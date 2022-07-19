Kansas City, MO

Bacon Egg and Chiefs: Offseason Sundays in the Kingdom.

Chiefs Focus News And More.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hLNAy_0gilrdtS00
bacon Egg and ChiefsChiefs Focus

Sunday mornings during football season are a high-speed collision of gameday rituals, bold predictions, and pregame jitters. In the offseason, we opt to take it slow and recap the week that was.

Charles Robinson @CRob5769

Writer - @ChiefsFocus

Daily battles are a part of everyone’s mental adventure throughout the course of a given week. Things as simple as waking up when your alarm goes off, having a salad for lunch, and drinking enough water are constantly combated by their alternatives – pounding the snooze button, eating that fire Cuban sandwich from the food truck by your office, and drinking far too many beers during a weekday happy hour.

Unless you’re a robot, which I know some of you are, the second list of options is far more enticing for almost everyone on the planet. My current daily battle is going to the gym. Since we’ve been back from France, I’ve been spotty at best with my exercise. Do I have reasons? Of course. Part of it is due to the alarm vs. snooze smash battle I mentioned above. Post-4th of July I was also nursing a wrist injury sustained in a heated pool basketball game. It’s tough to lift, especially when you always skip leg day and when your pain threshold is incredibly low and your wrist hurts a little bit.

It’s also tough for your ego when you can’t lift what you normally do and are surrounded by people lifting more than you. Everyone knows I’d be lapping these dudes on the bench press if I wasn’t hurt. Can’t have it.

Then, once my wrist was actually healed, the power of pre workout pushed me too hard Tuesday afternoon. I spent the back half of the week on the shelf because of an inflamed bicep, which I first self-diagnosed as my actual arm beginning to fall off and was making funeral arrangements for myself. It turns out I was just a little sore and it wore off. But remember the incredibly low pain threshold. Stunningly low for a former football player if we’re being candid.

I bring all this up to point to the things that we don’t see on TV from our favorite NFL players. Most of them, anyway. Throughout the course of high school and college, the sport of football is demanding on a player’s body. Players who want to make the jump from high school to the college level must take care of their bodies and be disciplined in training from the ages of 15-18 if they want to take that next leap. Obviously, there is some God-given ability that plays a huge role in this, but hard work always beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.

In college this gets even more critical. As the body morphs from an 18-year-old adolescent into a 21-22 year old man, there are critical factors of the strength and conditioning process that you need to be devoted to not just for your play on the field, but for the health of your body longterm. The game can break you down fair quicker than clean living can build you back up.

So to say that the importance of this continued dedication to hard work and improvement is important when a player reaches the top of the football mountain and has the privelage of experiencing NFL offseasons as a player in the league would be an understatement. The work in the offseason is what keeps players on rosters. It is what takes you from a questionable number 10 overall pick that a QB hungry franchise traded up for to an MVP two years later. It’s what turns you into one of the best tight ends of all time after the head coach of the team that drafted you in the third round as a converted QB to TE tells you “If you f*ck up, I’ll kick your ass.”

The Chiefs have a team full of guys who quietly get their shit together every single offseason. You don’t have a run of 6 consecutive division championships and 4 straight seasons with 12+ wins if you don’t have a group maniacs like that. It is a culture that is built in a lockeroom, forged in the weight room, and manifested on the field.

This is true in all professional sports. Back in the day when guys were just starting to prescribe to the personal training route of offseason workouts – specifically Michael Jordan famously employing Tim Grover every offseason to improve his body and his game – athletes have been forking out major cash to get their nutrition and fitness right. It’s nothing for guys to spend $1 million plus on nutrition, training, and self-care in an offseason.

For the most part, the Chiefs players don’t see the need to publicize this. But just like the salad vs the Cuban sandwich we discussed earlier, getting up and grinding as an NFL player has a much more attractive alternative option.

What’s more fun that getting the work in to be the best player you can possibly be?

Posting everything you do on social media.

Yes, I’m looking at you Russell Wilson. Another video dropped yesterday on the NFL’s Instagram account of Mr. Unlimited and his training team running through workouts. Russ dodged, ducked, dipped, dove, caught a tennis ball, made uncontested throws, and grunted a lot. It was crazy.

This comes just weeks after he and his social media team (who I hope is robbing him blind pay wise, with the things that he has them do) became the first football players to ever workout on AS Monaco’s soccer field. It was so cool because he was throwing a football with mountains in tbe background. Imagine if there was a place where he could throw a football with mountains in the background but instead of being with his social media team his actual Denver Broncos teammates could be with him. Maybe at Mile High Stadium in the middle of the Rocky f*cking Mountains.

I’m not going to link the videos. If you want to see them go find them, I’m not in the business of giving this guy more clicks and what he wants above all else, even Super Bowls – more notoriety. You’re not working harder just because you have an audience. This just got my wheels turning about the other QBs in the division and how I’m going to go into the season hating on them. It’s not if, it’s how much I despise these guys. Do I respect some of them? Sure, Justin Herbert could be alright. But here’s where I’d rank the level of spite at the moment :

1A) Russell Wilson

1B) Derek Carr

2) Justin Herbert

Wilson is just insufferable. I’ve been on this train since he was in Seattle. As Kansas Citian Rob Riggle famously pointed out in Step Brothers, there’s just something about his face. His prerogative has always been to be about getting more exposure for himself, and if people want to criticize Brittany Mahomes, I’d encourage them to google “Russell Wilson wife NFL Draft” and take a look at his decision making before he was a millionaire.

Derek Carr just sucks, we all know this. It’s tough to truly hate someone when they’re not a threat to you in the least bit, but it’s still there. And Herbert can continue to be little brother, but the second that the Chargers actually meet expectations and are in the thick of the division hunt until the end he’ll likely flip to number 1. We’ve been waiting on that to happen for a few years and nothing has materialized to TBD on that.

Shifting gears, to wrap up on something I’ve touched on twice in the last 8 days – Orlando Brown, Jr. officially did not come to an extension agreement with the Chiefs and will presumably play the 2022 season on the franchise tag, netting $16.7 million and missing out on an extension with the Chiefs that would have eventually paid him handsomely. Except the contract didn’t meet his or his team’s terms – not enough guaranteed money.

That’s a fine line – you want to see the player get theirs, but you also have to earn it. I began the process of pontificating on this by saying the Chiefs needed Brown more than he needs them. I still think that’s true, but I’m now of the opinion that Brown and his team have unrealistic expectations based on the product he has shown on the field. He is a good player, not a great one. Yet. He’s only 26. I’m confident that if Brown progresses and fixes the little things that plagued him last year (soft hands allowing 6 sacks on Mahomes, 2 in the playoffs) that the Chiefs and the LT will come to an agreement on an extension that makes sense.

Speaking of Brown, he likely won’t be a part of the Chiefs 2022 Training Camp in St. Joseph that will kick off later this week. Rookies and quarterbacks will report to St. Joe on Friday, with the rest of the veterans showing up Tuesday July 26. Many NFL teams have everyone report on the same day, however Andy Reid and his staff in KC prefer to have the rookies in first to reestablish concepts they drilled in rookie mini camp and OTAs, and like to allow the QBs to shake off the rust before the veterans arrive.

Of those rookies reporting on July 22, there are 4 that I will have my eye on specifically as they battle with veterans for immediate playing time. And neither are the team’s first round defensive duo of Trent McDuffie and George Karlaftis.

Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson are rookies that could have an immediate impact in certain packages on the defensive side of the ball in the secondary. How they mesh with veterans L’Jarius Sneed, Rashad Fenton, Deandre Baker, and Justin Reid will dictate some of this, but the real test will be to see how many reps each can earn against the starting offense, and what they can accomplish in coverage against the new Legion of Zoom, Travis Kelce, and Patrick Mahomes.

The same can be said for rookie linebacker Leo Chenal. Chenal has a little bit working against him coming into camp – the Chiefs signed a nearly forgotten, but incredibly athletic linebacker in Jermaine Johnson, Jr early in free agency. Chenal isn’t the fastest, or best side to side defender, but can punish people in the run. It will be interesting to see how reps are split between these two on the first defensive unit alongside incumbent linebackers Willie Gay, Jr and Nick Bolton, who figure to be on the field nonstop.

On the offensive side of the ball, Isaiah Pacheco has a very crowded running back room to compete with for not just playing time, but a spot on the Chiefs roster. Clyde Edwards-Helaire figures to be the starter of this group, but Ronald Jones is now in town along with returning contributors Jerrick McKinnon who down the stretch in 2021 was the best running back on the Chiefs roster, and Derrick Gore who flashed elite explosiveness at times in 2021.

Pacheco is fast and figures to potentially contribute in the return game for KC as well, but does it make sense to carry 5 running backs on a 53 man roster with a team that historically won’t commit to the run? I don’t think so. Pacheco is an ultra-talented bubble player to watch, which is a luxury for a Chiefs team that is now in the habit of building depth instead of building a roster as the foundation is firmly already set.

Some veterans storylines to monitor during training camp?

We’re getting very, very close to football being back. This is the time of the year when you can start to taste it, and that’s exciting to say the least. Before I hang up, I want to wish a very happy birthday to my mom. If you’re in WPMO today and you see her, wish her a happy birthday as well. You’ve blessed me with a questionable sense of humor and the ability to talk to hours without breathing, and I appreciate you more than you know.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# NFL Sports Football Kansas

Comments / 0

Published by

Chiefs Focus is one of the leading sources for Kansas City Chiefs News, updates, podcasts and more. With Hard Hitting articles, team acquisition's and player interviews. If you're looking for amazing content you've found it.

Kansas City, MO
847 followers

More from Chiefs Focus News And More.

Kansas City, MO

Five questions for the chiefs going into training camp

Breaking down the 5 big questions for the Chiefs as they get ready for the start of training camp. The start of training camp is celebrated by any NFL fan, as it indicates the start of the new season, but with the celebration comes questions about their favorite team. This will cover 5 big questions that will be on the mind of the chiefs kingdom.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

2022 Chiefs rookie outlook: Cornerback Trent McDuffie

Is McDuffie the clear top corner in the 2022 draft?. The Kansas City Chiefs made 10 picks during the 2022 NFL draft and will look to sign several other contributors during college free agency, adding an influx of first-year talent to the roster. Chiefs rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie, the 21st overall pick and the Chiefs’ first-round draft selection in 2022 had been considered one of the (and often the) top cornerbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft class. But how good is he, and how does he stack up to the rest of these talented cornerbacks on the roster?

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

UDFA’s of Chiefs Past and Present

Justin RossChiefs UDFA Justyn Ross Image via: The Kansas City Star. See notable undrafted free agents of past and present Chiefs rosters. As we prepare to head into training camp, the Chiefs have signed 10 undrafted free agents. At the top of those players stands former Clemson receiver Justyn Ross and former Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose. During his time at Clemson, Ross produced 2379 yards and 20 touchdowns off of just 158 catches. As a 4 year starter at Iowa State, Rose managed 324 tackles, 8.5 sacks, and 6 interceptions. Other UDFA’s for the Chiefs this offseason are:

Read full story
1 comments

AFC West Training Camp Preview

As each team in the AFC West prepares eyes the beginning of their respective training camps, we look at what each team gained and lost in the offseason and begin piecing together what that means.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Is Harrison in the Upper Echelon of Kickers?

Jake White @jakewhite58 Chiefs Focus @Chiefs Focus. In 2017 Harrison Butker was a 7th-round pick for the Carolina Panthers. Picked to add some competition to veteran Graham Gano. Even after showing up Gano in training camp, the Panthers went with the more expensive Gano. Butker went to the practice squad until Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chief came calling.

Read full story

WWII Veteran a victim of elder abuse.

Chiefs Focus is not or will not profit from this artIcle.We are not paid for anything involving this post. Chiefs Focus https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTRBAnmM3/?k=1. We understand that people wanted to donate to this cause and couldn’t and we truly appreciate you.

Read full story
57 comments
Kansas City, MO

Do the Chiefs have a crowded room?

The Chiefs have an all time great in Travis Kelce lining up at TE, WR, and anywhere else he is asked. Very few teams are blessed with another viable pass catching tight end, and the Chiefs are no different. Today we will look at depth as an option behind Travis Kelce, and how that room may look come opening night.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Bacon Eggs and Chiefs

Sunday mornings during football season are a high-speed collision of game day rituals, bold predictions, and pregame jitters. In the offseason, we opt to take it slow and recap the week that was.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs 2022 cornerback room preview

The Kansas City Chiefs once again will head into the 2022 NFL season considered one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl. After losing cornerbacks Charvarius Ward to the 49ers and Mike Hughes to the Lions in free agency, The Chiefs aggressively upgraded their cornerback room this offseason. They traded up in the first round for Washington's Trent McDuffie before selecting two more corners on Day Three of the 2022 NFL Draft. A few days after the draft, Kansas City also traded for former Houston Texans cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. Physical cornerbacks are something that Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo really likes.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Will the Chiefs be more productive than last season?

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Patrick Mahomes, Juju SmithFirstSportz. How the Chiefs will benefit from their offseason transactions. By now, everyone knows that the Chiefs have experienced a unique offseason heading into the 2022 season. Between trading away their star wide receiver and loading up with talent at that same position. From the outside looking in, many people may believe that the Chiefs offense will not be the same without Tyreek Hill. While it may be different, it definitely won’t be for the worse. After adding veteran receivers Marquez Valdez-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster and rookies Skyy Moore and Justyn Ross to a team that already has Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman, and Josh Gordon, the Chiefs passing offense looks to be as prolific as ever.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Are the 2022 Dolphins Better than the 2019 Chiefs?

On his podcast “It Needed to Be Said” Tyreek Hill told his new Miami teammate, Jaylen Waddle that the 2022 Dolphins are comparable to the 2019 Kansas City Chiefs. He explained that the Dolphins are a track team with all the speed on the field. Is this the latest in Tyreek just hyping up his new team and downplaying his former team? Or does what he says hold water?

Read full story
6 comments
Kansas City, MO

The Chiefs Secret Weapon?

Derek Dietz @OriginalMrDietz Chiefs Focus @ChiefsFocus. Most fans knew the 2022 Draft would be defense heavy for the Chiefs. We all knew Corner, Edge, and Safety were weak spots on the team and ones that must be addressed early and often. The one pick that flew under the radar was the pick of Wisconsin Linebacker Leo Chenal.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Mental health in the NFL.

How does talking about health help the athlete today and how do teams address it?. On October 8th Willie Gay Jr, LB for the Kansas City Chiefs sent a tweet saying “I love you all just know my mental health is F’d up”. Before that, he was on the Injured Reserve (IR) list with a turf toe injury, and the week of his return he sat out practice for what was referred to as “personal reasons”. With mental health being a major topic during this season, did the Chiefs handle Gay’s mental health correctly, and how does the mental health take on a different look in the coming years.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Orlando Brown Jr extentsion.

The Chiefs are expected to get a new contract done for LT Orlando Brown before July 15th deadline. On July 6, according to sources left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and the Chiefs are close to coming to terms on a contract extension. The deal has yet to be announced but expect an announcement to be done before the July 15th deadline. He will sign a four/five-year extension with the Chiefs before the NFL's 4 p.m. ET deadline on the 15th for negotiations with players who have received a team's franchise tag.

Read full story
6 comments
Kansas City, MO

Is Ndamukong Suh a good fit for the Chiefs?

The Chiefs are preparing for Training Camp in St. Joseph to continue on their journey to getting back to the Super Bowl. Of course, some national media outlets that cover the NFL will point to the Chiefs needing edge rusher help. Isn’t that the obvious positional need? Of course it is. The designated pass rusher is the second most important position in the NFL. However they don’t grow on trees, you groom them in those players. Yes, the Chiefs got a lot of young players that have yet to put on the pads and proving their status among their peers.

Read full story
6 comments
Kansas City, MO

The Prince of Kansas City is Coming

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany announced Sunday that they will be welcoming the future of quarterbacking into the world with the news that they’ll be having a son. If you would have asked me what my first blog would be about upon my return from a 2-week vacation in France, a gender reveal would have been my last guess.

Read full story
7 comments
Kansas City, MO

The New Legion of Zoom 2.0

Jarrod Thurman @JarrodChiefsFCS Chiefs Focus @Chiefsfocus. When the Chiefs got Patrick Mahomes his new toys on offense the year he became the starter, the Chiefs gained the nickname “The Legion of Zoom”, a reference to the players’ speed on the team. While some members of the Legion of Zoom have left, we have a new Legion of Zoom.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Two Moves to Complete the Roster

Chiefs Focus @ChiefsFocus Derek Dietz@OriginalMrDietz. Here are my predictions for two big moves before the Chiefs start camp in St. Joe:. Trade a 2023 second round pick, 2023 fourth round pick, and a 2023 sixth round pick along with JuJu Smith Schuster to the Washington Commanders for Terry McLaurin.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Setting the Lines

Chiefs Focus @ChiefsFocus Derek Dietz @OriginalMrDietz. With all the turnover this past year, today we will take a look at stat projections for the key players on offense. As you know it begins and ends with Patrick Mahomes. In four years as a starter, he averages a whopping 4,677 yards and 37.75 touchdowns. With the loss of Tyreek Hill, it is conceivable there is a slight drop off, but I do not see it. Official Prediction for Mahomes: 4500 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 9 INT.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy