Anderson: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m5lyov8mow8

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# NFL# NFL Trade Rumors# Sports# Trade Rumors

Comments / 12

Published by

Chiefs Focus is one of the leading sources for Kansas City Chiefs News, updates, podcasts and more. With Hard Hitting articles, team acquisition's and player interviews. If you're looking for amazing content you've found it.

Kansas City, MO
1324 followers

More from Chiefs Focus News & More

Kansas City, MO

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders despite a soft roughing the passer flag

The Chiefs Pull Out A Win Despite The Refs’ Mistakes. Kansas City Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones was flagged for an egregious roughing the passer call. This call came less than 24 hours after Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were given a free first down in a key fourth down.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.

The Chiefs answered the call against the NFL’s best defense when they showed they put up points quickly and with enthusiasm. Quentin Morris @quentincmorrisThe Kansas City Chiefs stuck it to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and dominated them for all four quarters on Sunday night football.

Read full story
2 comments
Kansas City, MO

Was it that bad?

Well Chiefs Fans, that was a doozy. 3 points in the 2nd half won’t cut in in the NFL. Hard Stop. Matt Ryan played like a below-average QB who threw for 222 yards and was sacked 5 times. Chris Jones gets an F for the game-winning-drive-extending penalty. Mahomes wasn’t sharp. His receivers were adequate but not great. The run game was non-existent. Special teams were an abortion. But despite all that, it came down to one 1-play at the end that culminated in a 3-point loss.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The Chiefs beat themselves in week 3 against the Colts

The Chiefs’ offense, special teams, and poor coaching led to the Chiefs losing a trap game. The Kansas City Chiefs lost the game against the Indianapolis Colts by a final score of 17-20.

Read full story
5 comments
Kansas City, MO

The Chiefs Week 3 Recap

The Chiefs took on the Indianapolis Colts in a sloppy week 3 matchup this past weekend. It was hard fought by both teams, however, the Colts were able to capitalize late on some crucial Kansas City mistakes. The Chiefs fell 17-20 and now move to 2-1. The Colts earned their first win of the season and moved on to 1-1-1. Let’s take a deeper dive into the Chiefs’ performance in this week 3 recap.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Offensive Woes Return for Chiefs

Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts wasn’t all that surprising. It’s clear the Kansas City Chiefs came into this game, showing little regard for their opponent. The defense, except for Chris Jones’ choice words to Matt Ryan late in the game, is a legit Top 12 unit. However, it’s the offense that’s struggling, which can be attributed to either a lack, of respect or understanding of who is actually running the offense.

Read full story
3 comments
Kansas City, MO

Is Eric Bieniemy on the Move?

The Kansas City Chiefs are 2-0 and they get ready to face off against the Indianapolis Colts tomorrow. It appears from our insiders that the club is preparing for life after offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Read full story
5 comments
Kansas City, MO

The Chiefs have a history against the Colts Defense.

The Kansas City Chiefs have dominated Indianapolis Colts defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley. Coming off of a Thursday night game against the LA Chargers the Chiefs need to make sure that they don’t fall into a trap game against a team that has underperformed.

Read full story
Indianapolis, IN

Could the Chiefs put Colts HC on Hot Seat?

Is Frank Reich’s job in jeopardy with a loss on Sunday?. It is fantastic to have the Chargers game in the rear-view mirror, but another quality opponent awaits in the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts are off to a disappointing 0-1-1 start. Needing a 17-point rally to tie the Texans in a 20-20 finish in week one, and a shellacking of 24-0 by the Jaguars, the Colts are in desperation mode. Sadly, for them, the Chiefs roll into town for their home opener.

Read full story
16 comments

AFC West Breakdown

Here are my fact-based takes on the AFC West after the first 2 weeks!. With the exception of a doubleheader for Monday Night Football, week 2 of the NFL season has come to a close. Over the offseason, the AFC West has become one of the most controversial divisions and these matchups were highly anticipated. It was unknown how the season would play out and many expected it to be the most competitive division in football. It surely has been interesting, however, it has not been as competitive as expected(yet anyways). After beating the Chargers on TNF, the Chiefs are undefeated and lead the division. The Los Angeles Chargers fall into second with a record of 1-1.

Read full story
9 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Superbowl Hangover?

Do both Super Bowl LVI participants have a Super Bowl hangover?. We are seven months removed from Super Bowl LVI which resulted in the Rams capturing their 2nd Super Bowl and the Bengals failing to capture their first. After the first week, both teams struggled out of the gate.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Chiefs vs La Chargers: Winners and Losers from Week 2

The Kansas City Chiefs came back to beat the Los Angeles Chargers in dramatic fashion, 27-24. There were players that stood out, especially with the snaps played and the significance of that their reps. I will list the winners and losers of week 2 for the Chiefs.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

5 quick observations after the Chiefs-Chargers game

Breaking down 5 observations after Thursday night’s Victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Kansas City Chiefs took a big step towards winning their 7th straight AFC west title by winning a gritty hard-fought game vs not only their division rival, but one many people have to overthrow the Chiefs for kings of the division in the Los Angeles Chargers and wanted to give a few observations I came to after the game.

Read full story
2 comments
Kansas City, MO

Win It IV Lenny

After a convincing beat down against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs play their regular season opener at Arrowhead against division rival, Los Angeles (San Diego) Chargers. The atmosphere should be electric, but I hope the memory of the late, Len Dawson, sets the tone for another Super Bowl Title for Kansas City.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The Chiefs have an important divisional game tonight

This is a big game for both the Chargers and the Chiefs. After the first week it is clear these are the two top dogs of the AFC west and if the division comes down to tiebreakers later in the year this win could define the division winner.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Week one pregame Cardinals Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs need to answer some questions, against the Cardinals, in week one. (The Chiefs need to make sure that they do not look past this opponent.) While the Cardinals are a team weakened by injuries and suspensions, they still play a big offense due to the speed at quarterback and wide receiver.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

How We Can Keep Our Emotions in Check: A Chiefs Fan’s Survival Guide

Chiefs Focus News And More. It’s astonishing just how much sports mean to all of us. It really shouldn’t though. A sports game outcome directly impacts our lives in no way shape or form. But as Chiefs fans, we know the outcome of a game can have a major impact on our overall mood, attitude, and general well-being for at least 48 hours. Sometimes sadly for much longer.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Super Bowl or Bust for Chiefs

Eight months ago, the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a demoralizing defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead. It was a game that adequately summed up the good and bad of the 2022 season, and it exposed glaring holes that needed to be addressed in the off-season.

Read full story
3 comments
Kansas City, MO

Week 1 Preview Vs Cardinals

The Chiefs take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 1 at StateFarm Stadium at 3:25. A big game for both teams to begin the season will set the tone for the rest of the year. The game will be streamed on CBS on 9/11. Chiefs fans won’t want to miss this one as the Cardinals present a tough challenge to open the season.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy