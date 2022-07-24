5 Things to Know About Skyy Moore

WWII Veteran a victim of elder abuse.

Chiefs Focus is not or will not profit from this artIcle.We are not paid for anything involving this post. Chiefs Focus https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTRBAnmM3/?k=1. Update: Commerce Bank of Kansas City Mo, who allowed the son, Carl J Pluchino to not only steal his father's money five months after the account was opened, with no red flags or thoughts that this could be a crime, according to the branch manager Angela of the Blue Springs Mo location we spoke to. After the investigation was started, (April 2nd) they put notes in the system to not allow Carl j Pluchino to touch the account he opened in his name only at the same bank he originally stole it from, We know that the money was there through the end of May or beginning of June, according to a bank representative we spoke with, (Who asked to not reveal his name for reasons of losing his Job) He stated to us the notes show that the original branch manager at the Blue Sorings Mo location permitted the son, Carl J Pluchino to drain and close the account that was under investigation! Per an email read to us by Angela, the security representative,Tracy also notified Carl J Pluchino at the beginning of the reports on the behalf of John G Pluchino he was under investigation. We called the FDIC and the Federal Reserve to inquire if this was legal or ethical to alert someone who is not under investigation and also what we were told by Commerce Bank has done and Stated: we were told by both entities notifing anyone under investigation goes against all banking rules and policies governed by both entities. To date the only statement we have received is from the “security” representative Tracy, quoted exactly as we were notified ‘Commerce bank/we have done nothing illegal, follow up with the police. Tracy, according to the branch manager, Angela at the Blue Springs location is the bank representative who alerted the son, Carl J Pluchino of being under investigation but she denies this to us. With the evasive statements it's very difficult to determine who is telling the truth in this case. It’s convoluted mess with the only people suffering from this are the man who was taken advantage of and the other son who is doing everything he can to help his father. The police report number is, 2022-002-003 of the Blue Springs Police Department in Blue Springs MO. We have spoken to these bank representatives directly.