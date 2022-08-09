Kansas City, MO

Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy Stars

Which Chiefs players should we target in our Fantasy drafts?

Jake White @jakewhite58

In the world of Fantasy Football, stats are king. Wins and losses for the teams mean less, but did you put up stats?! With training camp well underway, and preseason starting, it’s time for serious fantasy players to evaluate who they think will make them a champion. We all know the players that will show our year-in and year-out, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and Harrison Butker. But what about the unknowns, the maybes? Who are the undervalued fantasy stars on this year’s Chiefs team?

JuJu Smith-Schuster – This might be a cop-out but Juju will attract more catches this year than we think. Obviously with Tyreek gone, and the Chiefs addressing this with a plethora of receivers, it might be thought to avoid the Chiefs receiver because of saturation. I think otherwise. Juju’s bread and butter are that short to the intermediate passing game and after what we saw last year, teams will avoid blitzing Mahomes and give up the middle of the field. With Travis Kelce being the Hall-of-Famer he is and being treated as such, Mecole Hardman and MVS going over the top, teams will have to leave someone open and that person will be Juju this year. If in a PPR league be on the lookout for a revival year and many targets.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling – 2 receivers?! I know some of you are screaming saturation and lack of targets, but hear me out. Desean Jackson. MVS is in that Desean Jackson mold, albeit a little taller. Fast, home run threat, and has amazing ball tracking skills. So when teams are tired of Kelce, Juju, and company destroying them for 3-8 yards, over the top will be MVS. And as we all know, Mahomes is going deep eventually. Obviously, MVS is not supposed to be your cornerstone player, he’s listed as the Chiefs WR3 right now, but use him as flex and he has a “light’em up game”, that’s going to be a win for you. (Unless you drafted CMC and he’s hurt like he was for me last year) 

Ronald Jones II – Running Backs are hard to pin down now. There are very few bell-cows and most teams run a “by-committee” strategy, the Chiefs included. So why choose Rojo over Clyde Edwards-Helaire? I think Rojo will fill that swing-back role for the Chiefs this year. Unfortunately for fantasy teams, he is not the only option for this role, McKinnon and Pacheco are both built for this role as well. And McKinnon earned a lot of fan favor with his poise in the playoffs last year. But Rojo is no slouch, he posted over 1,000 yards in 2019 and 2020 before being replaced by Leonard Fournette. With more opportunities and Andy Reid’s play calling, this might be the situation for Rojo to find his success again.

Josh Gordon – Is this guy only picking WRs?? Well, the Chiefs do have a whole stable of them. Josh Gordon might be the biggest boom or bust on this list. He was met with obvious hype and excitement last year when we signed him in the middle of the season, but he was a non-factor and did meet any expectations. I chalk that up to being away from the game for so long, and the complexity of the Andy Reid playbook. Now with more time under his belt, and more chemistry with Mahomes, I think this could be a year that he regains what he is capable of. He’s listed tentatively as WR4 right now, but his size and skill set could put him as a waiver wire darling. If he and Mahomes can find lightning this season someone is either going to be scoring a lot of points or watching their bench score a lot of points. 

Jody Fortson – I saved this one for last because it feeds into my personal hype. The Chiefs have talked for years about who will replace Travis Kelce, and more important to us, who will be Patrick Mahomes safety valve when Kelce decides to hang it up. Luckily it seems every Kelce’s football IQ skyrockets, and his athletic ability remains top-notch. But out there lurking is the athletic beast, this potential monster of a TE, learning from one of the greatest TEs to ever do it. I can’t think of a more perfect scenario than Jody Fortson, staying healthy this year and being this force of nature on the offense. Can you imagine if teams had to cover TWO Kelces?! That’s what we could be getting with Fortson. How does this relate to fantasy? Well he probably won’t be getting the touches we would need to make him viable in a PPR league, but yards and touchdowns I think will be where Fortson will shine for most teams. 

In fantasy football, we’re all just trying to predict the future. Luckily for Chiefs fans and people who like to draft Chiefs players, the best QB on the planet is throwing the ball to these guys. When the team has Patrick Mahomes, the supporting cast will perform better, and lucky for us this might be his most efficient season ever.

