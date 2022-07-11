Kansas City, MO

Bacon Eggs and Chiefs

Chiefs Focus News And More.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hLNAy_0gb0LTov00
bacon Egg and ChiefsChiefs Focus

Sunday mornings during football season are a high-speed collision of game day rituals, bold predictions, and pregame jitters. In the offseason, we opt to take it slow and recap the week that was.

Charles Robinson @CRob5769

Lead Writer - @ChiefsFocus

Michael Jordan’s comeback with the Chicago Bulls.

Tiger Woods 2019 Masters win.

Dave Chappelle’s first stand up special on Netflix after he bailed on Comedy Central.

What do all of these things have in common? Well, fundamentally not much. Jordan’s final three seasons in Chicago (which should have been more, thanks a lot Krause) followed up a peculiar stint in minor league baseball. Some would say that time was used to quiet the noise that MJ’s gambling escapades had created. Others, most in fact, would say it was a competitive maniac bored of his present challenge and seeking a new one. Long story short, he came back after a year and a half off and won 3 more championships in Chicago.

After his marital issues in the lates 2000’s, many believed Tiger Woods time as a dominant professional golfer was over. He was plagued by lower body and back issues. His influence had already created a groundswell of young players coming up in the ranks (Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Rory McElroy to name a few) that were prepared to unseat him, if not make his life much more difficult. But that one April Sunday in 2019, Wood returned to the winners circle grabbing his fifth green jacket and 15th major championship.

Chapelle’s return to the stage? It’s well documented that the greatest comedian in human history was fed up with being controlled by a network and all things that came along with it. He retreated to Africa for several years leaving about $50 million on the table choosing not to re-up on the funniest skit series in television history. But his comeback shows on Netflix have been some of the most candid, honest, and frankly hilarious material that has ever been produced.

So what do these all have in common? All of these reiterations were the results of unfinished business. MJ and Chapelle had more in the tank and wanted to prove to the world and likely to themselves that they were still at the absolute top of their professions. Tiger may not have been the dominant golf course savage that he once was, but he still had it in him to piece together an incredible weekend at Augusta one more time.

They all had meteoric rises. They all had interruptions in the middle. And they all were able to end their absences (and in some cases careers) back on top.

The 2022 NFL offseason has created a similar affect on football fans.

When the offseason explosion started back in March with the Russell Wilson trade, Deshaun Watson signing with the Cleveland Browns, and the Tyreek Hill trade among other colossal free agent moves and draft picks, we were left with a few questions as to what would happen the remainder of the offseason.

Will Seattle really go into training camp with the fate of their season resting on a Drew Lock vs Geno Smith battle for QB1?

Did the Browns make a wise investment in signing Deshaun Watson, who’s legal issues remain unsettled, and appear to be intensifying?

What about Baker Mayfield? Were they just going to icebox him?

As for the Kansas City Chiefs, some question marks were answered during the end of free agency and the draft.

Who do we replace Tyraan Mathieu with? Insert Justin Reid.

Who takes over for Charvarius Ward? Draft Trent McDuffie.

Looks like we’re going to let Melvin Ingram walk…who takes those snaps? George Karlaftis, apparently.

No Tyreek? No problem. Sign Juju, MVS, and draft Skyy Moore.

But there are still a couple of questions left unanswered in the NFL as a whole, and in Kansas City.

We received the answer to one of the questions earlier this week when the Carolina Panthers traded a conditional pick in 2024 to the Browns for Baker Mayfield. Seems like a good trade for the Panthers, until you realize that the three quarterbacks they have on their roster – Mayfield, Sam Darnold, and rookie Matt Corral – have been acquired by trading or using a combined 6 draft picks. That’s a lot of capital for a group with no sustained success in the NFL.

That still leaves Cleveland laying in wait to see what happens with Watson. His disciplinary news was primed to be dropped the Friday before the 4th of July in the NFL’s annual “hopefully they miss this” news dump as his hearing concluded earlier that week. Still nothing from the league on Watson, but indications have suggested that he’ll be facing an extended suspension in 2022, potentially an indefinite one.

Where does that leave Cleveland? Without Watson they sport Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs on the QB depth chart. In a division with the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals, a Baltimore Ravens team looking to make a run in Lamar Jackson’s potential last season with the team, and Pittsburgh rebuilding at QB but with arguably the most complete roster in the division, Cleveland is set up for a disaster of a 2022 campaign if Watson is unavailable. So when will the league make it’s decision?

In Seattle it appears they’re in the tank for _____ (whoever we may think the best QB is in next year’s draft) mode. Maybe it’s “Bite it for Bryce”? Potentially “Sink the Ship for CJ”. With Alabama and Ohio State both touting outstanding signal callers who will likely come out after this season, it appears the Seahawks are resigned to the fact that their QB of the future isn’t on the roster at the moment, so they’ll sacrifice the present to get him.

In Kansas City, there are still a couple of loose ends left to tie up. Left tackle Orlando Brown, Jr has until Friday to work out a contract extension with the team, otherwise he will play the 2022 season on the franchise tag. Presumably. There is always the outside chance that OBJr holds out, but there have been no indications that this would be an outcome anyone has suggested or would expect.

Many have speculated on the details of Brown’s contract, but with the silence on both ends (Brown’s representation and the Chiefs front office) publicly, my gut tells me no one on the outside really knows much detail behind these negotiations. We will see where the dominoes fall, but this is a deal that I think anyone would say makes sense for both sides to figure out sooner rather than later. Brown famously was denied the LT position in Baltimore due to Ronnie Stanley’s presence on the roster, and if the Chiefs declined a large LT value extension to Brown it would spell the end of his time at the position in the league. He has not excelled in pass blocking as much as run blocking in his young career, which could ultimately steer him back to the right side anywhere other than KC.

The Chiefs, however, need Orlando Brown, Jr more than OBJr needs them. Protecting Patrick Mahomes, making sure Patrick Mahomes has everything he needs, has become the clear vision of the past two offseasons for Brett Veach and the Kansas City front office. Extending Brown is not something I would consider an option, it’s a must.

The other big question mark on the roster comes on defense at the defensive end position. Rookie George Karlaftis looks ready to take on heavy responsibility on the 2022 roster, but the Chiefs could still use a veteran pass rusher presence to help bolster the defensive unit. Will they make a move for a veteran like Robert Quinn? The rumor mill is buzzing.

With only 12 days until rookies report to St. Joseph for camp and 16 for the veterans, time is running short on the 2022 offseason for KC. Moves will still be made during and after camp, but if the Chiefs want to go into St. Joe with a group of guys that they know can completely maximize the impact on the 53 man roster, there are a few more things that need to be ironed out.

If the Kansas City Chiefs approach the end of this offseason and the 2022 season like MJ, Tiger, and Dave Chapelle treated their comeback efforts, the Kingdom is in for a hell of a ride this season.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Chiefs NFL Sports NFL Football

Comments / 0

Published by

Chiefs Focus is one of the leading sources for Kansas City Chiefs News, updates, podcasts and more. With Hard Hitting articles, team acquisition's and player interviews. If you're looking for amazing content you've found it.

Kansas City, MO
640 followers

More from Chiefs Focus News And More.

Kansas City, MO

The Chiefs Secret Weapon?

Derek Dietz @OriginalMrDietz Chiefs Focus @ChiefsFocus. Most fans knew the 2022 Draft would be defense heavy for the Chiefs. We all knew Corner, Edge, and Safety were weak spots on the team and ones that must be addressed early and often. The one pick that flew under the radar was the pick of Wisconsin Linebacker Leo Chenal.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Mental health in the NFL.

