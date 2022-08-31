Kansas City, MO

The Biggest Surprise From The Cutting Room Floor

Chiefs Focus News And More.

Who Did The Chiefs Cut That Surprised Us

Chiefs Focus News And More.

Jake White @jakewhite58 Chiefs Focus @Chiefsfocus

http://www.chiefsfocus.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fNdea_0hd3IGEh00
Josh GordonGetty Images

Getty Images

On August 30th the Chiefs got their roster down to the mandated 53 maximum players. They cut several walk-ons and fringe players not everyone was a surprise, but there were a couple of players that ended Tuesday, not on the Chiefs, and we were all left scratching our heads.

Of course when you have a team like Kansas City the quality of depth and talent across the board is a great problem. The Chiefs don’t have cap casualty cuts or player issue cuts. They had too much talent at that position cuts. When we look at some of these names, they stand out but when you look at the players left on the team at that position, you understand the decision. 

Before we get into the list, we understand that the practice squad and the waiver wire will be addressed this week and before the start of the regular season. If we can retain some of these players on the practice squad we will be that more deep.

Danny Shelton. Like many of us, I was on the Danny Shelton train. If the Chiefs have a glaring weakness, it’s the pass rush and run defense. Danny Shelton seemed like a perfect fit for the Chiefs, according to our sources he had a minor injury that may keep him out of the first and maybe the second week. Putting him on IR would have kept him out 3 weeks minimum. This was a designed move to bring him back, and they did, via the practice squad.

Josh Gordon. This one isn’t a surprise if it wasn’t for the hype around Josh Gordon. He was this great young player before the suspensions and unfortunately could not find his footing with the Chiefs. This one might be more personal, because I know several Chiefs fans saw the writing on the wall before his being cut. But the hopes of Gordon having that Randy Moss resurgence with a legendary Quarterback was too enticing for me to ignore. I think Gordon will find his place with another team. A team more desperate for his services. 

Austin Reiter. I for one trust Creed as much as anyone, but the sight of Mitchell Swartz, LDT, and Eric Fisher not being in the Super Bowl is still fresh in my mind. So these last couple of years I have pleaded for more Offensive Line depth. Losing Reiter isn’t so much about losing depth as replacing him with younger and cheaper players. Kinnard and Prince should do well to fill in if called upon. But losing an experienced player like Reiter can hurt us if we need it most. 

Elijah Lee and Jermaine Carter. These two are grouped together because I thought when we signed them it was to help our young Linebacker Corps. And after the first couple of preseason games, I thought they would have more of a special team contributor role. But when I saw they got cut I was more surprised they didn’t have more of an impact on the team. I think when we see free agents get signed we assume they will make the team and are more surprised when they don’t. 

Cornell Powell. The last two players are receivers and both were cut for a similar reason although one had a better argument than the other. Powell, a 5th-round draft pick from last year, has underwhelmed since he was drafted. Although I am sure he can be a serviceable receiver, last year he was on a deep roster with receivers that had been with Mahomes for years, and this year he was the odd-man out, not standing out in a room of talented receivers. Where several younger players were making strides, Powell seemed to be a non-factor. 

Daurice Fountain. The last player I want to talk about is Mr. Fountain. Of all the players cut he was the one that made my jaw drop a bit. He seemed to make plays when on the field and was locked in as the Chief’s 6th receiver. What I didn’t account for would be the Chiefs not having 6 receivers. Fountain was a preseason darling last year but ultimately was relegated to the practice squad. And it happened again. I think Fountain can find his stride with the Chiefs eventually.

As always cut-day in the NFL is a day of surprises and disappointments. The Chiefs are lucky they have quality players throughout the roster. The cuts made were somewhat surprising but nothing detrimental. Also, who knows who the Chiefs have their eye on from other squads as the teams get finalized.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# NFL# Chiefs# NFL 53 man roster# Chiefs Rumors# Sports

Comments / 0

Published by

Chiefs Focus is one of the leading sources for Kansas City Chiefs News, updates, podcasts and more. With Hard Hitting articles, team acquisition's and player interviews. If you're looking for amazing content you've found it.

Kansas City, MO
1271 followers

More from Chiefs Focus News And More.

Kansas City, MO

The Chiefs roster down to the NFL mandated 53 man roster.

GM Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid had to make hard decisions ahead of Week 1’s trip to Arizona to play the Cardinals. The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Tuesday that the club has waived/released 22 players in addition to other roster moves in order to meet the NFL’s mandated 53-player roster. Clubs can set their 16-man practice squad roster beginning tomorrow, Aug. 31, at approximately 1 p.m.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The Kansas City Chiefs Final Roster Projection

Here you go, folks. The Kansas City Chiefs made it thru training camp, and we must cut it down to 53 players. Here are my projections, and a couple of surprise cuts. I tried to make everything fit with an average balance of offensive, defensive, and special teams' talent. Also, please note that I did not really distinguish between being cut and practice squad.

Read full story

Mahomes vs Tua Comparison

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailao has recently gained comparison to Patrick Mahomes. See how ridiculous these statements are in this article. Former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has started a podcast since joining the Miami Dolphins and has made his opinions well heard. On his podcast, Hill has had some interesting takes on his new quarterback, Tua Tagovailao. Some of Hill’s most popular quotes came a while back when discussing the play of his present and past quarterbacks. When comparing Tua to Mahomes, Hill stated, “Obviously I’m going to go with Mahomes for the strongest arm, but as far as accuracy-wise I’m going with Tua all day.”

Read full story
7 comments
Kansas City, MO

Mecole “The Jet” Hardman: The 2022 Outlook

After showing flashes down the stretch last season, Hardman is on the verge of a breakout season in 2022. The Kansas City Chiefs look to get back to the postseason in 2022-23 as they continue to work up at St. Joseph during training camp. The AFC West is tough this season and the Chiefs had to lose their star player in Tyreek Hill but gained some key players added to a revamped Legion of Zoom. Some call Mecole Hardman a Tyreek Hill clone or maybe not but he’s still a dangerous weapon when he’s on the field. Could The Jet have a breakout season and shut up his critics?

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Should the Chiefs trade for Kareem Hunt

The former Chiefs running back is wanting out of Cleveland, could there be a reunion?. Kareem Hunt was a standout running back in Kansas City for a year and a half even winning the rookie of the year award until a video surfaced of him in an altercation with a female which lead to his dismissal from the team due to him lying to them about what happened before the video was released. What would have been if Hunt was honest upfront, more than likely he would have been suspended a couple of games, and then it would have been over with still in Kansas City and still our number 1 running back. Everton makes mistakes and that altercation was one big mistake, he got put in a bad situation by people who were associated with him, and when he tried to resolve it peacefully and it keep escalating to the point where Hunt reacted poorly and kicked toward a couple of females on the ground and I think he lied to the team because he was a scared kid afraid of the consequences and that maybe no one would believe him but no matter what he was wrong for both and the price had to be paid and he was released.

Read full story
22 comments
Kansas City, MO

Rest in Peace Len Dawson

A memorial for the Chiefs HOF Quarterback and broadcaster. Jarrod Thurman @JarrodChiefsFCS Chiefs Focus @ChiefsFocus. Former Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson passed away on (08/24/2022) at the age of 87. His death was unfortunately expected since his family confirmed he had begun hospice care on August 12th.

Read full story
3 comments
Kansas City, MO

The Chiefs And AFC Preseason Winners and Losers

Who has a foot in the door of the 53-man and whose facing the hardest obstacle to make it?. It’s the final week of training camp. For the majority of the veterans, the heavy lifting is over. Most of them for the Chiefs will play in the final preseason finale at home against the Green Bay Packers. For them camp is effectively over already focusing on the regular season. But for players on the edge of making the roster, this week means everything.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The Emergence of Justin Watson

See how the Chiefs receiver has stood out heading into his 5th season. Over this past off season, the Chiefs signed wide receiver Justin Watson to a one year contract. Watson was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018 after a strong three year run with the University of Pennsylvania. Watson was a weapon for the Quakers. In three seasons he racked up 3,280 yards and 31 touchdowns off of 244 catches.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Skyy is the Limit!!

Why Skyy Moore Could Be the Biggest WR Steal of the 2022 NFL Draft?. The Chiefs rookie receiver has already shown he’s ready to make an instant impact!. @ChiefsFan4Lyfe www.chiefsfocus.com Chiefs @Chiefsfocus.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

No Tyreek, No Problem

The Chief’s offense still looks like a well-oiled machine in the post-Hill Era. The Kansas City Chiefs played in their first game in the post-hill era in Kansas City and Mahomes and company have quite a lot of doubters as the offense looked as smooth as ever in the preseason opener vs the bears. The starters only played one drive but that was all that was needed to show this offense is still one of the league’s best even with losing one of the league’s most dynamic play makers.

Read full story
2 comments
Kansas City, MO

Mecole vs. JuJu - who is a Chief in 2023?

Breaking down the 2 chiefs receivers who are free agents after the 2022 season and who are more likely to stay in Kansas City. The chiefs will enter the 2022 season with a loaded receiving core a problem any team would love to have so we will look ahead to 2023 where two of the top three receivers are due to be free agents with Mecole Hardman in the final year of his rookie contract and Juju Smith-Shuster on a one year deal.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

It’s time to forgive Tony Gonzalez

Why it’s time for Chiefs Kingdom to forgive the Hall of Famer. Jarrod Thurman @JarrodChiefsFCS Chiefs Focus @ChiefsFocus. Tony Gonzalez. Depending on the Chiefs fan, that name will either irritate you or make you smile, but why is that? He spent 12 seasons in Kansas City and some Chiefs fans hate him.

Read full story
14 comments
Kansas City, MO

The Chiefs Running Back Trade Rumors.

Should the Chiefs consider reunion with Kareem Hunt?. The Chiefs really don’t need much help on offense, but that won’t keep Brett Veach from making the team that much better before the 53-man roster deadline. Isiah Pacheco, A seventh-round rookie has been turning heads at Kansas City Chiefs training camp so far. He has flashed throughout camp, earning an increasing number of opportunities working with Patrick Mahomes and the first-team offense.

Read full story
18 comments
Kansas City, MO

2022 preseason game Chiefs Bears

Quentin Morris @quentincmorris Chiefs Focus @Chiefsfocus. Pre-season is about filling the final spots on the roster. Many starting players will see little to no game time. Here are a few players to watch how many snaps they get and how productive they are with their snaps.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Early surprise cut predictions and sleepers to make the team

@OriginalMrDietz @ChiefsFan4Lyfe www.chiefsfocus.com. Before we even have a pre-season game, let us see what the staff writers are thinking as to who is in and who could be out.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs Mount Rushmore

Breaking down what a Mount Rushmore for the Kansas City Chiefs would look like. Derrik Larsh @dlarsh15Chiefs Focus @Chiefsfocus www.chiefsfocus.com. The biggest topic of discussion for any sports fan for their team and in general, who is on your Mount Rushmore? Most people put their favorite players but to do it right you wanna put a combination of past and present who have made the greatest impact on the franchise, there is no wrong answer to who you will have on Mount Rushmore and hopefully, this will encapsulate all of chiefs Kingdom.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFL

ESPN just released their Offensive Line rankings, and of course, the Chiefs are right where we think they would be. Number 1 baby! None of us had any doubt, right? None of us were concerned about our traded for but not yet signed to a long-term contract Left Tackle, or our seemingly revolving door at Right Tackle. The least of our concerns were the two rookies manning the middle of the line. Nah, no worries. Well, let me break down each line position and explain why I think we have the best Hog Mollys in the NFL and we will only get better.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy Stars

Which Chiefs players should we target in our Fantasy drafts?. In the world of Fantasy Football, stats are king. Wins and losses for the teams mean less, but did you put up stats?! With training camp well underway, and preseason starting, it’s time for serious fantasy players to evaluate who they think will make them a champion. We all know the players that will show our year-in and year-out, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and Harrison Butker. But what about the unknowns, the maybes? Who are the undervalued fantasy stars on this year’s Chiefs team?

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The Chiefs Tight End Room

See what the Chiefs’ tight end room looks like heading into the season. As training camps are wrapping up, we are finally getting a glimpse of how teams are looking heading into the season. The Chiefs are in shape to put together yet another successful year.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy