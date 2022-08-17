No Tyreek, No Problem

Patrick Mahomes Tavis Kelce Getty Images

The Chief’s offense still looks like a well-oiled machine in the post-Hill Era

Derrik Larsh @dlarsh15 Chiefs Focus @Chiefsfocus

The Kansas City Chiefs played in their first game in the post-hill era in Kansas City and Mahomes and company have quite a lot of doubters as the offense looked as smooth as ever in the preseason opener vs the bears. The starters only played one drive but that was all that was needed to show this offense is still one of the league’s best even with losing one of the league’s most dynamic play makers.

Now it was one drive in the first preseason game against a strong Chicago Defense so there are things that can be improved on but let’s take a look at each position group from the opening drive.

Let’s start with the man every talking head said was going to recessed without a hill, Well Mahomes just continues to show why he is the best and you cannot rattle him going 6-7 for 60 yards and a touchdown that’s pretty good accuracy if you ask me, not only did Mahomes have a great completion percentage but did a great job spreading the ball hitting 6 different receivers.

Mahomes also showed great pocket awareness and timing with his new receivers and continued chemistry with his old faithful target Travis Kelce. If this small sample size shows any indication for Mahomes this season we just might be seeing another MVP and Superbowl back in Kansas City come February.

The running backs were the low spot in this game as no chiefs running back got more than 6 yards on the ground but the flip side was most of the running back that will be the main contributors only got 2-3 carries so I’m not too worried about that position group as we will see a committee an approach we have seen the previous couple seasons. We did see 7th-round pick Isiah Pacheco who now dawns the number 10 get some reps in the red zone with the starters but was seen on a limited basis showing they have big plans and you can see this kid is going to be special and I’m excited to see how he develops over the rest of camp.

The new receiver room was on top of things to watch for this season and the receivers came through, most impressive were Rookie Skyy Moore and Justin Watson, both players made big statements to why they need to be on the final 53-man roster with Moore having 3 catches for 23 yards on 3 targets and making a great toe dragging catch on the sidelines and route running skills.

Watson have a fantastic performance with 5 catches for 45 yards and a touchdown, Watson showed great understanding of the playbook playing both inside and outside as he came into this first game outside looking into the final roster, but with performances like this, he should find himself on the 53 man roster.

The tight ends were solid with both Travis Kelce and Blake Bell during the first drive as Kelce continue to show why he is the best Tight end and Bell caught the touchdown to cap the drive for the starters. The biggest question for this group is does the team carry 3 or 4 TE going into the regular season.

Finally, the offensive line who pick up right where they left off and lived up to the hype of being named the league’s best, giving Mahomes a great pocket and opening holes in the running game biggest question is does Wylie hold on to the starting RT or does someone emerge to take over that spot.

The three things in looking for going into week 2 of the pre-season aka the dress rehearsal game. I hope to see Watson get a couple of plays with the starters, see who wants to take the RB1 spot, and does one of the 2nd or 3rd string players make a statement to make the final roster, but overall my feeling is this offense will be just fine after the departure of Hill.