How does talking about health help the athlete today and how do teams address it?. On October 8th Willie Gay Jr, LB for the Kansas City Chiefs sent a tweet saying “I love you all just know my mental health is F’d up”. Before that, he was on the Injured Reserve (IR) list with a turf toe injury, and the week of his return he sat out practice for what was referred to as “personal reasons”. With mental health being a major topic during this season, did the Chiefs handle Gay’s mental health correctly, and how does the mental health take on a different look in the coming years.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Orlando Brown Jr extentsion.

The Chiefs are expected to get a new contract done for LT Orlando Brown before July 15th deadline. On July 6, according to sources left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and the Chiefs are close to coming to terms on a contract extension. The deal has yet to be announced but expect an announcement to be done before the July 15th deadline. He will sign a four/five-year extension with the Chiefs before the NFL's 4 p.m. ET deadline on the 15th for negotiations with players who have received a team's franchise tag.

Read full story
5 comments
Kansas City, MO

Is Ndamukong Suh a good fit for the Chiefs?

The Chiefs are preparing for Training Camp in St. Joseph to continue on their journey to getting back to the Super Bowl. Of course, some national media outlets that cover the NFL will point to the Chiefs needing edge rusher help. Isn’t that the obvious positional need? Of course it is. The designated pass rusher is the second most important position in the NFL. However they don’t grow on trees, you groom them in those players. Yes, the Chiefs got a lot of young players that have yet to put on the pads and proving their status among their peers.

Read full story
6 comments
Kansas City, MO

The Prince of Kansas City is Coming

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany announced Sunday that they will be welcoming the future of quarterbacking into the world with the news that they’ll be having a son. If you would have asked me what my first blog would be about upon my return from a 2-week vacation in France, a gender reveal would have been my last guess.

Read full story
7 comments
Kansas City, MO

The New Legion of Zoom 2.0

Jarrod Thurman @JarrodChiefsFCS Chiefs Focus @Chiefsfocus. When the Chiefs got Patrick Mahomes his new toys on offense the year he became the starter, the Chiefs gained the nickname “The Legion of Zoom”, a reference to the players’ speed on the team. While some members of the Legion of Zoom have left, we have a new Legion of Zoom.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Two Moves to Complete the Roster

Chiefs Focus @ChiefsFocus Derek Dietz@OriginalMrDietz. Here are my predictions for two big moves before the Chiefs start camp in St. Joe:. Trade a 2023 second round pick, 2023 fourth round pick, and a 2023 sixth round pick along with JuJu Smith Schuster to the Washington Commanders for Terry McLaurin.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Setting the Lines

Chiefs Focus @ChiefsFocus Derek Dietz @OriginalMrDietz. With all the turnover this past year, today we will take a look at stat projections for the key players on offense. As you know it begins and ends with Patrick Mahomes. In four years as a starter, he averages a whopping 4,677 yards and 37.75 touchdowns. With the loss of Tyreek Hill, it is conceivable there is a slight drop off, but I do not see it. Official Prediction for Mahomes: 4500 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 9 INT.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Chiefs Starting 22 predictions

The NFL draft has concluded and the offseason is winding down. The next big question is, who will be the starters? Well, I'm going to make my best prediction for all 22 starters and a couple of extras. These predictions will be based on the roster as of writing this article. The Chiefs may acquire new players that could compete for a starting position.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Who’s the Best Division in the NFL?

Is any division in the NFL better than the others?. The NFL is far different than college football. In college football, you know the SEC, the Big Ten, and the ACC will have a powerhouse team. In the NFL, with free agency, the draft, and retirements being a factor, last year's hardest division could be next year's weakest. So I will give my honest opinion and rank all 8 divisions in the NFL and explain why some are weak, and some are incredibly strong.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Bacon, Egg and Chiefs. Sundays in the Kingdom

Sunday mornings during football season are a high-speed collision of gameday rituals, bold predictions, and pregame jitters. In the offseason, we opt to take it slow and recap the week that was.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Ten undrafted free agents to watch out for in 2022

Derek Dietz @OriginalMrDietz Chiefs Focus @Chiefsfocus. Hello! It’s time to meet the Chiefs UDFA class. Post draft gems can be found here, along with guys to fill out the roster. In no particular order, here is a look at 10 UDFA’s the Chiefs have brought in.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The future of Orlando Brown Jr

In response to the dreadful performance of the offensive line in Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Veach went to work overhauling the O-Line room with young talented players. Left Tackle Orlando Brown Jr was acquired by the Chiefs in 2021 in exchange for a first-round pick. Seeing that he was a major part of the complete overhaul of the improved offensive line in 2021, it is obvious that the Chiefs would love to extend him. At this point, the Chiefs have exercised the franchise tag on him. As previously reported, he has not signed the tender, and has hired a first time NFL agent Michael Portner, founder of Delta Sports Group.

Read full story
2 comments
Kansas City, MO

Potential Position Battles for Training Camp

How many spots are in the air for the 2022 Kansas City Chiefs. With the Organized Team Activities (OTAs) wrapping up, the 2022 Training Camp is coming up. The Kansas City Chiefs have the luxury of keeping most of their roster stable, with a few exceptions, and a few big departures. Even with those big departures the holes left behind have been addressed. That doesn't mean the roster is already set in stone and there is no room for competition. The Chiefs have a few roster spots up for grabs.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Aaron Donald Just Got P-A-I-D

Rumor had it after the Rams Super Bowl victory it was either the bank or the beach (retirement) for All-World defensive tackle Aaron Donald. The Rams chose the bank. In an offseason that has continually doled out jaw dropping contract details for free agents and players who were traded and extended, we may have just peaked. News broke this afternoon that the Rams and Canton-bound defensive tackle Aaron Donald reached an agreement on a reworked deal for the remaining three years of his contract. In short, Donald is getting about $40 million additional over the next three seasons, bringing the total value of his contract for the next three years to $95 million. He is the first non-quarterback in NFL history to surpass $30 million per season.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

What free agents will fit the Chiefs?

How to address the D line quickly. Derek Dietz @OriginalMrDietz. Chiefs Focus @Chiefsfocus. Hello Chiefs Fans! I have whipped up a roster grid, and by my math I have forty-three locks to make this team. 20 offensive players, 21 defensive players, and 3 specialists. The most glaring deficiency. and it is not even close, DT & DE.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Not So Early 2022 NFL Predictions.

I took a crack at predicting the 2022 season after Super Bowl 56. Let’s see how things have changed with the draft and free agency now in the rearview. Jarrod Thurman @JarrodChiefsFCS Chiefs Focus @Chiefsfocus.

Read full story
2 comments
Kansas City, MO

Travis Kelce Appreciation Blog

A lot of Chiefs players get a lot of shine – including Travis Kelce. But does he really get enough love from the Kingdom?. Earlier today, I subtly took a jab at other Chiefs-centered blogs for posting articles and content surrounding single tweets. Do I think it’s a cheap way to get extra clicks? Yes. But are there some tweets – or stories and quotes that you find out about through tweets – that deserve their own standalone column?

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Building A Dynasty.

What makes ok teams great, and great teams legendary?. Experience maybe, a little luck here or there, but understanding the fundamentals of building a roster paired with great coaching will always get the job done. In the not so distant past the Chiefs were in a predicament that the franchise had never been in before. That notorious 2011-2012 season that ended in the Chiefs receiving the first overall pick was one to forget. The team went from struggling at getting wide receivers in the end zone to a Super Bowl in less than a decade. That’s right, the Chiefs did something that the Lions, Browns, Jags and plenty of other franchise's have only dreamt of. If I were to tell Chiefs fans a few years ago there would have been some laughter from everyone. A team that seemingly couldn’t get over the hump countless times ending in heartbreak more times than can be remembered became a great team that propelled themselves into football history.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy