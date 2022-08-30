Mahomes vs Tua Comparison

Patrick Mahomes Tua Tagovailao Yahoo Sports

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailao has recently gained comparison to Patrick Mahomes. See how ridiculous these statements are in this article.

Justin Miles

Former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has started a podcast since joining the Miami Dolphins and has made his opinions well heard. On his podcast, Hill has had some interesting takes on his new quarterback, Tua Tagovailao. Some of Hill’s most popular quotes came a while back when discussing the play of his present and past quarterbacks. When comparing Tua to Mahomes, Hill stated, “Obviously I’m going to go with Mahomes for the strongest arm, but as far as accuracy-wise I’m going with Tua all day.”

Hill later went on to throw some shade at Mahomes by saying, “Now I’m doing a lot more than just the deep ball. Now I’m doing intermediate routes. I’m doing short routes. So now I actually need a guy who can just get me the ball now, on a dagger route, on a corner route, on a shallow cross route.” Hill's message implies that Mahomes wasn’t a guy who could get him the ball on those other routes. There's only one way to decide whether Hill is just hyping up his new quarterback or if there is some truth in what he is saying. The best way to compare the two would be to look at the stats.

Since being drafted in 2020, Tua has thrown 449 completions on 678 attempts for an average passer rating of 66.2%. On those passes, he racked up 4467 yards on 27 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. During that same time frame, Mahomes went 826/1246 for a 66% passer rating according to pro football focus. Throughout those, Mahomes went for 9579 yards, 75 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions. In fairness to Tua, we can also compare Mahomes’ first two seasons as a starter. During that time Pro Football Focus, Mahomes went 702/1064 for a completion percentage of 66%. In that time, he threw for 9128 yards, 76 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions.

While throughout each of their first two seasons as a starter Tua did have a better completion percentage by 0.2% and threw two fewer interceptions, Mahomes attempted 386 more passes, threw for more than double the number of yards Tua did, and nearly threw three times the number of touchdowns. As far as Mahomes’ ability to throw the short and intermediate pass, the film does not lie and Hill’s claim can quickly be proved mythical. At the same time, who cares whether the ball is being thrown 50 yards or 5… a quarterback's job is to win games. In this aspect, Mahomes has clearly been the better quarterback.

While we will likely hear more nonsense from Hill, next season will clearly end this foolish discussion. However, at this point in time, Hill is clearly rambling. This article is not knocking Tua, as he does have great potential. But at this point in time, Hill’s statements have been nothing short of injudicious.