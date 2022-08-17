Kansas City, MO

No Tyreek, No Problem

Chiefs Focus News And More.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k8J2E_0hJgPDOf00
Patrick Mahomes Tavis KelceGetty Images

The Chief’s offense still looks like a well-oiled machine in the post-Hill Era

Derrik Larsh @dlarsh15 Chiefs Focus @Chiefsfocus

www,chiefsfocus.com

The Kansas City Chiefs played in their first game in the post-hill era in Kansas City and Mahomes and company have quite a lot of doubters as the offense looked as smooth as ever in the preseason opener vs the bears. The starters only played one drive but that was all that was needed to show this offense is still one of the league’s best even with losing one of the league’s most dynamic play makers.

Now it was one drive in the first preseason game against a strong Chicago Defense so there are things that can be improved on but let’s take a look at each position group from the opening drive.

Let’s start with the man every talking head said was going to recessed without a hill, Well Mahomes just continues to show why he is the best and you cannot rattle him going 6-7 for 60 yards and a touchdown that’s pretty good accuracy if you ask me, not only did Mahomes have a great completion percentage but did a great job spreading the ball hitting 6 different receivers.

Mahomes also showed great pocket awareness and timing with his new receivers and continued chemistry with his old faithful target Travis Kelce. If this small sample size shows any indication for Mahomes this season we just might be seeing another MVP and Superbowl back in Kansas City come February.

The running backs were the low spot in this game as no chiefs running back got more than 6 yards on the ground but the flip side was most of the running back that will be the main contributors only got 2-3 carries so I’m not too worried about that position group as we will see a committee an approach we have seen the previous couple seasons. We did see 7th-round pick Isiah Pacheco who now dawns the number 10 get some reps in the red zone with the starters but was seen on a limited basis showing they have big plans and you can see this kid is going to be special and I’m excited to see how he develops over the rest of camp.

The new receiver room was on top of things to watch for this season and the receivers came through, most impressive were Rookie Skyy Moore and Justin Watson, both players made big statements to why they need to be on the final 53-man roster with Moore having 3 catches for 23 yards on 3 targets and making a great toe dragging catch on the sidelines and route running skills.

Watson have a fantastic performance with 5 catches for 45 yards and a touchdown, Watson showed great understanding of the playbook playing both inside and outside as he came into this first game outside looking into the final roster, but with performances like this, he should find himself on the 53 man roster.

The tight ends were solid with both Travis Kelce and Blake Bell during the first drive as Kelce continue to show why he is the best Tight end and Bell caught the touchdown to cap the drive for the starters. The biggest question for this group is does the team carry 3 or 4 TE going into the regular season.

Finally, the offensive line who pick up right where they left off and lived up to the hype of being named the league’s best, giving Mahomes a great pocket and opening holes in the running game biggest question is does Wylie hold on to the starting RT or does someone emerge to take over that spot.

The three things in looking for going into week 2 of the pre-season aka the dress rehearsal game. I hope to see Watson get a couple of plays with the starters,  see who wants to take the RB1 spot, and does one of the 2nd or 3rd string players make a statement to make the final roster, but overall my feeling is this offense will be just fine after the departure of Hill.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# NFL# Tyreek Hill# Patrick Mahomes# Kansas City Chiefs# Sports

Comments / 2

Published by

Chiefs Focus is one of the leading sources for Kansas City Chiefs News, updates, podcasts and more. With Hard Hitting articles, team acquisition's and player interviews. If you're looking for amazing content you've found it.

Kansas City, MO
1244 followers

More from Chiefs Focus News And More.

Kansas City, MO

Skyy is the Limit!!

Why Skyy Moore Could Be the Biggest WR Steal of the 2022 NFL Draft?. The Chiefs rookie receiver has already shown he’s ready to make an instant impact!. @ChiefsFan4Lyfe www.chiefsfocus.com Chiefs @Chiefsfocus.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Mecole vs. JuJu - who is a Chief in 2023?

Breaking down the 2 chiefs receivers who are free agents after the 2022 season and who are more likely to stay in Kansas City. The chiefs will enter the 2022 season with a loaded receiving core a problem any team would love to have so we will look ahead to 2023 where two of the top three receivers are due to be free agents with Mecole Hardman in the final year of his rookie contract and Juju Smith-Shuster on a one year deal.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

It’s time to forgive Tony Gonzalez

Why it’s time for Chiefs Kingdom to forgive the Hall of Famer. Jarrod Thurman @JarrodChiefsFCS Chiefs Focus @ChiefsFocus. Tony Gonzalez. Depending on the Chiefs fan, that name will either irritate you or make you smile, but why is that? He spent 12 seasons in Kansas City and some Chiefs fans hate him.

Read full story
14 comments
Kansas City, MO

The Chiefs Running Back Trade Rumors.

Should the Chiefs consider reunion with Kareem Hunt?. The Chiefs really don’t need much help on offense, but that won’t keep Brett Veach from making the team that much better before the 53-man roster deadline. Isiah Pacheco, A seventh-round rookie has been turning heads at Kansas City Chiefs training camp so far. He has flashed throughout camp, earning an increasing number of opportunities working with Patrick Mahomes and the first-team offense.

Read full story
18 comments
Kansas City, MO

2022 preseason game Chiefs Bears

Quentin Morris @quentincmorris Chiefs Focus @Chiefsfocus. Pre-season is about filling the final spots on the roster. Many starting players will see little to no game time. Here are a few players to watch how many snaps they get and how productive they are with their snaps.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Early surprise cut predictions and sleepers to make the team

@OriginalMrDietz @ChiefsFan4Lyfe www.chiefsfocus.com. Before we even have a pre-season game, let us see what the staff writers are thinking as to who is in and who could be out.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs Mount Rushmore

Breaking down what a Mount Rushmore for the Kansas City Chiefs would look like. Derrik Larsh @dlarsh15Chiefs Focus @Chiefsfocus www.chiefsfocus.com. The biggest topic of discussion for any sports fan for their team and in general, who is on your Mount Rushmore? Most people put their favorite players but to do it right you wanna put a combination of past and present who have made the greatest impact on the franchise, there is no wrong answer to who you will have on Mount Rushmore and hopefully, this will encapsulate all of chiefs Kingdom.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFL

ESPN just released their Offensive Line rankings, and of course, the Chiefs are right where we think they would be. Number 1 baby! None of us had any doubt, right? None of us were concerned about our traded for but not yet signed to a long-term contract Left Tackle, or our seemingly revolving door at Right Tackle. The least of our concerns were the two rookies manning the middle of the line. Nah, no worries. Well, let me break down each line position and explain why I think we have the best Hog Mollys in the NFL and we will only get better.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy Stars

Which Chiefs players should we target in our Fantasy drafts?. In the world of Fantasy Football, stats are king. Wins and losses for the teams mean less, but did you put up stats?! With training camp well underway, and preseason starting, it’s time for serious fantasy players to evaluate who they think will make them a champion. We all know the players that will show our year-in and year-out, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and Harrison Butker. But what about the unknowns, the maybes? Who are the undervalued fantasy stars on this year’s Chiefs team?

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The Chiefs Tight End Room

See what the Chiefs’ tight end room looks like heading into the season. As training camps are wrapping up, we are finally getting a glimpse of how teams are looking heading into the season. The Chiefs are in shape to put together yet another successful year.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

2022 Chiefs Rookie Outlook

The Chiefs rookie running back has looked plenty athletic and shifty in camp. He’s already in the RB1/2 conversation. The Kansas City Chiefs made 10 picks during the 2022 NFL draft and have signed several other contributors during college free agency, adding an influx of first-year talent to the roster. The Rutgers running back Isiah Pacheco was a 3-year starter who led the Scarlet Knights in rushing in each of the last 3 seasons but wasn’t selected until the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Chiefs. Despite that, Pacheco fell into a great position with coach Andy Reid and already he’s showing the Kingdom why the Chiefs had great faith in drafting him and his outlook could be similar to Elijah Mitchell who wasn’t selected until the 6th round of 2021 NFL Draft by the 49ers and had an immediate impact as a rookie. I will show what Pacheco brings to the Chiefs and how he fits for the 2022 squad.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex Smith

Breaking down how Alex Smith put Kansas City in a prime position to be the next dynasty. When you think of former Chiefs Quarterback Alex Smith what comes to mind? The most common is Game Manager, the guy who was great in the regular season but could never get over the hump in the postseason. What if I was to tell you he can be described as a building block, who put this team in a fantastic position to allow his team to succeed for years after his departure?

Read full story
Canton, OH

Dick Vermeil a coach for Canton

Dick Vermeil’s career will end with him going to the hall of fame in Canton Ohio. Quentin Morris @Quentincmorris Chiefs Focus @Chiefsfocus. Vermeil coached in three different decades and took three different franchises from losing to winning.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Where Does Andy Reid Rank All Time Among Coaches?

See how Big Red’s coaching resume has become one of the best in NFL history. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is regarded as one of the league's best coaches. As he should be, he has the 2nd most wins among active head coaches only behind Bill Belichick. While it is obvious he is great today, many people fail to realize that Big Red is actually one of the best coaches in NFL history. In his 23 years as a head coach, Reid has a 0.633 win percentage with the 5th most wins among all time coaches. Not to mention, thus far he has averaged a significant more amount of wins per season than those ahead of him. Below is a list of the coaches with more wins than Reid and how many wins per season they averaged throughout their career.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Will Isiah Pacheco Be RB2?

Early reports out of training camp have been all about how good Isiah Pacheco looks. Maybe it’s the number 10 jersey but from what I saw at training camp he looked to be the most explosive running back on the roster. This is not a hot take either, Pacheco ran a 4.37 40 yard dash at the combine which would make him our fastest running back.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

LRP of the O-Line and D-Line

Least Replaceable Player on each side of the line?. Well, one week into camp and so far, no major injuries have been reported or seen by fans. That is a good thing! Patrick Mahomes got his foot stepped on, and Jody Fortson has a quad issue that appears to be minor. Mecole Hardman is still fast, Skyy Moore has large hands, Travis Kelce runs like he’s 25, and Orlando Brown took his first reps.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Training camp Sunday scares: Week one.

We transition from our Bacon, Egg, and Chiefs Sunday brunch periodical to bring you the training camp edition of our Sunday preseason offerings – The Sunday Scaries. My wife and I were given a “dinner journal” for Christmas this past year, and when we opened it I thought “Well we’ll do this for a few weeks then it will sit on or near the dinner table.” As a veteran bachelor (met my wife at 31, engaged at 32, married at 34) these types of items were things that never even really existed in my brain, and certainly not my reality. And while they’ve been steadily introduced into my life over the last 3 years, the subconscious bachelor mindset resurfaces from time to time, it’s and inevitable thing for all men.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Who will be the next Patrick Mahomes?

Patrick Mahomes Lamar Jackson Kyler Murrysporting news. Before I get started, I want to make it clear that I don't think the player's I list on this will equal Patrick Mahomes accomplishments. What I mean by this article is these are the players that I think are set up to have success early in their careers including winning lots of games, playoff wins, and Pro Bowls. My requirements for this are the player has to be a rookie or they have to have been a starter for either one or two seasons.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Meet the Newest member of Sack Nation.

Ex-Bengals and Seahawks DE Carlos Dunlap Agrees to 1-Year, $8M Chiefs Contract. Carlos Dunlap will be the newest member of Sack Nation after officially agreeing a deal with the Chiefs on Thursday.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy