Kansas City, MO

The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.

Chiefs Focus News & More

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05jIjh_0iKVdK2T00
Patrick Mahomes Tom Brady

The Chiefs answered the call against the NFL’s best defense when they showed they put up points quickly and with enthusiasm.

Quentin Morris @quentincmorris

Quentin Morris @quentincmorrisThe Kansas City Chiefs stuck it to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and dominated them for all four quarters on Sunday night football. 

The Chiefs dominated the entire game. The game started off with a fumble on the opening kickoff. Chris Lammons was able to punch it out and give great field position. Within less than a minute the Chiefs took the lead and never looked back.

Head coach Andy Reid’s first comments during his post game press conference was about how the special teams played. 

“I thought special teams stepped up today. It started with Lammons and the fumble that took place. Matt Wright stepping in,” Reid said.

The Chiefs O-line came out ready to hit. Joe Thuney and Creed Humphrey pushed around one of the best defensive lines to open up large running lanes. 

Between Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Isiah Pacheco, the Chiefs ran for 155 yards in 30 carries. That averages for over five yards a carry. Clyde had both a receiving and rushing touchdown.

While those showed up the most on the film Reid praised the entire line.

“I was proud of the offensive line for the job that they did. They had a certain mindset about them and they came out and they presented that for four quarters,” Reid said.

His receiving touchdown was one of the top highlights of the night. Patrick Mahomes scrambled for 39 yards including juking multiple pass rushers before flipping the ball to Edwards-Helaire. Next Gen Stats said that touchdown is the fourth time Mahomes has scrambled for 30 or more yards. No other NFL quarterback has more than one. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ipGVe_0iKVdK2T00
Patrick Mahomes

Reid praised Mahomes’ ability to go off script and still score.

“That one wasn’t in the playbook,” Reid said. “You know I can’t remember what the play was. I was so excited about that one but it wasn’t going to him. It wasn’t going to the back. Not that way at least.”    

Mahomes threw the ball around the field getting it to eight different receivers throughout the game. His main target was Travis Kelce. Kelce had 92 yards with nine receptions and a touchdown. This game was just an extension of how well these two have played over the past few years.

Next Gen Stats reports that eight of the nine receptions were between the numbers. Since 2018 Mahomes and Kelce have connected for 3,967 yards between the numbers. The next closest duo hasn’t passed 2,700 yards. Kelce’s night had him tie Tony Gonzalez in Chiefs history in 20 or more yard receptions in Chiefs history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k3FZ8_0iKVdK2T00
Tom Brady

The Chiefs’ corner-backs played extremely well. The Buccaneers‘ wide receivers have good weapons on the outside and they kept all of them but one around 50 yards. The top three corners had five or more solo tackles. 

L’Jarius Sneed led the team in tackles and the biggest defensive play of the game. When he ran a corner blitz. His blitz had a strip sack on Tom Brady that led to another Chiefs touchdown. 

The Chiefs’ defense also limited the Bucs’ running game. The Bucs finished the game with 3 yards. This performance puts the Chiefs number one in the league at defending the run.  

