5 Things to Know About Skyy Moore

Will Skyy Moore make the 53?

With the 54th pick in the 2022 NFL draft the Chiefs selected Skyy Moore, wide receiver out of Western Michigan. There was no secret that the Chiefs loved what they saw out of Skyy Moore as many insiders reported that they were willing to select him with one of their first round picks. Luckily they were still able to snag him in the middle of the second round after a trade back with the New England Patriots.

Skyy was also a three year starter at Western Michigan putting up 800 yards at almost 16 yards per reception as a freshman. In his short three years in college he averaged one of the highest yards per reception in college football. After his covid shortened season where he was still able to put up 388 yards in 5 games, he was on every scouts radar after his junior season where he posted almost 1,300 yards at 14 yards a reception.

With the additions of MVS, and JuJu, Skyy will have to turn heads in training camp to get the numbers some fans are expecting of him. It is important to note that unless there is a position change Skyy will most likely be behind JuJu in the slot. Anything can happen and injuries are certainly a factor but the Chiefs will look for flashes of what they saw from him at Western Michigan before they rely on him in the starting offense. With JuJu on a one year deal, Skyy may be looking at next year to make a larger impact. Look for him to have around 500 yards and a few touchdowns while he learns the offense this year.

Chiefs Focus is one of the leading sources for Kansas City Chiefs News, updates, podcasts and more.

