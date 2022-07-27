Kansas City, MO

Sneaky good offseason for Veach and company?

Chiefs Focus News And More.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=447i2s_0gvHb4ix00
Bret VeachGetty Images

Breaking down one of the more interesting offseason Kansas City has had in years

Derrik Larsh @dlarsh15 Chiefs Focus @Chiefsfocus

The 2021 Kansas City Chiefs season ended shorter than the team and fans wanted to. After an overtime loss in the AFC Championship Game in which not only did the chiefs lead by 18 at one point but also by making costly mental mistakes. Going into the offseason the chiefs knew the cap was going to be an issue, especially with big names on expiring contracts and a need to retool the defense to get this team back where they wanna be and that's another Superbowl, so let's do a breakdown on how they did.

The departures

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44UcKU_0gvHb4ix00
Tyrann MatthewsGetty Images

Getty Images

Like with any offseason you are bound to lose players either through trades or free agency and the chiefs were no exception to this as we saw multiple players depart from Kansas City most notably Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu, both players brought both talent, leadership, and swagger to the locker room, other players gone include Dan Sorenson, Ben Nieman, Byron Pringle, Demarcus Robinson, Jarran Reed, Daryll Williams, Anthony Hitchens, Charvarious Ward, Mike Hughes, Alex Okafor, and Melvin Ingram.

These departures left holes to be filled mainly on the defensive side of the ball, but also areas that needed to be improved on the offensive side of the ball. Now if you ask the so-called analysts on tv and Twitter they will tell you that the sky is falling on the once-promising dynasty in Kansas City, but then quickly forget of the new pieces that Reid and company have to play with.

The additions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lbkBa_0gvHb4ix00
Justin ReedGetty Images

Getty Images

A new player is always exciting for a team, whether it be a free agent looking for a new home, or a fresh-face draft pick ready to make an impact, it always brings a breath of fresh air to a locker room. The chiefs knew this was an offseason where they needed to not only be smart with the cap and find the key pieces for the next era of chiefs football.

They started this offseason with the signing of safety Justin Reed who spent his first couple of seasons with Houston and they weren't done bringing in former Texans as they traded a seventh-round pick for corner Lonnie Johnson, both players are looking for fresh starts in Kansas City and will provide a veteran presence to a young new core for the defense. The chiefs then went on the offensive to acquire some new talent for the receiver room and they did so by napping both Juju Smith-Shuster and Marquez Valdes Scantling this does a complete 180 on what we are used to seeing chiefs receivers being going from smaller quicker receivers to tall big bodied with sneaky good speed. The chiefs also rounded out the linebackers and running backs with the signings of Jermaine Carter and Ronald Jones II. Next came the draft where the chiefs came to Vegas with 10 picks starting with Trent Mcduffie and concluding with Nazeeh Johnson. The chiefs finalized the draft weekend with the signing of Justyn Ross as an undrafted free agent.

My favorite moves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JXoXU_0gvHb4ix00
Joshua WilliamsGetty Images

Getty Images

As training camp arrives and the offseason is coming to a close I wanted to give a couple of my favorite moves made through the offseason. My favorite free agent signing is Justin Reed. Reed has embraced the city and fans and is ready to pick up the leadership role left over by Mathieu. My favorite draft pick is Joshua Williams the fourth-round corner out of Fayetteville State, going into the draft I was hoping the chiefs took a taller corner to be able to line up against the bigger receiver that has given the chiefs problems over the last few years and will be a big help to a secondary in need of size.

The move more people should talk about

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eStks_0gvHb4ix00
Ronald JonesGetty Images

Getty Images

There is always a move that during the off-season is kind of brushed off due to it being around another story such as a draft pick or big trade or signing, In this case, that move is the signing of Ronald Jones II and I think, the reason it was not talked about more was due to it being a smaller contract and they see him more as a number two guy behind Clyde which may be the case and it doesn't mean it's a bad thing I think these two will complement the other to where they both are still fresh come January and be one of the reasons this team will be a great position to win another super bowl.

The chiefs had both impactful losses to the roster as well as big gains, while they weren't as splashy as the rest of the AFC they were probably the smartest using smart contract negotiations and bringing in players that can fill multiple roles combined with a draft class of young enthusiastic guys who can fill some key roles on this team day one. So I am going to give this offseason a B+ only because I wanna see how some of the rookies handle adjustments from college to the pros, but overall the chiefs had one of the best offseasons in the league this year.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# NFL Kansas City Chiefs Sports

Comments / 0

Published by

Chiefs Focus is one of the leading sources for Kansas City Chiefs News, updates, podcasts and more. With Hard Hitting articles, team acquisition's and player interviews. If you're looking for amazing content you've found it.

Kansas City, MO
882 followers

More from Chiefs Focus News And More.

Kansas City, MO

Who will be the next Patrick Mahomes?

Patrick Mahomes Lamar Jackson Kyler Murrysporting news. Before I get started, I want to make it clear that I don't think the player's I list on this will equal Patrick Mahomes accomplishments. What I mean by this article is these are the players that I think are set up to have success early in their careers including winning lots of games, playoff wins, and Pro Bowls. My requirements for this are the player has to be a rookie or they have to have been a starter for either one or two seasons.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Meet the Newest member of Sack Nation.

Ex-Bengals and Seahawks DE Carlos Dunlap Agrees to 1-Year, $8M Chiefs Contract. Carlos Dunlap will be the newest member of Sack Nation after officially agreeing a deal with the Chiefs on Thursday.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Report: Pass rusher Carlos Dunlap will visit the Chiefs

Edge rusher Carlos Dunlap was set to visit the Chiefs Wednesday 07/27/2022 but a family situation may have delayed the visit until 07/28/2022 Could the Chiefs land a new member of SackNation?

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Re-Visiting the Orlando Brown Situation:

The Road Ahead is Foggy at Best. A few weeks ago, I advocated for a long-term extension of Orlando Brown Jr. It was reported by multiple outlets the Chiefs offered a 6-year, $139 million contract (with a bloated $40M salary in year 6). This offer was passed on by Orlando’s agent and talks have stalled. Per Pro Football Focus (PFF), Orlando graded out as the 27th-29th best Tackle last year. This grade is for both right and left tackles. If you throw out his first four games and the three playoff games, Orlando graded out higher, around 16th overall. Assuming he eventually reports to camp and plays under the franchise tag and reports to camp- that would be ideal. But here are the options if he pulls a LeVeon Bell and “Opts Out”:

Read full story
3 comments
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs Madden ‘23 Ratings

The late John Madden will be featured on the Madden ‘23 cover. As many of you know, this past week the ratings for Madden ‘23 were released. The Chiefs overall were ranked the eighth best team in the game with an overall rating of 86. The Chiefs fell behind the; Buccaneers, Bills, Rams, Packers, Rams, Chargers, and Cowboys. The highest ranked individual on the Chiefs was Travis Kelce, who was ranked seventh overall and the best tight end in the game with an overall rating of 98. Patrick Mahomes was given a 95 overall and ranked third at the quarterback position, only behind Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. Both Mahomes and Kelce were given a 99 overall last year and see drops in their ratings despite great seasons last year by both. The Chiefs had two offensive lineman placed in the top 6 in their respective positions. Creed Humphrey was ranked the 6th best center and Joe Thuney was ranked the third best left guard. Chris Jones was rated a 91 overall and is the third best defensive tackle in Madden. Questionably, Frank Clark, who was rated an 80 last year dropped down to a 78 in this year's game. Clyde Edwards-Helaire was an 84 overall this year and dropped down to a 79 this year. JuJu Smith-Schuster is the highest ranked receiver on the Chiefs but fell down to the 51st spot amongst other receivers with a rating of 80 overall.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

THE DT Spirit Still Lives In KC and across the sports world

I still remember my Dad telling me that Derrick Thomas was involved in a car crash in January 2000. There I was in my room, with my Derrick Thomas, and Marcus Allen poster over my head, and my Dad was telling me that my favorite player was seriously injured in a car crash. Two weeks later I wasn't ready to hear that he had tragically passed away. I know I was in the majority of Kansas City when I mourned his death, not only for what he did on the field but for what he had contributed to the community.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs training camp preview: Defensive Line.

Will Sack nation prevail this season or take another step back?. Chiefs Training Camp starts tomorrow as the rookies and quarterbacks report, as the Chiefs will soon return to work to get ready for the 2022 season. There some changes made personnel-wise across the Kansas City Chiefs defensive line since the beginning of the off-season.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Patrick Mahomes is a Tier 2 QB?

In an article released by The Athletic’s Mike Sando on Monday, an anonymous “defensive playcaller” classified Patrick Mahomes in a way we’ve never seen before. Last season, it took 5 weeks for people around the NFL to start questioning Patrick Mahomes.

Read full story
9 comments
Kansas City, MO

The Kansas City Chiefs pre-training camp roster.

Reviewing the roster at the start of training camp. Jarrod Thurman @JarrodChiefsFCS Chiefs Focus @ChiefsFocus.com. Training camp is upon us. By the time you read this, rookies will have reported to training camp with veterans reporting on July 26th. They will be prepping for the upcoming season, as well as preparing for the preseason game against the Bears on August 13th. So I’m going to give a brief overview of the roster. If you want a detailed overview, check out some of our position-specific articles.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Are the Raiders a threat to the Chiefs in 2022?

Are the Raiders more of a threat to the Chiefs AFC West title than the Chargers and Broncos?. The NFL is back, and what an off-season for the AFC West. The moves by all four teams not appear evenly matched but could be named the best division in all of the league entering the 2022 season.

Read full story
1 comments
Blue Springs, MO

WWII Veteran a victim of elder abuse.

Chiefs Focus is not or will not profit from this artIcle.We are not paid for anything involving this post. Chiefs Focus https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTRBAnmM3/?k=1. Update: Commerce Bank of Kansas City Mo, who allowed the son, Carl J Pluchino to not only steal his father's money five months after the account was opened, with no red flags or thoughts that this could be a crime, according to the branch manager Angela of the Blue Springs Mo location we spoke to. After the investigation was started, (April 2nd) they put notes in the system to not allow Carl j Pluchino to touch the account he opened in his name only at the same bank he originally stole it from, We know that the money was there through the end of May or beginning of June, according to a bank representative we spoke with, (Who asked to not reveal his name for reasons of losing his Job) He stated to us the notes show that the original branch manager at the Blue Sorings Mo location permitted the son, Carl J Pluchino to drain and close the account that was under investigation! Per an email read to us by Angela, the security representative,Tracy also notified Carl J Pluchino at the beginning of the reports on the behalf of John G Pluchino he was under investigation. We called the FDIC and the Federal Reserve to inquire if this was legal or ethical to alert someone who is not under investigation and also what we were told by Commerce Bank has done and Stated: we were told by both entities notifing anyone under investigation goes against all banking rules and policies governed by both entities. To date the only statement we have received is from the “security” representative Tracy, quoted exactly as we were notified ‘Commerce bank/we have done nothing illegal, follow up with the police. Tracy, according to the branch manager, Angela at the Blue Springs location is the bank representative who alerted the son, Carl J Pluchino of being under investigation but she denies this to us. With the evasive statements it's very difficult to determine who is telling the truth in this case. It’s convoluted mess with the only people suffering from this are the man who was taken advantage of and the other son who is doing everything he can to help his father. The police report number is, 2022-002-003 of the Blue Springs Police Department in Blue Springs MO. We have spoken to these bank representatives directly.

Read full story
64 comments
Kansas City, MO

5 Things to Know About Skyy Moore

With the 54th pick in the 2022 NFL draft the Chiefs selected Skyy Moore, wide receiver out of Western Michigan. There was no secret that the Chiefs loved what they saw out of Skyy Moore as many insiders reported that they were willing to select him with one of their first round picks. Luckily they were still able to snag him in the middle of the second round after a trade back with the New England Patriots.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Realistic expectations for the Chiefs new WR class going into the 2022 NFL season.

The Kansas City Chiefs saw massive changes to their WR core, leading to new questions about where the Chiefs offense is going to get production?. Quentin Morris @Quentincmorris Chiefs Focus @Chiefsfocus.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

2022 Chiefs rookie outlook: Cornerback Trent McDuffie

Is McDuffie the clear top corner in the 2022 draft?. The Kansas City Chiefs made 10 picks during the 2022 NFL draft and will look to sign several other contributors during college free agency, adding an influx of first-year talent to the roster. Chiefs rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie, the 21st overall pick and the Chiefs’ first-round draft selection in 2022 had been considered one of the (and often the) top cornerbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft class. But how good is he, and how does he stack up to the rest of these talented cornerbacks on the roster?

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Five questions for the chiefs going into training camp

Breaking down the 5 big questions for the Chiefs as they get ready for the start of training camp. The start of training camp is celebrated by any NFL fan, as it indicates the start of the new season, but with the celebration comes questions about their favorite team. This will cover 5 big questions that will be on the mind of the chiefs kingdom.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

UDFA’s of Chiefs Past and Present

Justin RossChiefs UDFA Justyn Ross Image via: The Kansas City Star. See notable undrafted free agents of past and present Chiefs rosters. As we prepare to head into training camp, the Chiefs have signed 10 undrafted free agents. At the top of those players stands former Clemson receiver Justyn Ross and former Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose. During his time at Clemson, Ross produced 2379 yards and 20 touchdowns off of just 158 catches. As a 4 year starter at Iowa State, Rose managed 324 tackles, 8.5 sacks, and 6 interceptions. Other UDFA’s for the Chiefs this offseason are:

Read full story
2 comments

AFC West Training Camp Preview

As each team in the AFC West prepares eyes the beginning of their respective training camps, we look at what each team gained and lost in the offseason and begin piecing together what that means.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Is Harrison in the Upper Echelon of Kickers?

Jake White @jakewhite58 Chiefs Focus @Chiefs Focus. In 2017 Harrison Butker was a 7th-round pick for the Carolina Panthers. Picked to add some competition to veteran Graham Gano. Even after showing up Gano in training camp, the Panthers went with the more expensive Gano. Butker went to the practice squad until Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chief came calling.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Do the Chiefs have a crowded room?

The Chiefs have an all time great in Travis Kelce lining up at TE, WR, and anywhere else he is asked. Very few teams are blessed with another viable pass catching tight end, and the Chiefs are no different. Today we will look at depth as an option behind Travis Kelce, and how that room may look come opening night.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Bacon Eggs and Chiefs

Sunday mornings during football season are a high-speed collision of game day rituals, bold predictions, and pregame jitters. In the offseason, we opt to take it slow and recap the week that was.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy