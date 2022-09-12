Kansas City, MO

How We Can Keep Our Emotions in Check: A Chiefs Fan’s Survival Guide

Chiefs Focus News And More.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e4HqH_0hrN6jo000
Chiefs Fan CryingFox4

By: Tanner Funk

It’s astonishing just how much sports mean to all of us. It really shouldn’t though. A sports game outcome directly impacts our lives in no way shape or form. But as Chiefs fans, we know the outcome of a game can have a major impact on our overall mood, attitude, and general well-being for at least 48 hours. Sometimes sadly for much longer. 

This was no truer than on January 30, 2022, when the Chiefs blew an 18-point lead in the AFC Championship, and we had to see the Bengals celebrate on our home field. It was gut-wrenching. Even by the Chiefs’ play-off pain standards. There have been numerous playoff debacles but this one just stung differently. This was not supposed to happen with Mahomes as our quarterback and this team were good enough to win a Super Bowl. It still stings to this day as I write this column over six months later.

My father, who has a love for the Chiefs like no other person I know, was equally distraught but decided to remind me of a loss that according to him, was far worse.  This of course was the famous Christmas Day game when the Chiefs lost to the Dolphins in the “longest game ever played.” He states jokingly that he still hasn’t gotten over it and trust me I believe him. “If Stenerud had just made one of his three kicks we would have won the game and we would have won the Super Bowl that year. That was the best team we ever had. Even better than the Super Bowl IV team.” Time unfortunately doesn’t heal all wounds it appears for some Chiefs fans. This was almost 50 years ago. 

But does it have to be this way? With all that is going on in the world right now should a Chiefs game outcome have that much of an impact on our lives and emotional and mental health? Why do sports outcomes have such an enormous impact on our lives and even how we function and collaborate with one another? These are all amazing questions to ponder. Trust me, I have spent more than enough time analyzing some possible answers and even conducting some much-needed reflection on my behaviors.

Maybe this Chiefs season can be different for many of us. I don’t exclude myself from this because my emotions during Chiefs games are not always something I am proud of after the fact. From the endorphin rush of a thrilling victory and a ridiculous appetite for post-game reactions and highlights to the feeling of 30-pound brick in your stomach when you wake up on Monday morning after a tough loss, the emotional roller coaster is very real.

The good news is there is help on the way. Without further delay, here are the top five things we can do this year to help keep our emotional balance in check for the upcoming season:

  1. Remember, the sun is going to blow up someday and the earth will then be destroyed. Does it really matter if the Chiefs lost to the Bengals in overtime? Not really. Perspective is everything.
  2. Will you get a raise or a promotion if the Chiefs win or will your car be keyed if they lose? Nope. Perspective is everything.
  3. Have you watched the news lately and are we aware of what really matters in our world today? Perspective is everything.
  4. Our lives are so busy, and we have so many things we have to do each day and so many people to care for including ourselves. We need all of the emotional and physical energy we can get. If the Chiefs lose, is it worth allowing even one drop of this energy to go to waste? Nope. Perspective is everything.
  5. Finally, as a wise man once said, never ever allow the outcome of any sports game to affect how you view your own life, your sense of happiness, or affect your self-esteem.  The final score of a game should never affect your self-esteem for better or for worse. This is not an indictment on you. Its just a game. Perspective is everything.

I will certainly try my best to abide by these rules during this upcoming season. I doubt I will live up to them all. When the best player on the planet is your quarterback it’s hard not to allow your emotions and imagination to run wild. That can be the fun part about sports too. It’s an escape. It’s an escape that we all need from time to time. This can be wonderful for our emotional and mental health. 

I will never forget the night we won Super Bowl 54 and seeing how much it meant to so many people in our fantastic city and throughout the country. We all want this feeling again. Why wouldn’t we?  Can we have these fantastic celebrations and embrace these moments after amazing victories? Absolutely. Let’s just not let the tough losses take one second away from the things in our lives that are truly important. Remember…. it’s just a game.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# NFL# Kansas CIty Chiefs# SPorts# Travis Kelce# Trade Rumors

Comments / 0

Published by

Chiefs Focus is one of the leading sources for Kansas City Chiefs News, updates, podcasts and more. With Hard Hitting articles, team acquisition's and player interviews. If you're looking for amazing content you've found it.

Kansas City, MO
1258 followers

More from Chiefs Focus News And More.

Kansas City, MO

Win It IV Lenny

After a convincing beat down against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs play their regular season opener at Arrowhead against division rival, Los Angeles (San Diego) Chargers. The atmosphere should be electric, but I hope the memory of the late, Len Dawson, sets the tone for another Super Bowl Title for Kansas City.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The Chiefs have an important divisional game tonight

This is a big game for both the Chargers and the Chiefs. After the first week it is clear these are the two top dogs of the AFC west and if the division comes down to tiebreakers later in the year this win could define the division winner.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Week one pregame Cardinals Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs need to answer some questions, against the Cardinals, in week one. (The Chiefs need to make sure that they do not look past this opponent.) While the Cardinals are a team weakened by injuries and suspensions, they still play a big offense due to the speed at quarterback and wide receiver.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Super Bowl or Bust for Chiefs

Eight months ago, the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a demoralizing defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead. It was a game that adequately summed up the good and bad of the 2022 season, and it exposed glaring holes that needed to be addressed in the off-season.

Read full story
3 comments
Kansas City, MO

Week 1 Preview Vs Cardinals

The Chiefs take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 1 at StateFarm Stadium at 3:25. A big game for both teams to begin the season will set the tone for the rest of the year. The game will be streamed on CBS on 9/11. Chiefs fans won’t want to miss this one as the Cardinals present a tough challenge to open the season.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Son of Derrick Thomas, Derrion Thomas Interview Recap

See what Darrion had to say about his father's legacy, the team this year, and more!. This past week, JP and I had the opportunity to sit down with the son of Chiefs legend Derrick Thomas, Derrion. While on the podcast, Derrion and JP reminisced on old stories, we discussed Derrick’s legacy both on and off the field, we talked about how the Chiefs are looking heading into this season. The podcast can be found here: A special show with an old friend.

Read full story
2 comments
Kansas City, MO

Is Sack Nation Back?

With the Kansas City Chiefs set to begin the regular season soon Next Sunday in Arizona, we preview the team’s defensive linemen outlook for 2022. The Kansas City Chiefs boast one of their deepest defensive line rotations since the Marty Schottenheimer championship contending seasons with Derrick Thomas. After finishing 2021 with the fourth-fewest sacks in the NFL with 31, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach made it clear in the offseason expressing a need for help in the defensive line unit so they can be a dominant force, and that’s exactly what the team would get when he first hired former Ravens Defensive line coach Joe Cullen.

Read full story
3 comments
Kansas City, MO

My 2022 Season Superlative Predictions

Jarrod Thurman @JarrodChiefsFCS Chiefs Focus @ChiefsFocus. The 2022 season is almost here. Teams named their 53-man rosters on Tuesday, practice squads have been built, fantasy drafts are being done, and coaches are implementing game plans for week 1 opponents. Here I will make some predictions for the 2022 season.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

The Biggest Surprise From The Cutting Room Floor

Chiefs Focus News And More. On August 30th the Chiefs got their roster down to the mandated 53 maximum players. They cut several walk-ons and fringe players not everyone was a surprise, but there were a couple of players that ended Tuesday, not on the Chiefs, and we were all left scratching our heads.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The Chiefs roster down to the NFL mandated 53 man roster.

GM Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid had to make hard decisions ahead of Week 1’s trip to Arizona to play the Cardinals. The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Tuesday that the club has waived/released 22 players in addition to other roster moves in order to meet the NFL’s mandated 53-player roster. Clubs can set their 16-man practice squad roster beginning tomorrow, Aug. 31, at approximately 1 p.m.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The Kansas City Chiefs Final Roster Projection

Here you go, folks. The Kansas City Chiefs made it thru training camp, and we must cut it down to 53 players. Here are my projections, and a couple of surprise cuts. I tried to make everything fit with an average balance of offensive, defensive, and special teams' talent. Also, please note that I did not really distinguish between being cut and practice squad.

Read full story

Mahomes vs Tua Comparison

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailao has recently gained comparison to Patrick Mahomes. See how ridiculous these statements are in this article. Former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has started a podcast since joining the Miami Dolphins and has made his opinions well heard. On his podcast, Hill has had some interesting takes on his new quarterback, Tua Tagovailao. Some of Hill’s most popular quotes came a while back when discussing the play of his present and past quarterbacks. When comparing Tua to Mahomes, Hill stated, “Obviously I’m going to go with Mahomes for the strongest arm, but as far as accuracy-wise I’m going with Tua all day.”

Read full story
8 comments
Kansas City, MO

Mecole “The Jet” Hardman: The 2022 Outlook

After showing flashes down the stretch last season, Hardman is on the verge of a breakout season in 2022. The Kansas City Chiefs look to get back to the postseason in 2022-23 as they continue to work up at St. Joseph during training camp. The AFC West is tough this season and the Chiefs had to lose their star player in Tyreek Hill but gained some key players added to a revamped Legion of Zoom. Some call Mecole Hardman a Tyreek Hill clone or maybe not but he’s still a dangerous weapon when he’s on the field. Could The Jet have a breakout season and shut up his critics?

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Should the Chiefs trade for Kareem Hunt

The former Chiefs running back is wanting out of Cleveland, could there be a reunion?. Kareem Hunt was a standout running back in Kansas City for a year and a half even winning the rookie of the year award until a video surfaced of him in an altercation with a female which lead to his dismissal from the team due to him lying to them about what happened before the video was released. What would have been if Hunt was honest upfront, more than likely he would have been suspended a couple of games, and then it would have been over with still in Kansas City and still our number 1 running back. Everton makes mistakes and that altercation was one big mistake, he got put in a bad situation by people who were associated with him, and when he tried to resolve it peacefully and it keep escalating to the point where Hunt reacted poorly and kicked toward a couple of females on the ground and I think he lied to the team because he was a scared kid afraid of the consequences and that maybe no one would believe him but no matter what he was wrong for both and the price had to be paid and he was released.

Read full story
22 comments
Kansas City, MO

Rest in Peace Len Dawson

A memorial for the Chiefs HOF Quarterback and broadcaster. Jarrod Thurman @JarrodChiefsFCS Chiefs Focus @ChiefsFocus. Former Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson passed away on (08/24/2022) at the age of 87. His death was unfortunately expected since his family confirmed he had begun hospice care on August 12th.

Read full story
3 comments
Kansas City, MO

The Chiefs And AFC Preseason Winners and Losers

Who has a foot in the door of the 53-man and whose facing the hardest obstacle to make it?. It’s the final week of training camp. For the majority of the veterans, the heavy lifting is over. Most of them for the Chiefs will play in the final preseason finale at home against the Green Bay Packers. For them camp is effectively over already focusing on the regular season. But for players on the edge of making the roster, this week means everything.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The Emergence of Justin Watson

See how the Chiefs receiver has stood out heading into his 5th season. Over this past off season, the Chiefs signed wide receiver Justin Watson to a one year contract. Watson was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018 after a strong three year run with the University of Pennsylvania. Watson was a weapon for the Quakers. In three seasons he racked up 3,280 yards and 31 touchdowns off of 244 catches.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Skyy is the Limit!!

Why Skyy Moore Could Be the Biggest WR Steal of the 2022 NFL Draft?. The Chiefs rookie receiver has already shown he’s ready to make an instant impact!. @ChiefsFan4Lyfe www.chiefsfocus.com Chiefs @Chiefsfocus.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

No Tyreek, No Problem

The Chief’s offense still looks like a well-oiled machine in the post-Hill Era. The Kansas City Chiefs played in their first game in the post-hill era in Kansas City and Mahomes and company have quite a lot of doubters as the offense looked as smooth as ever in the preseason opener vs the bears. The starters only played one drive but that was all that was needed to show this offense is still one of the league’s best even with losing one of the league’s most dynamic play makers.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy