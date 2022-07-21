WWII Veteran a victim of elder abuse.

Update:

This is going to sound like it is straight out of a bad movie. Unfortunately, it’s all 100% true.

When we hear about elderly abuse, we usually assume nursing homes are involved. Well, this does not involve a nursing home, this involves a WWII Veteran and his son.

When we found John Pluchino - who lived in a duplex he shared with his son and daughter - he was sick, scared and alone. He had no food, no car, and no phone. All we found was a quarter gallon of three-week-old, expiredmilk. The story starts with a widowed man who lost his home of 50 years to a fire in 2019. His son, 58 years old and daughter 63 years old lived in the home with him. After months of problems with the insurance company and the son causing problems they decided to wash their hands of it and gave him the minimum amount $150,000 less than he should have gotten. He ended up with a total of $136,000. That was all he had. His son, a lifelong alcoholic and drug addict has spent his entire life living off others, mainly his parents. The women he met over the years left because of his laziness and addiction.

So many times, everyone tried to get him help, but he would ignore it or run from it. His mind is so far gone he doesn’t remember what he’s done over the years. After months living in a hotel after the fire they finally moved into a duplex, the son took the bedroom with the bathroom and left his father on a couch for a year with no bed, furniture, or anything else.

Now, the son somehow scammed a power of attorney over his father and became his “caregiver” of sorts. During this time, he was slowly getting everything in place to steal everything and leave him to die. And he did just that.

When we found the father, he had a urinary tract infection so severe the doctor was amazed he lived through it. He stated the pain started three years prior. He asked his son to take him to the doctor, but the son refused. The son gave him prescription medicine not for the treatment of his diagnosis but for prostate cancer! The doctor asked if he had taken any, he said no, luckily all pills in the prescription were accounted for. She said that would have been extremely dangerous for a man of his age to take.

All the sudden the daughter became very sick and ended up in a hospital on life support. It just happened to be the same day the son (who has been scamming the state of Missouri for disability) had to go to one of his therapy sessions for five weeks! He had been leaving four days a week for a year prior to this stating he was in therapy for his “injuries”.

He forwarded all his mail, including the fathers to an undisclosed location. The son even had his name on his pension checks. While we were there attempting to takecare of everything the electricity was turned off. I called and they stated the son had it turned off because he was beat up by his roommate. A 95-year-old man and a sister on life support! He also had the water turned off, the excuse he gave them was new renters were moving in. The police happened to be there while this was going on and heard everything.

A police report was made after three attempts, and they still haven’t done anything. Meanwhile the bank that allowed the son to not only steal all his money also allowed him to close the account and open another one with only his name on it. No red flags, as the branch manager stated. This was 90 days after it was opened.

It’s a sad situation that happens far too often. When the state decides there is more important things that overshadow the life of a true American hero who served his country in one of the worst wars in history, it’s a sad situation. This is something that every state needs to take seriously.