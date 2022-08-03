Kansas City, MO

LRP of the O-Line and D-Line

Chiefs Focus News And More.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10IMXU_0h2SCx6q00
Orlando Brown JrSporting News

Least Replaceable Player on each side of the line?

Well, one week into camp and so far, no major injuries have been reported or seen by fans. That is a good thing! Patrick Mahomes got his foot stepped on, and Jody Fortson has a quad issue that appears to be minor. Mecole Hardman is still fast, Skyy Moore has large hands, Travis Kelce runs like he’s 25, and Orlando Brown took his first reps.

With all that being said, who can the Chiefs least afford to lose for an extended period of time in the trenches?

Offensive Line:

So, who is the Least Replaceable Player on the Offensive Line for the Chiefs? I am going to go with Joe Thuney here. Only eight penalties in 2021, only one sack allowed, and he played left tackle when called upon by his coaches. The guy also played 1,184 snaps, ranking third in the NFL for Offensive Lineman. As of this writing, Orlando Brown has reported to camp, so that is a big positive for the organization and it keeps Mr. Thuney at his natural position of Left Guard. There are other qualified people like Creed, and Trey Smith that deserve mention here, but in my mind, Joe Thuney is the key to a successful season. Right Tackle will be a position to watch, as several candidates have emerged from camp- namely Darian Kinnard and Andrew Wylie. The Offensive line went from a huge liability to being an abundance of riches in one season. Chiefs fans should enjoy the ride, not every team has this luxury.

Defensive Line:

The KC Chiefs defensive line is not a strength of this team, at least not yet. They drafted George Karlaftis and got Frank Clark back on a reasonable deal for a veteran edge player. Mike Danna is an under-appreciated player, who quietly logs a lot of snaps for Steve Spagnuolo. The signing of Carlos Dunlap will also give the Chiefs depth and a legitimate NFL Edge presence. Despite all this, I feel the answer to the question of who we would miss the most is Chris Jones. When he plays, the Chiefs find a way to win. When he doesn’t play the games become a boat race to see who can score quicker- sometimes we win, sometimes we lose. The other defensive tackles on this team are rotational pieces at best. Chris Jones can get to the quarterback, create sacks, hurries, and stuff the run. He is easily a top 5 player at his position of defensive tackle in the NFL. He has a career 49.5 sack tally and is an overall disruptive player routinely eating up double teams. With this being said, Chris Jones is entering a contract year. Aaron Donald, the best in the game, just signed a 3 year, $95M deal. That will be the starting point for negotiations if the Chiefs want to retain a 28-year-old player in the prime of his career (and no clear choice to replace him).

I know sacks aren’t the best barometer of a successful defense, but the Chiefs had a paltry 31 sacks last season, and that must improve. The 21st ranked run defense and 27th ranked pass defense yielded a 27th overall yards allowed per game. 15 interceptions buoyed the team to an 8th overall points per game, which is all that really matters, scoring one more point than your opponent. Outside of the defensive line, the Chiefs should line up a young line backing Corp and VERY YOUNG secondary. It will be exciting to watch camp unfold over the next couple of weeks!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# NFL Chiefs Football Sports T

Comments / 0

Published by

Chiefs Focus is one of the leading sources for Kansas City Chiefs News, updates, podcasts and more. With Hard Hitting articles, team acquisition's and player interviews. If you're looking for amazing content you've found it.

Kansas City, MO
886 followers

More from Chiefs Focus News And More.

Kansas City, MO

Training camp Sunday scares: Week one.

We transition from our Bacon, Egg, and Chiefs Sunday brunch periodical to bring you the training camp edition of our Sunday preseason offerings – The Sunday Scaries. My wife and I were given a “dinner journal” for Christmas this past year, and when we opened it I thought “Well we’ll do this for a few weeks then it will sit on or near the dinner table.” As a veteran bachelor (met my wife at 31, engaged at 32, married at 34) these types of items were things that never even really existed in my brain, and certainly not my reality. And while they’ve been steadily introduced into my life over the last 3 years, the subconscious bachelor mindset resurfaces from time to time, it’s and inevitable thing for all men.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Who will be the next Patrick Mahomes?

Patrick Mahomes Lamar Jackson Kyler Murrysporting news. Before I get started, I want to make it clear that I don't think the player's I list on this will equal Patrick Mahomes accomplishments. What I mean by this article is these are the players that I think are set up to have success early in their careers including winning lots of games, playoff wins, and Pro Bowls. My requirements for this are the player has to be a rookie or they have to have been a starter for either one or two seasons.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Meet the Newest member of Sack Nation.

Ex-Bengals and Seahawks DE Carlos Dunlap Agrees to 1-Year, $8M Chiefs Contract. Carlos Dunlap will be the newest member of Sack Nation after officially agreeing a deal with the Chiefs on Thursday.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Report: Pass rusher Carlos Dunlap will visit the Chiefs

Edge rusher Carlos Dunlap was set to visit the Chiefs Wednesday 07/27/2022 but a family situation may have delayed the visit until 07/28/2022 Could the Chiefs land a new member of SackNation?

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Re-Visiting the Orlando Brown Situation:

The Road Ahead is Foggy at Best. A few weeks ago, I advocated for a long-term extension of Orlando Brown Jr. It was reported by multiple outlets the Chiefs offered a 6-year, $139 million contract (with a bloated $40M salary in year 6). This offer was passed on by Orlando’s agent and talks have stalled. Per Pro Football Focus (PFF), Orlando graded out as the 27th-29th best Tackle last year. This grade is for both right and left tackles. If you throw out his first four games and the three playoff games, Orlando graded out higher, around 16th overall. Assuming he eventually reports to camp and plays under the franchise tag and reports to camp- that would be ideal. But here are the options if he pulls a LeVeon Bell and “Opts Out”:

Read full story
3 comments
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs Madden ‘23 Ratings

The late John Madden will be featured on the Madden ‘23 cover. As many of you know, this past week the ratings for Madden ‘23 were released. The Chiefs overall were ranked the eighth best team in the game with an overall rating of 86. The Chiefs fell behind the; Buccaneers, Bills, Rams, Packers, Rams, Chargers, and Cowboys. The highest ranked individual on the Chiefs was Travis Kelce, who was ranked seventh overall and the best tight end in the game with an overall rating of 98. Patrick Mahomes was given a 95 overall and ranked third at the quarterback position, only behind Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. Both Mahomes and Kelce were given a 99 overall last year and see drops in their ratings despite great seasons last year by both. The Chiefs had two offensive lineman placed in the top 6 in their respective positions. Creed Humphrey was ranked the 6th best center and Joe Thuney was ranked the third best left guard. Chris Jones was rated a 91 overall and is the third best defensive tackle in Madden. Questionably, Frank Clark, who was rated an 80 last year dropped down to a 78 in this year's game. Clyde Edwards-Helaire was an 84 overall this year and dropped down to a 79 this year. JuJu Smith-Schuster is the highest ranked receiver on the Chiefs but fell down to the 51st spot amongst other receivers with a rating of 80 overall.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

THE DT Spirit Still Lives In KC and across the sports world

I still remember my Dad telling me that Derrick Thomas was involved in a car crash in January 2000. There I was in my room, with my Derrick Thomas, and Marcus Allen poster over my head, and my Dad was telling me that my favorite player was seriously injured in a car crash. Two weeks later I wasn't ready to hear that he had tragically passed away. I know I was in the majority of Kansas City when I mourned his death, not only for what he did on the field but for what he had contributed to the community.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs training camp preview: Defensive Line.

Will Sack nation prevail this season or take another step back?. Chiefs Training Camp starts tomorrow as the rookies and quarterbacks report, as the Chiefs will soon return to work to get ready for the 2022 season. There some changes made personnel-wise across the Kansas City Chiefs defensive line since the beginning of the off-season.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Patrick Mahomes is a Tier 2 QB?

In an article released by The Athletic’s Mike Sando on Monday, an anonymous “defensive playcaller” classified Patrick Mahomes in a way we’ve never seen before. Last season, it took 5 weeks for people around the NFL to start questioning Patrick Mahomes.

Read full story
9 comments
Kansas City, MO

The Kansas City Chiefs pre-training camp roster.

Reviewing the roster at the start of training camp. Jarrod Thurman @JarrodChiefsFCS Chiefs Focus @ChiefsFocus.com. Training camp is upon us. By the time you read this, rookies will have reported to training camp with veterans reporting on July 26th. They will be prepping for the upcoming season, as well as preparing for the preseason game against the Bears on August 13th. So I’m going to give a brief overview of the roster. If you want a detailed overview, check out some of our position-specific articles.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Are the Raiders a threat to the Chiefs in 2022?

Are the Raiders more of a threat to the Chiefs AFC West title than the Chargers and Broncos?. The NFL is back, and what an off-season for the AFC West. The moves by all four teams not appear evenly matched but could be named the best division in all of the league entering the 2022 season.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

5 Things to Know About Skyy Moore

With the 54th pick in the 2022 NFL draft the Chiefs selected Skyy Moore, wide receiver out of Western Michigan. There was no secret that the Chiefs loved what they saw out of Skyy Moore as many insiders reported that they were willing to select him with one of their first round picks. Luckily they were still able to snag him in the middle of the second round after a trade back with the New England Patriots.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Realistic expectations for the Chiefs new WR class going into the 2022 NFL season.

The Kansas City Chiefs saw massive changes to their WR core, leading to new questions about where the Chiefs offense is going to get production?. Quentin Morris @Quentincmorris Chiefs Focus @Chiefsfocus.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

2022 Chiefs rookie outlook: Cornerback Trent McDuffie

Is McDuffie the clear top corner in the 2022 draft?. The Kansas City Chiefs made 10 picks during the 2022 NFL draft and will look to sign several other contributors during college free agency, adding an influx of first-year talent to the roster. Chiefs rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie, the 21st overall pick and the Chiefs’ first-round draft selection in 2022 had been considered one of the (and often the) top cornerbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft class. But how good is he, and how does he stack up to the rest of these talented cornerbacks on the roster?

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Five questions for the chiefs going into training camp

Breaking down the 5 big questions for the Chiefs as they get ready for the start of training camp. The start of training camp is celebrated by any NFL fan, as it indicates the start of the new season, but with the celebration comes questions about their favorite team. This will cover 5 big questions that will be on the mind of the chiefs kingdom.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

UDFA’s of Chiefs Past and Present

Justin RossChiefs UDFA Justyn Ross Image via: The Kansas City Star. See notable undrafted free agents of past and present Chiefs rosters. As we prepare to head into training camp, the Chiefs have signed 10 undrafted free agents. At the top of those players stands former Clemson receiver Justyn Ross and former Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose. During his time at Clemson, Ross produced 2379 yards and 20 touchdowns off of just 158 catches. As a 4 year starter at Iowa State, Rose managed 324 tackles, 8.5 sacks, and 6 interceptions. Other UDFA’s for the Chiefs this offseason are:

Read full story
2 comments

AFC West Training Camp Preview

As each team in the AFC West prepares eyes the beginning of their respective training camps, we look at what each team gained and lost in the offseason and begin piecing together what that means.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Is Harrison in the Upper Echelon of Kickers?

Jake White @jakewhite58 Chiefs Focus @Chiefs Focus. In 2017 Harrison Butker was a 7th-round pick for the Carolina Panthers. Picked to add some competition to veteran Graham Gano. Even after showing up Gano in training camp, the Panthers went with the more expensive Gano. Butker went to the practice squad until Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chief came calling.

Read full story
Blue Springs, MO

WWII Veteran a victim of elder abuse.

Chiefs Focus is not or will not profit from this artIcle. We are not paid for anything involving this post. Chiefs Focus https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTRBAnmM3/?k=1. Update: Commerce Bank of Kansas City Mo, who allowed the son, Carl J Pluchino to not only steal his father's money three months after the account was opened, with no red flags or thoughts that this could be a crime, according to the branch manager Angela of the Blue Springs Mo location we spoke to. After the investigation was started, (April 2nd) they put notes in the system to not allow Carl j Pluchino to touch the account he opened in his name only at the same bank he originally stole it from. We know that the money was there through the end of May or beginning of June, according to a bank representative we spoke with, (Who asked to not reveal his name for reasons of losing his Job)

Read full story
65 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy