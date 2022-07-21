UDFA’s of Chiefs Past and Present

Justin Ross Chiefs UDFA Justyn Ross Image via: The Kansas City Star

As we prepare to head into training camp, the Chiefs have signed 10 undrafted free agents. At the top of those players stands former Clemson receiver Justyn Ross and former Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose. During his time at Clemson, Ross produced 2379 yards and 20 touchdowns off of just 158 catches. As a 4 year starter at Iowa State, Rose managed 324 tackles, 8.5 sacks, and 6 interceptions. Other UDFA’s for the Chiefs this offseason are:

T Gene Pryor,

TE Kehinde Oginni

DB Nasir Greer

RB Tayon Fleet-Davis

RB Jerrion Ealy

QB Dustin Crum

LB Jack Cochrane

G Mike Caliendo

As these players fight for a spot on the final roster, they will all be looking to prove themselves on the biggest stage.

UDFA’s go undrafted for many different reasons. From injuries to off the field issues, every player has a different story. However, this has not stopped many UDFA’s from becoming great. In fact, the Chiefs in particular have had some UDFA’s become great and a few have ended up in the Chiefs Hall of Fame. An example of a historic great that was never drafted includes 6x Pro Bowler and 2x First Team All Pro, offensive lineman, Brian Waters who in 2011 was named to the NFL top 100. Another Chiefs great that was undrafted is running back, Priest Holmes. In his 7 year stint with the Chiefs, before an injury ended his career, Holmes became a 3x Pro Bowler, 3x All Pro, and was named Offensive Player of the Year in 2002. Finally, arguably the greatest UDFA in Chiefs History, is NFL Hall of Famer, Emmitt Thomas. During his time with the Chiefs, Thomas became a 5x Pro Bowler and 2x All Pro. Thomas was clearly a vocal point in the Chiefs defense for many years and led the league multiple times in interceptions. There have been many other great Chiefs players that have been undrafted, but these are just a few to be named.

The Chiefs also have enjoyed charitable contributions from UDFA’s in recent years. Some notable undrafted players on the Chiefs recent rosters are Daniel Sorsensen, Byron Pringle, and Tommy Townsend. While none of these players are still on our team, they were all role players for the Chiefs in their Super Bowl run just a few years ago. In our 2019 season’s Super Bowl campaign, Sorenson had 2 interceptions and 57 tackles. Coming off the bench as a rookie in 2019, Pringle racked up 12 catches for 170 yards and a touchdown. During his time with the Chiefs, Townsend was regarded as one of the best punters in the league. While it may not seem like these guys were superstars for the Chiefs, there are many small details that go into play in order to win a championship and without solid role players, a team is nothing.

While Chiefs rookies, both drafted and unsigned, report to camp on Friday July 22, we look forward to seeing what the next generation of our team looks like. It is important to remember that it does not matter how you start your career, but how you finish it. There have been 15 UDFA’s named to the Hall of Fame and one has even won a Super Bowl MVP. With our front offense, I do not doubt that we could find the next star.

Stats via: Pro Football Reference(NFL and CFB) and Stat Muse

