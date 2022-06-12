Kansas City, MO

The future of Orlando Brown Jr

Chiefs Focus News And More.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KfZ3n_0g85uTuZ00
Orlando Brown JrChiefs Focus

He’s hired an agent, now what?

Derek Dietz @OriginalMrDietz

In response to the dreadful performance of the offensive line in Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Veach went to work overhauling the O-Line room with young talented players.

Left Tackle Orlando Brown Jr was acquired by the Chiefs in 2021 in exchange for a first-round pick. Seeing that he was a major part of the complete overhaul of the improved offensive line in 2021, it is obvious that the Chiefs would love to extend him. At this point, the Chiefs have exercised the franchise tag on him. As previously reported, he has not signed the tender, and has hired a first time NFL agent Michael Portner, founder of Delta Sports Group.

So, where do the Chiefs go from here? Clearly the Chiefs want and need Orlando to be here for the long term. He is only 26, so it is not inconceivable that he would command a 5–7-year deal well into his 30’s. It is also conceivable that he will want to be paid at the top of the market or reset the market altogether.

Top of the market Left Tackles include Trent Williams, David Bakhtiari, Laremy Tunsil, and Ronnie Stanley. It is worth noting that Orlando Brown is 2 years younger than Tunsil and Stanley. These players command an average of $22M a year with various bonuses and incentives. The question becomes, what is Orlando Brown worth to keep Patrick Mahomes upright?

Option 1: Pay the man. I do not think there is any doubt he will get more than $20M year average. Rip up the Franchise Tag and extend him long term.

Option 2: Trade the man. Not sure what kind of return you get for him in June/July, but not enough to keep Patrick Mahomes standing in the pocket.

My take: While various services grade Orlando out as a mediocre Tackle, he is the best we have, unless you think the Chiefs will be drafting in the top 10 anytime soon. It will be a lot of money, but the Chiefs will have to extend him to a mega deal. Guys that are six foot- eight inches and 360# that can block defensive ends effectively do not grow on trees. I feel before training camp a 6 year, $120-$135M deal will be announced, and I am OK with that.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

Chiefs Focus is one of the leading sources for Kansas City Chiefs News, updates, podcasts and more. With Hard Hitting articles, team acquisition's and player interviews. If you're looking for amazing content you've found it.

Kansas City, MO
66 followers

More from Chiefs Focus News And More.

Kansas City, MO

Who’s the Best Division in the NFL?

Is any division in the NFL better than the others?. The NFL is far different than college football. In college football, you know the SEC, the Big Ten, and the ACC will have a powerhouse team. In the NFL, with free agency, the draft, and retirements being a factor, last year's hardest division could be next year's weakest. So I will give my honest opinion and rank all 8 divisions in the NFL and explain why some are weak, and some are incredibly strong.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Bacon, Egg and Chiefs. Sundays in the Kingdom

Sunday mornings during football season are a high-speed collision of gameday rituals, bold predictions, and pregame jitters. In the offseason, we opt to take it slow and recap the week that was.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Ten undrafted free agents to watch out for in 2022

Derek Dietz @OriginalMrDietz Chiefs Focus @Chiefsfocus. Hello! It’s time to meet the Chiefs UDFA class. Post draft gems can be found here, along with guys to fill out the roster. In no particular order, here is a look at 10 UDFA’s the Chiefs have brought in.

Read full story

Potential Position Battles for Training Camp

How many spots are in the air for the 2022 Kansas City Chiefs. With the Organized Team Activities (OTAs) wrapping up, the 2022 Training Camp is coming up. The Kansas City Chiefs have the luxury of keeping most of their roster stable, with a few exceptions, and a few big departures. Even with those big departures the holes left behind have been addressed. That doesn't mean the roster is already set in stone and there is no room for competition. The Chiefs have a few roster spots up for grabs.

Read full story

Aaron Donald Just Got P-A-I-D

Rumor had it after the Rams Super Bowl victory it was either the bank or the beach (retirement) for All-World defensive tackle Aaron Donald. The Rams chose the bank. In an offseason that has continually doled out jaw dropping contract details for free agents and players who were traded and extended, we may have just peaked. News broke this afternoon that the Rams and Canton-bound defensive tackle Aaron Donald reached an agreement on a reworked deal for the remaining three years of his contract. In short, Donald is getting about $40 million additional over the next three seasons, bringing the total value of his contract for the next three years to $95 million. He is the first non-quarterback in NFL history to surpass $30 million per season.

Read full story
1 comments

What free agents will fit the Chiefs?

How to address the D line quickly. Derek Dietz @OriginalMrDietz. Chiefs Focus @Chiefsfocus. Hello Chiefs Fans! I have whipped up a roster grid, and by my math I have forty-three locks to make this team. 20 offensive players, 21 defensive players, and 3 specialists. The most glaring deficiency. and it is not even close, DT & DE.

Read full story

Not So Early 2022 NFL Predictions.

I took a crack at predicting the 2022 season after Super Bowl 56. Let’s see how things have changed with the draft and free agency now in the rearview. Jarrod Thurman @JarrodChiefsFCS Chiefs Focus @Chiefsfocus.

Read full story
2 comments

Travis Kelce Appreciation Blog

A lot of Chiefs players get a lot of shine – including Travis Kelce. But does he really get enough love from the Kingdom?. Earlier today, I subtly took a jab at other Chiefs-centered blogs for posting articles and content surrounding single tweets. Do I think it’s a cheap way to get extra clicks? Yes. But are there some tweets – or stories and quotes that you find out about through tweets – that deserve their own standalone column?

Read full story

Building A Dynasty.

What makes ok teams great, and great teams legendary?. Experience maybe, a little luck here or there, but understanding the fundamentals of building a roster paired with great coaching will always get the job done. In the not so distant past the Chiefs were in a predicament that the franchise had never been in before. That notorious 2011-2012 season that ended in the Chiefs receiving the first overall pick was one to forget. The team went from struggling at getting wide receivers in the end zone to a Super Bowl in less than a decade. That’s right, the Chiefs did something that the Lions, Browns, Jags and plenty of other franchise's have only dreamt of. If I were to tell Chiefs fans a few years ago there would have been some laughter from everyone. A team that seemingly couldn’t get over the hump countless times ending in heartbreak more times than can be remembered became a great team that propelled themselves into football history.

Read full story

The Kansas City Chiefs Grade in the draft?

Why draft grades don’t matter but are very important – somehow. Chiefs Focus @ChiefsFocus By Jake White @jakewhite58. This year the unanimous grade various outlets have given the Kansas City Chiefs is an A. We got great value from the players Brett Veach and the team selected from top to bottom. This isn’t new for Veach and staff, as he’s gotten great value in most of his selections.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy