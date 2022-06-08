Kansas City, MO

Potential Position Battles for Training Camp

Chiefs Focus News And More.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VaOvF_0g4cqc4G00
Mecole HardmanChiefs Focus

How many spots are in the air for the 2022 Kansas City Chiefs

@ChiefsFocus

Jake White @jakewhite58

With the Organized Team Activities (OTAs) wrapping up, the 2022 Training Camp is coming up. The Kansas City Chiefs have the luxury of keeping most of their roster stable, with a few exceptions, and a few big departures. Even with those big departures the holes left behind have been addressed. That doesn't mean the roster is already set in stone and there is no room for competition. The Chiefs have a few roster spots up for grabs.

Wide Receiver 1: The obvious battle is who will replace Tyreek Hill as WR1. But as talked about before and addressed, the Chiefs will take more of a “by committee” approach to the WR room this year. But for the sake of this article and the depth chart, I will say Juju Smith Schuster will probably carry around the WR1 label followed by Mecole Hardman and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Tight End 2: Travis Kelce is the best TE in the league right now and has shown that for years. Behind him is a heap of potential and talent. While Blake Bell will hold the designation, the heir apparent will most likely be Jody Fortson. While Noah Gray is coming off his rookie campaign and continues to learn the system, he has the opportunity to learn from the best and hone his craft. But Jody was on fire before getting hurt last season, and look to Partick Mahomes to get Jody back in the groove this season.

Right Tackle 1: Penciled in at Right Tackle right now is Andrew Wylie. He performed admirably last season but is not the long-term answer for the position. The Chiefs had hoped Lucas Niang was that answer but struggled before tearing his pectoral muscle last season and may not be ready for the start of this season. But the battle I foresee is with Wylie and rookie Darrian Kinnard. Kinnard was rated as high as the first round by some analysts and slid to the 5th round to the Chiefs. He can be a Trey Smith type talent and become that cornerstone that Mitchell Swartz was for years.

Middle Linebacker: With Nick Bolton and Willie Gay Jr. being the young core and possibly manning the weak side and strong-side linebacker spots, the middle is open for some new talent on the Chiefs. In free agency, the Chiefs signed Jermaine Carter Jr. and in the draft, they selected Wisconsin LB Leo Chenal who has become a fan favorite for his violent nature on the field. Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has a reputation of not putting rookies on the field too early unless they show substantial talent over their counterparts. I would hazard a guess that the season begins with Carter Jr. as the starter with Chenal getting more playing time as the season wears on. I don't think Chenal will start unless Carter loses the job himself.

Cornerback 2: Charvarius Ward is gone and L’Jarius Sneed is now CB1. Behind him is a battle between first-round draft pick Trent McDuffie and Rashad Fenton. As said before, Spags is not known to start rookies unless they are far and away better than those competing for the position. In the Chiefs defense, Spags has his corners play various coverages but relies on man-coverage mostly. With McDuffie’s size and limited playbook knowledge, I think he will still be able to take on the role of a starting corner but can cover the slot when needed. Similar to Chenal, I think McDuffie will be used in Nickel and Dime packages to start the season and eventually replace Fenton as the starter.

Wide Receiver 4: I was going to avoid this one, but I think the WR room going into training camp is the one I am most excited about. We talked about WR1 and those guys, Juju, Mecole, and MVS, are all going to be on the roster making plays. But beyond them, the depth chart is a little crowded and exciting. The Chiefs will want to use second-round draft pick, Skyy Moore, as often as possible to further evaluate and see how high the depth chart can go. Is he a Tyreek or even a Mecole replacement type player? The Chiefs also have Josh Gordon, the highly touted free agent midway through last season. He hardly played and when he did he made little difference, but a year in the Reid system and Patrick Mahomes throwing you the ball can make a difference. Not to leave off the wildcard in all this Justyn Ross, the unsigned free agent, who was slated to be a first-round selection but fell due to injury. So far he has been praised by the staff and Mahomes. If he can be a fraction of the talent he was at Clemson then we found a diamond in the rough. This whole list is leaving off last year's fifth-round pick Cornell Powell and last year's preseason highlight reel, Daurice Fountain. The WR room is stacked with potential and the Chiefs may finally have more depth than they ever dreamed of.

The upcoming training camp will be a good one. The Chiefs are coming off a disappointing season, by our standards, and can look to ramp up the urgency and need to get back to the Super Bowl.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# NFL Kansas City Chiefs Footbal

Comments / 0

Published by

Chiefs Focus is one of the leading sources for Kansas City Chiefs News, updates, podcasts and more. With Hard Hitting articles, team acquisition's and player interviews. If you're looking for amazing content you've found it.

Kansas City, MO
47 followers

More from Chiefs Focus News And More.

Kansas City, MO

Bacon, Egg and Chiefs. Sundays in the Kingdom

Sunday mornings during football season are a high-speed collision of gameday rituals, bold predictions, and pregame jitters. In the offseason, we opt to take it slow and recap the week that was.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Ten undrafted free agents to watch out for in 2022

Derek Dietz @OriginalMrDietz Chiefs Focus @Chiefsfocus. Hello! It’s time to meet the Chiefs UDFA class. Post draft gems can be found here, along with guys to fill out the roster. In no particular order, here is a look at 10 UDFA’s the Chiefs have brought in.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The future of Orlando Brown Jr

In response to the dreadful performance of the offensive line in Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Veach went to work overhauling the O-Line room with young talented players. Left Tackle Orlando Brown Jr was acquired by the Chiefs in 2021 in exchange for a first-round pick. Seeing that he was a major part of the complete overhaul of the improved offensive line in 2021, it is obvious that the Chiefs would love to extend him. At this point, the Chiefs have exercised the franchise tag on him. As previously reported, he has not signed the tender, and has hired a first time NFL agent Michael Portner, founder of Delta Sports Group.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Aaron Donald Just Got P-A-I-D

Rumor had it after the Rams Super Bowl victory it was either the bank or the beach (retirement) for All-World defensive tackle Aaron Donald. The Rams chose the bank. In an offseason that has continually doled out jaw dropping contract details for free agents and players who were traded and extended, we may have just peaked. News broke this afternoon that the Rams and Canton-bound defensive tackle Aaron Donald reached an agreement on a reworked deal for the remaining three years of his contract. In short, Donald is getting about $40 million additional over the next three seasons, bringing the total value of his contract for the next three years to $95 million. He is the first non-quarterback in NFL history to surpass $30 million per season.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

What free agents will fit the Chiefs?

How to address the D line quickly. Derek Dietz @OriginalMrDietz. Chiefs Focus @Chiefsfocus. Hello Chiefs Fans! I have whipped up a roster grid, and by my math I have forty-three locks to make this team. 20 offensive players, 21 defensive players, and 3 specialists. The most glaring deficiency. and it is not even close, DT & DE.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Not So Early 2022 NFL Predictions.

I took a crack at predicting the 2022 season after Super Bowl 56. Let’s see how things have changed with the draft and free agency now in the rearview. Jarrod Thurman @JarrodChiefsFCS Chiefs Focus @Chiefsfocus.

Read full story
2 comments
Kansas City, MO

Travis Kelce Appreciation Blog

A lot of Chiefs players get a lot of shine – including Travis Kelce. But does he really get enough love from the Kingdom?. Earlier today, I subtly took a jab at other Chiefs-centered blogs for posting articles and content surrounding single tweets. Do I think it’s a cheap way to get extra clicks? Yes. But are there some tweets – or stories and quotes that you find out about through tweets – that deserve their own standalone column?

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Building A Dynasty.

What makes ok teams great, and great teams legendary?. Experience maybe, a little luck here or there, but understanding the fundamentals of building a roster paired with great coaching will always get the job done. In the not so distant past the Chiefs were in a predicament that the franchise had never been in before. That notorious 2011-2012 season that ended in the Chiefs receiving the first overall pick was one to forget. The team went from struggling at getting wide receivers in the end zone to a Super Bowl in less than a decade. That’s right, the Chiefs did something that the Lions, Browns, Jags and plenty of other franchise's have only dreamt of. If I were to tell Chiefs fans a few years ago there would have been some laughter from everyone. A team that seemingly couldn’t get over the hump countless times ending in heartbreak more times than can be remembered became a great team that propelled themselves into football history.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The Kansas City Chiefs Grade in the draft?

Why draft grades don’t matter but are very important – somehow. Chiefs Focus @ChiefsFocus By Jake White @jakewhite58. This year the unanimous grade various outlets have given the Kansas City Chiefs is an A. We got great value from the players Brett Veach and the team selected from top to bottom. This isn’t new for Veach and staff, as he’s gotten great value in most of his selections.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy