Kansas City, MO

Rest in Peace Len Dawson

Chiefs Focus News And More.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DUbks_0hTduWxc00
Len DawsonKCUR

A memorial for the Chiefs HOF Quarterback and broadcaster

Jarrod Thurman @JarrodChiefsFCS                                 Chiefs Focus @ChiefsFocus 

Former Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson passed away on (08/24/2022) at the age of 87. His death was unfortunately expected since his family confirmed he had begun hospice care on August 12th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S9qVf_0hTduWxc00
Len DawsonTime Magazine

Legend has it, the 7th son of a 7th son is brought good fortune. Dawson was the 7th son of a 7th son. Dawson’s good fortune began in college where he was a 2nd team All-Big Ten selection as a senior at Purdue. He was also named a 3rd team All-American by United Press that season. While at Purdue he played for his future Chiefs head coach Hank Stram who was an assistant until 1955 at Purdue.

Len DawsonGetty Images

Dawson would be drafted in the 1st round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in a first round that also saw legends Paul Horning and Dawson’s future teammate on the Browns, Jim Brown get drafted. Dawson struggled to find success with the Steelers only making 1 start, playing in only 19 games and only passing for 96 yards. Dawson would then be traded to the Browns in 1960 but didn’t fair much better with one of the greatest running backs in NFL history only playing in 9 games with 1 start with the team and only throwing for 108 yards. He was subsequently released by the Browns.

Dawson would sign with the Dallas Texans in 1962, their final year in Dallas before they became the Chiefs. He would finally find his professional football fortune leading the AFL in passing touchdowns on the way to leading the franchise to their first of 3 AFL Championships. His 29 touchdowns that season remained the team record until Patrick Mahomes broke it in 2018 before surpassing Dawson’s mark again in 2020 and 2021.

The Chiefs would win their second AFL Championship in 1966 allowing them a trip to the newly formed AFL-NFL Championship game, later renamed the Super Bowl. They would be dominated by the Vince Lombardi-led NFL Champion Green Bay Packers 35-10. Three years later, the Chiefs would win their 3rd AFL Championship and meet the Vikings in Super Bowl IV defeating them 23-7 en route to a Super Bowl MVP award.

Dawson would play another six seasons before deciding to retire after the 1975 season after recording what was statistically his worst season with the Chiefs. His career passing touchdowns (237) and passing yards (28,507) marks remain franchise records to this day. While Patrick Mahomes will likely break both of these within the next 2 or 3 seasons, the fact that these records will stand for almost 50 years is a testament to Dawson’s accomplishments.

Dawson’s post-football career was in broadcasting. He hosted Inside the NFL for 24 years. He also worked for Kansas City’s ABC affiliate KMBC beginning in 1966 until 2009. He would also serve as an analyst for games on NBC for 6 seasons. After taking a 2 season break on game broadcasts, he would join the Chiefs Radio Network in 1985 where he would serve until 2016. From 1994 to his retirement from broadcasting he served with Mitch Holthus forming arguably the best announcer pairing in the NFL. 

Len DawsonChiefs.com

Dawson earned multiple accolades over his career on the field and off. He is a member of the Chiefs Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His number 16 has been retired. Joe Montana refused to wear 16 for the Chiefs despite getting Dawson’s blessing after he was traded to the Chiefs. The Chiefs honored Dawson’s broadcasting career by renaming their broadcast booth in his honor.

Len DawsonJarrod Thurman: Chiefs Focus Visit to the HOF

The death of Len Dawson is a sad time for Chiefs Kingdom. Condolences to his family and friends in this difficult time.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# NFl# Kansas City Chiefs# Football# Len Dawson# Sports

Comments / 3

Published by

Chiefs Focus is one of the leading sources for Kansas City Chiefs News, updates, podcasts and more. With Hard Hitting articles, team acquisition's and player interviews. If you're looking for amazing content you've found it.

Kansas City, MO
1254 followers

More from Chiefs Focus News And More.

Kansas City, MO

Should the Chiefs trade for Kareem Hunt

The former Chiefs running back is wanting out of Cleveland, could there be a reunion?. Kareem Hunt was a standout running back in Kansas City for a year and a half even winning the rookie of the year award until a video surfaced of him in an altercation with a female which lead to his dismissal from the team due to him lying to them about what happened before the video was released. What would have been if Hunt was honest upfront, more than likely he would have been suspended a couple of games, and then it would have been over with still in Kansas City and still our number 1 running back. Everton makes mistakes and that altercation was one big mistake, he got put in a bad situation by people who were associated with him, and when he tried to resolve it peacefully and it keep escalating to the point where Hunt reacted poorly and kicked toward a couple of females on the ground and I think he lied to the team because he was a scared kid afraid of the consequences and that maybe no one would believe him but no matter what he was wrong for both and the price had to be paid and he was released.

Read full story
20 comments
Kansas City, MO

The Chiefs And AFC Preseason Winners and Losers

Who has a foot in the door of the 53-man and whose facing the hardest obstacle to make it?. It’s the final week of training camp. For the majority of the veterans, the heavy lifting is over. Most of them for the Chiefs will play in the final preseason finale at home against the Green Bay Packers. For them camp is effectively over already focusing on the regular season. But for players on the edge of making the roster, this week means everything.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The Emergence of Justin Watson

See how the Chiefs receiver has stood out heading into his 5th season. Over this past off season, the Chiefs signed wide receiver Justin Watson to a one year contract. Watson was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018 after a strong three year run with the University of Pennsylvania. Watson was a weapon for the Quakers. In three seasons he racked up 3,280 yards and 31 touchdowns off of 244 catches.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Skyy is the Limit!!

Why Skyy Moore Could Be the Biggest WR Steal of the 2022 NFL Draft?. The Chiefs rookie receiver has already shown he’s ready to make an instant impact!. @ChiefsFan4Lyfe www.chiefsfocus.com Chiefs @Chiefsfocus.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

No Tyreek, No Problem

The Chief’s offense still looks like a well-oiled machine in the post-Hill Era. The Kansas City Chiefs played in their first game in the post-hill era in Kansas City and Mahomes and company have quite a lot of doubters as the offense looked as smooth as ever in the preseason opener vs the bears. The starters only played one drive but that was all that was needed to show this offense is still one of the league’s best even with losing one of the league’s most dynamic play makers.

Read full story
2 comments
Kansas City, MO

Mecole vs. JuJu - who is a Chief in 2023?

Breaking down the 2 chiefs receivers who are free agents after the 2022 season and who are more likely to stay in Kansas City. The chiefs will enter the 2022 season with a loaded receiving core a problem any team would love to have so we will look ahead to 2023 where two of the top three receivers are due to be free agents with Mecole Hardman in the final year of his rookie contract and Juju Smith-Shuster on a one year deal.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

It’s time to forgive Tony Gonzalez

Why it’s time for Chiefs Kingdom to forgive the Hall of Famer. Jarrod Thurman @JarrodChiefsFCS Chiefs Focus @ChiefsFocus. Tony Gonzalez. Depending on the Chiefs fan, that name will either irritate you or make you smile, but why is that? He spent 12 seasons in Kansas City and some Chiefs fans hate him.

Read full story
14 comments
Kansas City, MO

The Chiefs Running Back Trade Rumors.

Should the Chiefs consider reunion with Kareem Hunt?. The Chiefs really don’t need much help on offense, but that won’t keep Brett Veach from making the team that much better before the 53-man roster deadline. Isiah Pacheco, A seventh-round rookie has been turning heads at Kansas City Chiefs training camp so far. He has flashed throughout camp, earning an increasing number of opportunities working with Patrick Mahomes and the first-team offense.

Read full story
18 comments
Kansas City, MO

2022 preseason game Chiefs Bears

Quentin Morris @quentincmorris Chiefs Focus @Chiefsfocus. Pre-season is about filling the final spots on the roster. Many starting players will see little to no game time. Here are a few players to watch how many snaps they get and how productive they are with their snaps.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Early surprise cut predictions and sleepers to make the team

@OriginalMrDietz @ChiefsFan4Lyfe www.chiefsfocus.com. Before we even have a pre-season game, let us see what the staff writers are thinking as to who is in and who could be out.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs Mount Rushmore

Breaking down what a Mount Rushmore for the Kansas City Chiefs would look like. Derrik Larsh @dlarsh15Chiefs Focus @Chiefsfocus www.chiefsfocus.com. The biggest topic of discussion for any sports fan for their team and in general, who is on your Mount Rushmore? Most people put their favorite players but to do it right you wanna put a combination of past and present who have made the greatest impact on the franchise, there is no wrong answer to who you will have on Mount Rushmore and hopefully, this will encapsulate all of chiefs Kingdom.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFL

ESPN just released their Offensive Line rankings, and of course, the Chiefs are right where we think they would be. Number 1 baby! None of us had any doubt, right? None of us were concerned about our traded for but not yet signed to a long-term contract Left Tackle, or our seemingly revolving door at Right Tackle. The least of our concerns were the two rookies manning the middle of the line. Nah, no worries. Well, let me break down each line position and explain why I think we have the best Hog Mollys in the NFL and we will only get better.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy Stars

Which Chiefs players should we target in our Fantasy drafts?. In the world of Fantasy Football, stats are king. Wins and losses for the teams mean less, but did you put up stats?! With training camp well underway, and preseason starting, it’s time for serious fantasy players to evaluate who they think will make them a champion. We all know the players that will show our year-in and year-out, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and Harrison Butker. But what about the unknowns, the maybes? Who are the undervalued fantasy stars on this year’s Chiefs team?

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The Chiefs Tight End Room

See what the Chiefs’ tight end room looks like heading into the season. As training camps are wrapping up, we are finally getting a glimpse of how teams are looking heading into the season. The Chiefs are in shape to put together yet another successful year.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

2022 Chiefs Rookie Outlook

The Chiefs rookie running back has looked plenty athletic and shifty in camp. He’s already in the RB1/2 conversation. The Kansas City Chiefs made 10 picks during the 2022 NFL draft and have signed several other contributors during college free agency, adding an influx of first-year talent to the roster. The Rutgers running back Isiah Pacheco was a 3-year starter who led the Scarlet Knights in rushing in each of the last 3 seasons but wasn’t selected until the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Chiefs. Despite that, Pacheco fell into a great position with coach Andy Reid and already he’s showing the Kingdom why the Chiefs had great faith in drafting him and his outlook could be similar to Elijah Mitchell who wasn’t selected until the 6th round of 2021 NFL Draft by the 49ers and had an immediate impact as a rookie. I will show what Pacheco brings to the Chiefs and how he fits for the 2022 squad.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex Smith

Breaking down how Alex Smith put Kansas City in a prime position to be the next dynasty. When you think of former Chiefs Quarterback Alex Smith what comes to mind? The most common is Game Manager, the guy who was great in the regular season but could never get over the hump in the postseason. What if I was to tell you he can be described as a building block, who put this team in a fantastic position to allow his team to succeed for years after his departure?

Read full story
Canton, OH

Dick Vermeil a coach for Canton

Dick Vermeil’s career will end with him going to the hall of fame in Canton Ohio. Quentin Morris @Quentincmorris Chiefs Focus @Chiefsfocus. Vermeil coached in three different decades and took three different franchises from losing to winning.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Where Does Andy Reid Rank All Time Among Coaches?

See how Big Red’s coaching resume has become one of the best in NFL history. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is regarded as one of the league's best coaches. As he should be, he has the 2nd most wins among active head coaches only behind Bill Belichick. While it is obvious he is great today, many people fail to realize that Big Red is actually one of the best coaches in NFL history. In his 23 years as a head coach, Reid has a 0.633 win percentage with the 5th most wins among all time coaches. Not to mention, thus far he has averaged a significant more amount of wins per season than those ahead of him. Below is a list of the coaches with more wins than Reid and how many wins per season they averaged throughout their career.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Will Isiah Pacheco Be RB2?

Early reports out of training camp have been all about how good Isiah Pacheco looks. Maybe it’s the number 10 jersey but from what I saw at training camp he looked to be the most explosive running back on the roster. This is not a hot take either, Pacheco ran a 4.37 40 yard dash at the combine which would make him our fastest running back.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy