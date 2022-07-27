Kansas City, MO

Chiefs training camp preview: Defensive Line.

Chiefs Focus News And More.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dN7K2_0gtZST8E00
Joe CullenGetty Images

Will Sack nation prevail this season or take another step back?

@ChiefsFan4Lyfe Chiefs Focus @Chiefsfocus

Chiefs Training Camp starts tomorrow as the rookies and quarterbacks report, as the Chiefs will soon return to work to get ready for the 2022 season. There some changes made personnel-wise across the Kansas City Chiefs defensive line since the beginning of the off-season.

The Kansas City Chiefs announced in February that they’ve hired former Jacksonville Defensive Coordinator Joe Cullen to coach their defensive line for the 2022 NFL season. Cullen received interest from two other AFC teams (Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts) but opted to join the staff in Kansas City. He’ll fill a role previously coached by Brendan Daly, who will coach the linebackers for the Chiefs alongside Ken Flajole in the 2022 NFL season.

In this article, I will take a glance at the defensive line group leading up to training camp, as to why Joe Cullen’s addition will help Sack Nation prevail.

Cullen has coached in the NFL and college for over 30 years. He’s coached the defensive line for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baltimore Ravens during the course of his career, with a few really impressive units along the way. He’s a coach that has the reputation of getting the most out of his guys, specifically his interior defensive linemen. He coached guys like Calais Campbell, Matthew Judon, Terrell Suggs, Za’Darius Smith, Gerald McCoy, Michael Pierce, Timmy Jernigan, Brandon Williams, Cory Redding, Shaun Rogers, and Tyson Alualu to some of the best seasons of their careers, not just when it comes to stopping the run but also when it comes to things like pressure and sack production. Under his tutelage at Jacksonville, edge rusher Josh Allen led the team in total tackles with 71, four passes defensed and 7.5 sacks.

More impressive prior to arriving in Jacksonville the second time, Cullen spent five seasons as the defensive line coach in Baltimore (2016-2020). During his five seasons in Baltimore, the Ravens allowed the NFL's fewest total yards (318.0) and fewest rushing yards (98.3). He is known for his high-energy approach and his raspy voice can often be heard during practices especially if you were playing for the Ravens. After adding Cullen, the Chiefs picked up an elite defensive end who could rip around the edges and wreak havoc. They used the No. 30 overall selection on Purdue’s George Karlaftis. The team also restructured Frank Clark’s deal to a 2 year, $29 million dollar deal to remain with the team. Clark and Karlaftis look as if they could be dominant. As long as the two can stay healthy.

The closest comparison to the current duo is when the Chiefs had Tamba Hali and Justin Houston during the somewhat good and mostly terrible Bob Sutton glory days, but the point is our duo looks legit. When people talk about a player having a relentless motor, just throw on the tape of Karlaftis. He doesn't have eye-popping sack totals (4.5 last season), but he's a complete player on the edge. My comparison of George Karlaftis is Nick Bosa and some JJ Watt. Karlaftis and Clark look capable of being double-digit sack guys. Toss in star defensive tackle Chris Jones aka The Mayor of Sack Nation, and, It’s pretty impossible to double-team all of those guys. Like Cullen did for Josh Allen in Jacksonville, I expect Frank Clark to finally have that double-digit sack season since his Seattle Seahawk days. The addition of Karlaftis will allow Clark to avoid being double-teamed as much as years prior. This should help him get an opportunity to lead the team in sacks in 2022.

All-Pro Defensive tackle Chris Jones is one of the best at his position and should have another good season. If the Chiefs don’t add another interior lineman like Daron Payne via trade or Ndamukong Suh by signing, expect the Chiefs to use Karlaftis on the inside next to Jones on passing downs. Just watch Tanoh Kpassagnon in 2019. He was a starting left defensive end and then kicked inside in situational packages on defense. Karlaftis is a tackling machine, and he will thank Jones for most of them. The big defensive tackle can occupy two or three blockers a play, allowing Karlaftis and sometimes Nick Bolton the freedom to run free and make tackles. If Jones is single blocked, he will make the play.

Also look for Derrick Nnadi to take a step forward in his progression. Nnadi impressed the Chiefs with his improvement as a pass rusher last season, as he is coming off a career season with three sacks and five quarterback hits. He'll be among the interiors tasked to help stop the run. Tershawn Wharton, who provides strong depth, is a versatile block-eating interior guy who plays with terrific leverage and power. He shows quickness, athleticism and bend in one-on-ones, making an argument that he can be a better pass rusher on the edge than his numbers show (4.0 sacks since 2020). He also notched 29 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception last season. Wharton is undrafted and considered undersized (6’1”, 275-280 pounds) but Brett Veach struck gold when he signed Wharton in 2020. The last well known player who went undrafted at Wharton's position was Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive tackle, John Randle (6’1”, 278 pounds). Randle went undrafted; The then-6’1” 244-pound. defensive lineman was picked up by the Vikings after trying out for the Bucs. Randle played his first season in 1990 and went to his first Pro Bowl in 1993 after recording 11.5 sacks, and quickly became one of the dominant defensive tackles of his era.

Michael Danna is easily one of the Chiefs' best pass rushers from 2021, though that was a low bar, despite often having to play the Melvin Ingram role before Ingram made his Chiefs’ debut last season. Danna started off his first 4 games with 3 sacks and then went through a slump since then. Danna is a talented rotational piece and still growing as a pass rusher. I don't think he has hit his ceiling yet, and with Clark back in the fold and the addition of Karlaftis, Danna should get more opportunities at his more natural REO (Right Outside Defensive End) spot in 2022. I expect that his numbers will continue to get better.

The development of second-year defensive ends Joshua Kaindoh and Malik Herring is something to keep an eye on in 2022. In Spagnuolo’s system, Kaindoh will need to have a strong coming out party after missing all of 2021 with an injury. Kaindoh might have the highest ceiling of all the edge rushers on the roster because he's still a raw talent from a technical standpoint. He's a plus run defender and wins on the pass rush with pure athleticism and power vs. having a refined set of pass-rush moves. He's long, strong and plays with a very good motor. Just imagine what he can be when Joe Cullen works with him to refine the pass rush part of his game more. Remember, just like Kaindoh, Jared Allen was a 4th rounder.

Malik Herring is a powerful bull rusher with deceptive quickness and athletic ability, coming off a redshirt season after tearing his ACL in the 2021 Senior Bowl practice. Herring reminds me of former Ravens edge rusher Pernell McPhee. Cullen was McPhee’s Defensive line coach in Baltimore, Cullen is now Herring’s Defensive line coach in Kansas City. Both are 6-3 but Herring is 11 pounds heavier (280 pounds) but he can drop that weight to gain more speed to go with his explosive ability. He could carve out a role this season. One thing that coaches will love about Herring, his dependability. He has been a very productive, steady player as part of the Bulldog defense over four seasons (2017-2020). He’s not the flashiest player. Herring doesn’t have Azeez Ojulari’s speed off the edge, nor does he have the quickest first step. Herring uses his football IQ to find ways to affect the play rather on the edge or inside. He’s like the energizer bunny. He has great hands, is good at using leverage, and has developed a solid repertoire of pass rushing moves. And before his injury, he was turning heads at the Senior Bowl in January with those skills.

Khalen Saunders is back for his fourth season with the Chiefs after playing in seven games last year. Originally a third-round selection (No. 84 overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft, Injuries since that span have limited his availability including suffering a knee injury in Week 7 of last year that essentially ended his season. Now healthy, however, Saunders will have an opportunity to earn a rotational role which would solidify his roster spot. His past film shows he’s got a non-stop motor and should help the team right away as a solid two-gap nose or 3-tech tackle. Saunders will be facing off for his spot against Taylor Stallworth. The Chiefs signed Stallworth this offseason after he notched 16 tackles, 12 quarterback hits, four tackles-for-loss and three sacks last season while appearing in 16 games (1 start) for the Colts. It was a career season for the 4-year defensive tackle, whose 22 total pressures ranked fourth on the Colts. He has disruptive traits Cullen will like.

The Chiefs will continue to make several decisions this season to fill roles on their roster. The Chiefs expect improvement from their defensive line under Cullen in Spagnuolo’s scheme, and it’s possible everyone’s production could improve that could help us finish Top 10 in sacks and total defense. No more Pressure Nation, it’s Time for the Return of Sack Nation.

Video Links:

Chris Jones: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IYFwKQDKo7Y

Frank Clark: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8E5Aam2_l7I

Derrick Nnadi: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hjTWzbFKA1w&t=21s

George Karlaftis: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lXU0gzjo8QU&t=51s

Michael Danna:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LUATWMiPGTE

Tershawn Wharton: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vDSkI6Y9-Ho

Malik Herring: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=euBmHSjakFk

Joshua Kaindoh: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OF2yTcA_ILs&t=110s

Khalen Saunders: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X8DMltP0lPE

Taylor Stallworth: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G22p8mSs-d4

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# NFL AFC Kansas City Chiefs

Comments / 0

Published by

Chiefs Focus is one of the leading sources for Kansas City Chiefs News, updates, podcasts and more. With Hard Hitting articles, team acquisition's and player interviews. If you're looking for amazing content you've found it.

Kansas City, MO
883 followers

More from Chiefs Focus News And More.

Kansas City, MO

Who will be the next Patrick Mahomes?

Patrick Mahomes Lamar Jackson Kyler Murrysporting news. Before I get started, I want to make it clear that I don't think the player's I list on this will equal Patrick Mahomes accomplishments. What I mean by this article is these are the players that I think are set up to have success early in their careers including winning lots of games, playoff wins, and Pro Bowls. My requirements for this are the player has to be a rookie or they have to have been a starter for either one or two seasons.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Meet the Newest member of Sack Nation.

Ex-Bengals and Seahawks DE Carlos Dunlap Agrees to 1-Year, $8M Chiefs Contract. Carlos Dunlap will be the newest member of Sack Nation after officially agreeing a deal with the Chiefs on Thursday.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Report: Pass rusher Carlos Dunlap will visit the Chiefs

Edge rusher Carlos Dunlap was set to visit the Chiefs Wednesday 07/27/2022 but a family situation may have delayed the visit until 07/28/2022 Could the Chiefs land a new member of SackNation?

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Re-Visiting the Orlando Brown Situation:

The Road Ahead is Foggy at Best. A few weeks ago, I advocated for a long-term extension of Orlando Brown Jr. It was reported by multiple outlets the Chiefs offered a 6-year, $139 million contract (with a bloated $40M salary in year 6). This offer was passed on by Orlando’s agent and talks have stalled. Per Pro Football Focus (PFF), Orlando graded out as the 27th-29th best Tackle last year. This grade is for both right and left tackles. If you throw out his first four games and the three playoff games, Orlando graded out higher, around 16th overall. Assuming he eventually reports to camp and plays under the franchise tag and reports to camp- that would be ideal. But here are the options if he pulls a LeVeon Bell and “Opts Out”:

Read full story
3 comments
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs Madden ‘23 Ratings

The late John Madden will be featured on the Madden ‘23 cover. As many of you know, this past week the ratings for Madden ‘23 were released. The Chiefs overall were ranked the eighth best team in the game with an overall rating of 86. The Chiefs fell behind the; Buccaneers, Bills, Rams, Packers, Rams, Chargers, and Cowboys. The highest ranked individual on the Chiefs was Travis Kelce, who was ranked seventh overall and the best tight end in the game with an overall rating of 98. Patrick Mahomes was given a 95 overall and ranked third at the quarterback position, only behind Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. Both Mahomes and Kelce were given a 99 overall last year and see drops in their ratings despite great seasons last year by both. The Chiefs had two offensive lineman placed in the top 6 in their respective positions. Creed Humphrey was ranked the 6th best center and Joe Thuney was ranked the third best left guard. Chris Jones was rated a 91 overall and is the third best defensive tackle in Madden. Questionably, Frank Clark, who was rated an 80 last year dropped down to a 78 in this year's game. Clyde Edwards-Helaire was an 84 overall this year and dropped down to a 79 this year. JuJu Smith-Schuster is the highest ranked receiver on the Chiefs but fell down to the 51st spot amongst other receivers with a rating of 80 overall.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

THE DT Spirit Still Lives In KC and across the sports world

I still remember my Dad telling me that Derrick Thomas was involved in a car crash in January 2000. There I was in my room, with my Derrick Thomas, and Marcus Allen poster over my head, and my Dad was telling me that my favorite player was seriously injured in a car crash. Two weeks later I wasn't ready to hear that he had tragically passed away. I know I was in the majority of Kansas City when I mourned his death, not only for what he did on the field but for what he had contributed to the community.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Patrick Mahomes is a Tier 2 QB?

In an article released by The Athletic’s Mike Sando on Monday, an anonymous “defensive playcaller” classified Patrick Mahomes in a way we’ve never seen before. Last season, it took 5 weeks for people around the NFL to start questioning Patrick Mahomes.

Read full story
9 comments
Kansas City, MO

The Kansas City Chiefs pre-training camp roster.

Reviewing the roster at the start of training camp. Jarrod Thurman @JarrodChiefsFCS Chiefs Focus @ChiefsFocus.com. Training camp is upon us. By the time you read this, rookies will have reported to training camp with veterans reporting on July 26th. They will be prepping for the upcoming season, as well as preparing for the preseason game against the Bears on August 13th. So I’m going to give a brief overview of the roster. If you want a detailed overview, check out some of our position-specific articles.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Are the Raiders a threat to the Chiefs in 2022?

Are the Raiders more of a threat to the Chiefs AFC West title than the Chargers and Broncos?. The NFL is back, and what an off-season for the AFC West. The moves by all four teams not appear evenly matched but could be named the best division in all of the league entering the 2022 season.

Read full story
1 comments
Blue Springs, MO

WWII Veteran a victim of elder abuse.

Chiefs Focus is not or will not profit from this artIcle.We are not paid for anything involving this post. Chiefs Focus https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTRBAnmM3/?k=1. Update: Commerce Bank of Kansas City Mo, who allowed the son, Carl J Pluchino to not only steal his father's money five months after the account was opened, with no red flags or thoughts that this could be a crime, according to the branch manager Angela of the Blue Springs Mo location we spoke to. After the investigation was started, (April 2nd) they put notes in the system to not allow Carl j Pluchino to touch the account he opened in his name only at the same bank he originally stole it from, We know that the money was there through the end of May or beginning of June, according to a bank representative we spoke with, (Who asked to not reveal his name for reasons of losing his Job) He stated to us the notes show that the original branch manager at the Blue Sorings Mo location permitted the son, Carl J Pluchino to drain and close the account that was under investigation! Per an email read to us by Angela, the security representative,Tracy also notified Carl J Pluchino at the beginning of the reports on the behalf of John G Pluchino he was under investigation. We called the FDIC and the Federal Reserve to inquire if this was legal or ethical to alert someone who is not under investigation and also what we were told by Commerce Bank has done and Stated: we were told by both entities notifing anyone under investigation goes against all banking rules and policies governed by both entities. To date the only statement we have received is from the “security” representative Tracy, quoted exactly as we were notified ‘Commerce bank/we have done nothing illegal, follow up with the police. Tracy, according to the branch manager, Angela at the Blue Springs location is the bank representative who alerted the son, Carl J Pluchino of being under investigation but she denies this to us. With the evasive statements it's very difficult to determine who is telling the truth in this case. It’s convoluted mess with the only people suffering from this are the man who was taken advantage of and the other son who is doing everything he can to help his father. The police report number is, 2022-002-003 of the Blue Springs Police Department in Blue Springs MO. We have spoken to these bank representatives directly.

Read full story
64 comments
Kansas City, MO

5 Things to Know About Skyy Moore

With the 54th pick in the 2022 NFL draft the Chiefs selected Skyy Moore, wide receiver out of Western Michigan. There was no secret that the Chiefs loved what they saw out of Skyy Moore as many insiders reported that they were willing to select him with one of their first round picks. Luckily they were still able to snag him in the middle of the second round after a trade back with the New England Patriots.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Realistic expectations for the Chiefs new WR class going into the 2022 NFL season.

The Kansas City Chiefs saw massive changes to their WR core, leading to new questions about where the Chiefs offense is going to get production?. Quentin Morris @Quentincmorris Chiefs Focus @Chiefsfocus.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

2022 Chiefs rookie outlook: Cornerback Trent McDuffie

Is McDuffie the clear top corner in the 2022 draft?. The Kansas City Chiefs made 10 picks during the 2022 NFL draft and will look to sign several other contributors during college free agency, adding an influx of first-year talent to the roster. Chiefs rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie, the 21st overall pick and the Chiefs’ first-round draft selection in 2022 had been considered one of the (and often the) top cornerbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft class. But how good is he, and how does he stack up to the rest of these talented cornerbacks on the roster?

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Five questions for the chiefs going into training camp

Breaking down the 5 big questions for the Chiefs as they get ready for the start of training camp. The start of training camp is celebrated by any NFL fan, as it indicates the start of the new season, but with the celebration comes questions about their favorite team. This will cover 5 big questions that will be on the mind of the chiefs kingdom.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

UDFA’s of Chiefs Past and Present

Justin RossChiefs UDFA Justyn Ross Image via: The Kansas City Star. See notable undrafted free agents of past and present Chiefs rosters. As we prepare to head into training camp, the Chiefs have signed 10 undrafted free agents. At the top of those players stands former Clemson receiver Justyn Ross and former Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose. During his time at Clemson, Ross produced 2379 yards and 20 touchdowns off of just 158 catches. As a 4 year starter at Iowa State, Rose managed 324 tackles, 8.5 sacks, and 6 interceptions. Other UDFA’s for the Chiefs this offseason are:

Read full story
2 comments

AFC West Training Camp Preview

As each team in the AFC West prepares eyes the beginning of their respective training camps, we look at what each team gained and lost in the offseason and begin piecing together what that means.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Is Harrison in the Upper Echelon of Kickers?

Jake White @jakewhite58 Chiefs Focus @Chiefs Focus. In 2017 Harrison Butker was a 7th-round pick for the Carolina Panthers. Picked to add some competition to veteran Graham Gano. Even after showing up Gano in training camp, the Panthers went with the more expensive Gano. Butker went to the practice squad until Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chief came calling.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Do the Chiefs have a crowded room?

The Chiefs have an all time great in Travis Kelce lining up at TE, WR, and anywhere else he is asked. Very few teams are blessed with another viable pass catching tight end, and the Chiefs are no different. Today we will look at depth as an option behind Travis Kelce, and how that room may look come opening night.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Bacon Eggs and Chiefs

Sunday mornings during football season are a high-speed collision of game day rituals, bold predictions, and pregame jitters. In the offseason, we opt to take it slow and recap the week that was.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy