Orlando Brown Jr extentsion.

The Chiefs are expected to get a new contract done for LT Orlando Brown before July 15th deadline


On July 6, according to sources left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and the Chiefs are close to coming to terms on a contract extension. The deal has yet to be announced but expect an announcement to be done before the July 15th deadline. He will sign a four/five-year extension with the Chiefs before the NFL's 4 p.m. ET deadline on the 15th for negotiations with players who have received a team's franchise tag.

According to sources , Brown is expected to make $22-24 million per year, with a minimum of 38% of his money to be guaranteed (depending on how many seasons he signs for), making him one of the highest paid offensive tackles in the league. Meaning, The potential deal could be a 5 year deal worth $116 million with $53 million could be guaranteed. If it’s a 4 year deal, it’s worth $92 million with $49-$53 million guaranteed. The 26-year-old Brown Jr. will get another chance at a contract at 30. This sooner to be expected deal for Brown Jr. also frees up enough space for Kansas City can now turning attention towards possibly adding some help on the defensive line, maybe Suh, or trade for Payne, along with the benefit of locking up one of the pillars of the offensive line for years to come.

The Chiefs made this deal worth it when they acquired the three-time Pro Bowl left tackle from the Baltimore Ravens prior to last year’s draft, sending their first-, third- and fourth-round picks in 2021 and their 2022 fifth-rounder to Baltimore. The Chiefs also got a second-round pick last year and a 2022 sixth-rounder in the trade. The deal worked out for both parties. Brown wanted an opportunity to be a left tackle and the Chiefs needed an answer at that position. The 6-foot-8, 363 pound Brown started 16 regular season games last season at left tackle for Kansas City and each of the Chiefs’ three postseason contests as well including being selected to his third Pro Bowl last season.

Wherever Brown’s been in his short NFL career, he’s done very well. Brown Jr.’s proved to be a reliable blindside blocker for Patrick Mahomes. Don’t forget that in 2017 while at Oklahoma, he was part of an O-line that helped protect QB Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2018, during the signal-caller's Heisman Trophy-winning campaign. Blocked for NFL MVP QB Lamar Jackson, who produced one of the best seasons ever by a QB in 2019...Jackson threw an NFL- high 36 TDs (also a Ravens record) and had 1,206 rushing yards, the most by a QB in NFL single-season history. In the 11 games Brown played at left tackle for Baltimore in 2020, he did not allow a sack or QB hit, according to PFF. He only allowed two sacks on Patrick Mahomes the entire 2021 regular season.

Brown Jr.’s road to a new deal had plenty of bumps while dealing with growing pains along the way and required a lot of patience, hopfully Brown Jr. can now set any worries aside as he settles into his home in Kansas City and aims to help Mahomes and the Chiefs get back the Super Bowl for years to come.

