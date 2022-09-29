Kansas City, MO

Was it that bad?

Chiefs Focus News And More.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jFMxX_0iEMfEoC00
Chiefs KickerFox Sports

Well Chiefs Fans, that was a doozy. 3 points in the 2nd half won’t cut in in the NFL.  Hard Stop. Matt Ryan played like a below-average QB who threw for 222 yards and was sacked 5 times. Chris Jones gets an F for the game-winning-drive-extending penalty.  Mahomes wasn’t sharp. His receivers were adequate but not great. The run game was non-existent. Special teams were an abortion. But despite all that, it came down to one 1-play at the end that culminated in a 3-point loss.

Let’s start with special teams’ miscues. Any talk of Skyy Moore being ROY should stop immediately. Any talk of Pacheco gaining 1000 yards should stop immediately.  Both demonstrated extremely poor judgment on special teams.  Pacheco has got to learn that touchbacks are his friend, especially when the clock is your enemy.  He took out 2 kickoffs from the end zone for no reason. Skyy Moore looked uncomfortable catching punts, and immediate work is needed by Dave Toub on coaching him up.

Matt Ammendola was a rental player, and the rental was a lemon. It would have been better over the last 2 weeks just to have used Justin Reid as needed, go for 2 more often, and operate under the M.O. of go for it on 4th and anything. We will see who Veach brings in for the next 2 games but lower your expectations as fans.

The Offense was not great. It all starts & stops with Patrick, and he wasn’t sharp. His receivers weren’t sharp, and the run game was absent. It’s not like the Colts played lockdown defense, but the Chiefs again could not adapt to what was being given.  JuJu showed flashes of 2018 when he had 1400 yards with a 5-catch 89-yard day. CEH looked, pedestrian.  Orlando Brown looked terrible. Andrew Wylie was getting beat all day.  Regarding the Bienemy/Mahomes Tiff- The discussion is long overdue, but what is the future of Eric Bienemy? Clearly, there is a rift, and I can assume if Patrick wants him gone he’d be gone. I say better now than later.  At least relegate Bienemy to the press box without a headset. Nagy and Reid can call plays. Despite all this, all the Chiefs had to do was execute one long TD drive in the 3rd or 4th quarter, and this would have been a road win.

The Defense played well. They got to aging past his prime QB with regularity, and the Colts offense did nothing all day. Jonathon Taylor had 21 carries for 71 yards- a meager 3.4ypc that you will take all day in the modern NFL. Matt Ryan fumbled twice- losing one and costing his team major yardage on the other. Carlos Dunlap and George Karlaftis looked good out there. Khalen Saunders came out of nowhere to have the game of his life, and the LB Corp played physical fundamental football.  Regarding Chris Jones, you must take the good with the bad.

Yes, it was a stupid and costly penalty. He sacked a slow, aging quarterback in Matt Ryan and killed their drive- why run your mouth? At this point, it doesn’t matter. The Chiefs had more opportunities to stop the Colts in the subsequent plays and did not get it done.

With Tampa on the horizon, the Chiefs have a lot to work on. Tampa plays stout defense, but their offense is in shambles with injuries at every level. The Chiefs will be bracing for a possible site change with Hurricane Ian rolling in from the Gulf. KC will also be breaking in a new Kicker. Luckily, KC got out of Indy with no reportable injuries. The early line gives the Chiefs a slight edge on the road (-2.5  O/U 45).  The Chiefs must figure out the drops, and the special team errors, and hope this defense keeps them in the game.

Game Prediction:  Tampa 22, Chiefs 20.   Play the under.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Chiefs Focus is one of the leading sources for Kansas City Chiefs News, updates, podcasts and more. With Hard Hitting articles, team acquisition's and player interviews. If you're looking for amazing content you've found it.

Kansas City, MO
1311 followers

More from Chiefs Focus News And More.

Kansas City, MO

The Chiefs beat themselves in week 3 against the Colts

The Chiefs’ offense, special teams, and poor coaching led to the Chiefs losing a trap game. The Kansas City Chiefs lost the game against the Indianapolis Colts by a final score of 17-20.

Read full story
5 comments
Kansas City, MO

The Chiefs Week 3 Recap

The Chiefs took on the Indianapolis Colts in a sloppy week 3 matchup this past weekend. It was hard fought by both teams, however, the Colts were able to capitalize late on some crucial Kansas City mistakes. The Chiefs fell 17-20 and now move to 2-1. The Colts earned their first win of the season and moved on to 1-1-1. Let’s take a deeper dive into the Chiefs’ performance in this week 3 recap.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Offensive Woes Return for Chiefs

Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts wasn’t all that surprising. It’s clear the Kansas City Chiefs came into this game, showing little regard for their opponent. The defense, except for Chris Jones’ choice words to Matt Ryan late in the game, is a legit Top 12 unit. However, it’s the offense that’s struggling, which can be attributed to either a lack, of respect or understanding of who is actually running the offense.

Read full story
3 comments
Kansas City, MO

Is Eric Bieniemy on the Move?

The Kansas City Chiefs are 2-0 and they get ready to face off against the Indianapolis Colts tomorrow. It appears from our insiders that the club is preparing for life after offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Read full story
5 comments
Kansas City, MO

The Chiefs have a history against the Colts Defense.

The Kansas City Chiefs have dominated Indianapolis Colts defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley. Coming off of a Thursday night game against the LA Chargers the Chiefs need to make sure that they don’t fall into a trap game against a team that has underperformed.

Read full story
Indianapolis, IN

Could the Chiefs put Colts HC on Hot Seat?

Is Frank Reich’s job in jeopardy with a loss on Sunday?. It is fantastic to have the Chargers game in the rear-view mirror, but another quality opponent awaits in the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts are off to a disappointing 0-1-1 start. Needing a 17-point rally to tie the Texans in a 20-20 finish in week one, and a shellacking of 24-0 by the Jaguars, the Colts are in desperation mode. Sadly, for them, the Chiefs roll into town for their home opener.

Read full story
16 comments

AFC West Breakdown

Here are my fact-based takes on the AFC West after the first 2 weeks!. With the exception of a doubleheader for Monday Night Football, week 2 of the NFL season has come to a close. Over the offseason, the AFC West has become one of the most controversial divisions and these matchups were highly anticipated. It was unknown how the season would play out and many expected it to be the most competitive division in football. It surely has been interesting, however, it has not been as competitive as expected(yet anyways). After beating the Chargers on TNF, the Chiefs are undefeated and lead the division. The Los Angeles Chargers fall into second with a record of 1-1.

Read full story
9 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Superbowl Hangover?

Do both Super Bowl LVI participants have a Super Bowl hangover?. We are seven months removed from Super Bowl LVI which resulted in the Rams capturing their 2nd Super Bowl and the Bengals failing to capture their first. After the first week, both teams struggled out of the gate.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Chiefs vs La Chargers: Winners and Losers from Week 2

The Kansas City Chiefs came back to beat the Los Angeles Chargers in dramatic fashion, 27-24. There were players that stood out, especially with the snaps played and the significance of that their reps. I will list the winners and losers of week 2 for the Chiefs.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

5 quick observations after the Chiefs-Chargers game

Breaking down 5 observations after Thursday night’s Victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Kansas City Chiefs took a big step towards winning their 7th straight AFC west title by winning a gritty hard-fought game vs not only their division rival, but one many people have to overthrow the Chiefs for kings of the division in the Los Angeles Chargers and wanted to give a few observations I came to after the game.

Read full story
2 comments
Kansas City, MO

Win It IV Lenny

After a convincing beat down against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs play their regular season opener at Arrowhead against division rival, Los Angeles (San Diego) Chargers. The atmosphere should be electric, but I hope the memory of the late, Len Dawson, sets the tone for another Super Bowl Title for Kansas City.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The Chiefs have an important divisional game tonight

This is a big game for both the Chargers and the Chiefs. After the first week it is clear these are the two top dogs of the AFC west and if the division comes down to tiebreakers later in the year this win could define the division winner.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Week one pregame Cardinals Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs need to answer some questions, against the Cardinals, in week one. (The Chiefs need to make sure that they do not look past this opponent.) While the Cardinals are a team weakened by injuries and suspensions, they still play a big offense due to the speed at quarterback and wide receiver.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

How We Can Keep Our Emotions in Check: A Chiefs Fan’s Survival Guide

Chiefs Focus News And More. It’s astonishing just how much sports mean to all of us. It really shouldn’t though. A sports game outcome directly impacts our lives in no way shape or form. But as Chiefs fans, we know the outcome of a game can have a major impact on our overall mood, attitude, and general well-being for at least 48 hours. Sometimes sadly for much longer.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Super Bowl or Bust for Chiefs

Eight months ago, the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a demoralizing defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead. It was a game that adequately summed up the good and bad of the 2022 season, and it exposed glaring holes that needed to be addressed in the off-season.

Read full story
3 comments
Kansas City, MO

Week 1 Preview Vs Cardinals

The Chiefs take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 1 at StateFarm Stadium at 3:25. A big game for both teams to begin the season will set the tone for the rest of the year. The game will be streamed on CBS on 9/11. Chiefs fans won’t want to miss this one as the Cardinals present a tough challenge to open the season.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Son of Derrick Thomas, Derrion Thomas Interview Recap

See what Darrion had to say about his father's legacy, the team this year, and more!. This past week, JP and I had the opportunity to sit down with the son of Chiefs legend Derrick Thomas, Derrion. While on the podcast, Derrion and JP reminisced on old stories, we discussed Derrick’s legacy both on and off the field, we talked about how the Chiefs are looking heading into this season. The podcast can be found here: A special show with an old friend.

Read full story
2 comments
Kansas City, MO

Is Sack Nation Back?

With the Kansas City Chiefs set to begin the regular season soon Next Sunday in Arizona, we preview the team’s defensive linemen outlook for 2022. The Kansas City Chiefs boast one of their deepest defensive line rotations since the Marty Schottenheimer championship contending seasons with Derrick Thomas. After finishing 2021 with the fourth-fewest sacks in the NFL with 31, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach made it clear in the offseason expressing a need for help in the defensive line unit so they can be a dominant force, and that’s exactly what the team would get when he first hired former Ravens Defensive line coach Joe Cullen.

Read full story
3 comments
Kansas City, MO

My 2022 Season Superlative Predictions

Jarrod Thurman @JarrodChiefsFCS Chiefs Focus @ChiefsFocus. The 2022 season is almost here. Teams named their 53-man rosters on Tuesday, practice squads have been built, fantasy drafts are being done, and coaches are implementing game plans for week 1 opponents. Here I will make some predictions for the 2022 season.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy