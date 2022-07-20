Kansas City, MO

Do the Chiefs have a crowded room?

Chiefs Focus News And More.

Travis Kelceyahoo sports

Derek Dietz Chiefs Focus

The Chiefs have an all time great in Travis Kelce lining up at TE, WR, and anywhere else he is asked. Very few teams are blessed with another viable pass catching tight end, and the Chiefs are no different. Today we will look at depth as an option behind Travis Kelce, and how that room may look come opening night.

Blake Bell. A trusted journeyman for Andy Reid & Co. Blake Bell enters his eighth year in the NFL. Known more for his blocking and special team skills, he should be a lock to suit up every game when healthy.

Matt Bushman. Second year player out of BYU. He has stiff competition to make this roster unless he comes into camp and makes himself indispensable on special teams or becomes a legit threat at TE2.

Jody Fortson. The fan favorite returns from a savage knee injury for his third year out of D2 Valdosta State. He has all the tools you want out of a TE2, but he must put it all together coming into his third campaign with the Chiefs, and most importantly be healthy and available.

Jordan Franks. A recent signee with the Chiefs, Mr. Franks has failed to catch on with the Browns, Bengals, or Eagles. Perhaps a change of scenery to Kansas City will help him. I consider him a long shot to make the roster.

Noah Gray. The second-year TE enters his second season with the Chiefs after being drafted in the fifth round of the 2021 draft. Needless to say, we as fans we had a much higher hopes than his 7 catches and 36 yards. The coaching staff will need to see great strides from him this year to be counted on as a game day active player. I feel as a fifth-round pick, he will get the benefit of the doubt for another season.

Mark Vital. The trend continues in the NFL to take moderately successful college basketball players who are thick and make them into a Tight End. Sure, it has worked for players like Tony G, and Antonio Gates, but often it is a dead-end project with a lot of rough edges. Vital has a big body, but if this can translate to the NFL? No one knows.

Here is how I see it shaking out when camp breaks:

Chiefs Tight EndsChiefs Focus

