Kansas City, MO

Realistic expectations for the Chiefs new WR class going into the 2022 NFL season.

Chiefs Focus News And More.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C6A4u_0gqP9jnZ00
Patrick Mahomesforbes

The Kansas City Chiefs saw massive changes to their WR core, leading to new questions about where the Chiefs offense is going to get production?

Quentin Morris @Quentincmorris Chiefs Focus @Chiefsfocus

Out of the top four WR on the depth chart three of them are new additions. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are free agent signings from Pittsburgh and Green Bay. Skyy Moore was taken 54th overall in the 2022 NFL draft. Mecole Hardman has become the longest tenured in the group despite still being on his rookie contract.

Smith-Schuster has had an up and down career. His best year came back in 2018 when he had 111 receptions, 1426 yards and 7 touchdowns. His worst season came last year with 15 receptions, 129 yards and no touchdowns. However, he only played in five games before he was sidelined for the season with a shoulder injury.

Smith-Schuster did have Ben Roethlisberger as his QB in 2019, a year when the QB had season ending elbow surgery. This could account for the dip in production Smith-Schuster had during the 2019 season, where he had 42 receptions, 552 yards and 3 touchdowns. His production did rebound the following year with 97 receptions, 831 yards and a career high 9 touchdowns.

These are the numbers that the Chiefs can expect from their new free agent signing. Besides TE Travis Kelce, Smith-Schuster is the number one receiver for the upcoming season. A big argument for this is not just because of his production but actually his route tree.

Smith-Schuster has the ability to play both in the slot and outside the numbers. He also has experience running routes all across the field. The steelers had him run everything from deep post routes to over the middle slants from the slot. This allows him to be productive in an Andy Reid offense that is notorious for its complexity and pre-snap movement.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling is a burner. He ran a 4.37 40 yard dash. That is only .04 seconds slower than Mecole Hardman. Unlike Smith-Schuster, Valdes-Scantling had one of the best QBs in the league throwing to him in Aarron Rodgers. His production does not necessarily reflect that. His year came back in 2020. He had 33 receptions, 690 yards and 6 touchdowns. What stands out in the stat line is the average yards per reaction that year was 20.9. This is what The chiefs are looking to bring to their offense with Valdes-Scantling. His other years of production are around 30 receptions, 500 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Valdes-Scantling does have history in the running game. He has run the ball 8 times in his career. With him coming to Kansas City it is believable that his running game can become a much more important part of his production.

Moore is a rookie out of Western Michigan. NFL.com had him rated as a good prospect. He led his team in yards with 1,292 and had 10 touchdowns. These are unrealistic expectations for him coming into the season.

Reid has been a head coach since 1999. Out of all of those seasons he has never had a rookie with a 1,000 yard season. Some players have come close like Desean Jackson back in 2008 who had 912 yards. However he had 120 targets, an amount Moore will not get close to.

All of that is combined with the fact that the Chiefs have the most productive TE over a six year period in NFL history. This means that Moore is going to be the fifth receiving option on the team. His numbers are probably going to look like former fifth receiving option Demarcus Robinson Moore will have around 300 yards receiving, 2 or 3 touchdowns with 30 receptions.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# NFL Kansas City Chiefs Footb

Comments / 0

Published by

Chiefs Focus is one of the leading sources for Kansas City Chiefs News, updates, podcasts and more. With Hard Hitting articles, team acquisition's and player interviews. If you're looking for amazing content you've found it.

Kansas City, MO
870 followers

More from Chiefs Focus News And More.

Kansas City, MO

THE DT Spirit Still Lives In KC and across the sports world

I still remember my Dad telling me that Derrick Thomas was involved in a car crash in January 2000. There I was in my room, with my Derrick Thomas, and Marcus Allen poster over my head, and my Dad was telling me that my favorite player was seriously injured in a car crash. Two weeks later I wasn't ready to hear that he had tragically passed away. I know I was in the majority of Kansas City when I mourned his death, not only for what he did on the field but for what he had contributed to the community.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs training camp preview: Defensive Line.

Will Sack nation prevail this season or take another step back?. Chiefs Training Camp starts tomorrow as the rookies and quarterbacks report, as the Chiefs will soon return to work to get ready for the 2022 season. There some changes made personnel-wise across the Kansas City Chiefs defensive line since the beginning of the off-season.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Patrick Mahomes is a Tier 2 QB?

In an article released by The Athletic’s Mike Sando on Monday, an anonymous “defensive playcaller” classified Patrick Mahomes in a way we’ve never seen before. Last season, it took 5 weeks for people around the NFL to start questioning Patrick Mahomes.

Read full story
3 comments
Kansas City, MO

The Kansas City Chiefs pre-training camp roster.

Reviewing the roster at the start of training camp. Jarrod Thurman @JarrodChiefsFCS Chiefs Focus @ChiefsFocus.com. Training camp is upon us. By the time you read this, rookies will have reported to training camp with veterans reporting on July 26th. They will be prepping for the upcoming season, as well as preparing for the preseason game against the Bears on August 13th. So I’m going to give a brief overview of the roster. If you want a detailed overview, check out some of our position-specific articles.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Are the Raiders a threat to the Chiefs in 2022?

Are the Raiders more of a threat to the Chiefs AFC West title than the Chargers and Broncos?. The NFL is back, and what an off-season for the AFC West. The moves by all four teams not appear evenly matched but could be named the best division in all of the league entering the 2022 season.

Read full story
1 comments
Blue Springs, MO

WWII Veteran a victim of elder abuse.

Chiefs Focus is not or will not profit from this artIcle.We are not paid for anything involving this post. Chiefs Focus https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTRBAnmM3/?k=1. Update: Commerce Bank of Kansas City Mo, who allowed the son, Carl J Pluchino to not only steal his father's money five months after the account was opened, with no red flags or thoughts that this could be a crime, according to the branch manager Angela of the Blue Springs Mo location we spoke to. After the investigation was started, (April 2nd) they put notes in the system to not allow Carl j Pluchino to touch the account he opened in his name only at the same bank he originally stole it from, We know that the money was there through the end of May or beginning of June, according to a bank representative we spoke with, (Who asked to not reveal his name for reasons of losing his Job) He stated to us the notes show that the original branch manager at the Blue Sorings Mo location permitted the son, Carl J Pluchino to drain and close the account that was under investigation! Per an email read to us by Angela, the security representative,Tracy also notified Carl J Pluchino at the beginning of the reports on the behalf of John G Pluchino he was under investigation. We called the FDIC and the Federal Reserve to inquire if this was legal or ethical to alert someone who is not under investigation and also what we were told by Commerce Bank has done and Stated: we were told by both entities notifing anyone under investigation goes against all banking rules and policies governed by both entities. To date the only statement we have received is from the “security” representative Tracy, quoted exactly as we were notified ‘Commerce bank/we have done nothing illegal, follow up with the police. Tracy, according to the branch manager, Angela at the Blue Springs location is the bank representative who alerted the son, Carl J Pluchino of being under investigation but she denies this to us. With the evasive statements it's very difficult to determine who is telling the truth in this case. It’s convoluted mess with the only people suffering from this are the man who was taken advantage of and the other son who is doing everything he can to help his father. The police report number is, 2022-002-003 of the Blue Springs Police Department in Blue Springs MO. We have spoken to these bank representatives directly.

Read full story
64 comments
Kansas City, MO

5 Things to Know About Skyy Moore

With the 54th pick in the 2022 NFL draft the Chiefs selected Skyy Moore, wide receiver out of Western Michigan. There was no secret that the Chiefs loved what they saw out of Skyy Moore as many insiders reported that they were willing to select him with one of their first round picks. Luckily they were still able to snag him in the middle of the second round after a trade back with the New England Patriots.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

2022 Chiefs rookie outlook: Cornerback Trent McDuffie

Is McDuffie the clear top corner in the 2022 draft?. The Kansas City Chiefs made 10 picks during the 2022 NFL draft and will look to sign several other contributors during college free agency, adding an influx of first-year talent to the roster. Chiefs rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie, the 21st overall pick and the Chiefs’ first-round draft selection in 2022 had been considered one of the (and often the) top cornerbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft class. But how good is he, and how does he stack up to the rest of these talented cornerbacks on the roster?

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Five questions for the chiefs going into training camp

Breaking down the 5 big questions for the Chiefs as they get ready for the start of training camp. The start of training camp is celebrated by any NFL fan, as it indicates the start of the new season, but with the celebration comes questions about their favorite team. This will cover 5 big questions that will be on the mind of the chiefs kingdom.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

UDFA’s of Chiefs Past and Present

Justin RossChiefs UDFA Justyn Ross Image via: The Kansas City Star. See notable undrafted free agents of past and present Chiefs rosters. As we prepare to head into training camp, the Chiefs have signed 10 undrafted free agents. At the top of those players stands former Clemson receiver Justyn Ross and former Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose. During his time at Clemson, Ross produced 2379 yards and 20 touchdowns off of just 158 catches. As a 4 year starter at Iowa State, Rose managed 324 tackles, 8.5 sacks, and 6 interceptions. Other UDFA’s for the Chiefs this offseason are:

Read full story
2 comments

AFC West Training Camp Preview

As each team in the AFC West prepares eyes the beginning of their respective training camps, we look at what each team gained and lost in the offseason and begin piecing together what that means.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Is Harrison in the Upper Echelon of Kickers?

Jake White @jakewhite58 Chiefs Focus @Chiefs Focus. In 2017 Harrison Butker was a 7th-round pick for the Carolina Panthers. Picked to add some competition to veteran Graham Gano. Even after showing up Gano in training camp, the Panthers went with the more expensive Gano. Butker went to the practice squad until Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chief came calling.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Do the Chiefs have a crowded room?

The Chiefs have an all time great in Travis Kelce lining up at TE, WR, and anywhere else he is asked. Very few teams are blessed with another viable pass catching tight end, and the Chiefs are no different. Today we will look at depth as an option behind Travis Kelce, and how that room may look come opening night.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Bacon Eggs and Chiefs

Sunday mornings during football season are a high-speed collision of game day rituals, bold predictions, and pregame jitters. In the offseason, we opt to take it slow and recap the week that was.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs 2022 cornerback room preview

The Kansas City Chiefs once again will head into the 2022 NFL season considered one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl. After losing cornerbacks Charvarius Ward to the 49ers and Mike Hughes to the Lions in free agency, The Chiefs aggressively upgraded their cornerback room this offseason. They traded up in the first round for Washington's Trent McDuffie before selecting two more corners on Day Three of the 2022 NFL Draft. A few days after the draft, Kansas City also traded for former Houston Texans cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. Physical cornerbacks are something that Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo really likes.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Will the Chiefs be more productive than last season?

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Patrick Mahomes, Juju SmithFirstSportz. How the Chiefs will benefit from their offseason transactions. By now, everyone knows that the Chiefs have experienced a unique offseason heading into the 2022 season. Between trading away their star wide receiver and loading up with talent at that same position. From the outside looking in, many people may believe that the Chiefs offense will not be the same without Tyreek Hill. While it may be different, it definitely won’t be for the worse. After adding veteran receivers Marquez Valdez-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster and rookies Skyy Moore and Justyn Ross to a team that already has Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman, and Josh Gordon, the Chiefs passing offense looks to be as prolific as ever.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Are the 2022 Dolphins Better than the 2019 Chiefs?

On his podcast “It Needed to Be Said” Tyreek Hill told his new Miami teammate, Jaylen Waddle that the 2022 Dolphins are comparable to the 2019 Kansas City Chiefs. He explained that the Dolphins are a track team with all the speed on the field. Is this the latest in Tyreek just hyping up his new team and downplaying his former team? Or does what he says hold water?

Read full story
6 comments
Kansas City, MO

The Chiefs Secret Weapon?

Derek Dietz @OriginalMrDietz Chiefs Focus @ChiefsFocus. Most fans knew the 2022 Draft would be defense heavy for the Chiefs. We all knew Corner, Edge, and Safety were weak spots on the team and ones that must be addressed early and often. The one pick that flew under the radar was the pick of Wisconsin Linebacker Leo Chenal.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy