Sneaky good offseason for Veach and company?

Bret Veach

Breaking down one of the more interesting offseason Kansas City has had in years

Derrik Larsh

The 2021 Kansas City Chiefs season ended shorter than the team and fans wanted to. After an overtime loss in the AFC Championship Game in which not only did the chiefs lead by 18 at one point but also by making costly mental mistakes. Going into the offseason the chiefs knew the cap was going to be an issue, especially with big names on expiring contracts and a need to retool the defense to get this team back where they wanna be and that's another Superbowl, so let's do a breakdown on how they did.

The departures

Tyrann Matthews

Getty Images

Like with any offseason you are bound to lose players either through trades or free agency and the chiefs were no exception to this as we saw multiple players depart from Kansas City most notably Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu, both players brought both talent, leadership, and swagger to the locker room, other players gone include Dan Sorenson, Ben Nieman, Byron Pringle, Demarcus Robinson, Jarran Reed, Daryll Williams, Anthony Hitchens, Charvarious Ward, Mike Hughes, Alex Okafor, and Melvin Ingram.

These departures left holes to be filled mainly on the defensive side of the ball, but also areas that needed to be improved on the offensive side of the ball. Now if you ask the so-called analysts on tv and Twitter they will tell you that the sky is falling on the once-promising dynasty in Kansas City, but then quickly forget of the new pieces that Reid and company have to play with.

The additions

Justin Reed

Getty Images

A new player is always exciting for a team, whether it be a free agent looking for a new home, or a fresh-face draft pick ready to make an impact, it always brings a breath of fresh air to a locker room. The chiefs knew this was an offseason where they needed to not only be smart with the cap and find the key pieces for the next era of chiefs football.

They started this offseason with the signing of safety Justin Reed who spent his first couple of seasons with Houston and they weren't done bringing in former Texans as they traded a seventh-round pick for corner Lonnie Johnson, both players are looking for fresh starts in Kansas City and will provide a veteran presence to a young new core for the defense. The chiefs then went on the offensive to acquire some new talent for the receiver room and they did so by napping both Juju Smith-Shuster and Marquez Valdes Scantling this does a complete 180 on what we are used to seeing chiefs receivers being going from smaller quicker receivers to tall big bodied with sneaky good speed. The chiefs also rounded out the linebackers and running backs with the signings of Jermaine Carter and Ronald Jones II. Next came the draft where the chiefs came to Vegas with 10 picks starting with Trent Mcduffie and concluding with Nazeeh Johnson. The chiefs finalized the draft weekend with the signing of Justyn Ross as an undrafted free agent.

My favorite moves

Joshua Williams

Getty Images

As training camp arrives and the offseason is coming to a close I wanted to give a couple of my favorite moves made through the offseason. My favorite free agent signing is Justin Reed. Reed has embraced the city and fans and is ready to pick up the leadership role left over by Mathieu. My favorite draft pick is Joshua Williams the fourth-round corner out of Fayetteville State, going into the draft I was hoping the chiefs took a taller corner to be able to line up against the bigger receiver that has given the chiefs problems over the last few years and will be a big help to a secondary in need of size.

The move more people should talk about

Ronald Jones

Getty Images

There is always a move that during the off-season is kind of brushed off due to it being around another story such as a draft pick or big trade or signing, In this case, that move is the signing of Ronald Jones II and I think, the reason it was not talked about more was due to it being a smaller contract and they see him more as a number two guy behind Clyde which may be the case and it doesn't mean it's a bad thing I think these two will complement the other to where they both are still fresh come January and be one of the reasons this team will be a great position to win another super bowl.

The chiefs had both impactful losses to the roster as well as big gains, while they weren't as splashy as the rest of the AFC they were probably the smartest using smart contract negotiations and bringing in players that can fill multiple roles combined with a draft class of young enthusiastic guys who can fill some key roles on this team day one. So I am going to give this offseason a B+ only because I wanna see how some of the rookies handle adjustments from college to the pros, but overall the chiefs had one of the best offseasons in the league this year.