Ten undrafted free agents to watch out for in 2022

NFL NFL

Derek Dietz @OriginalMrDietz Chiefs Focus @Chiefsfocus

Hello! It’s time to meet the Chiefs UDFA class. Post draft gems can be found here, along with guys to fill out the roster. In no particular order, here is a look at 10 UDFA’s the Chiefs have brought in.

Mike Caliendo, OL, Western Michigan. 6’4” 300#. All-MAC Academic team for 4 years. A very accomplished player, and certainly looks like an Andy Reid type of player. Could crack the roster if injuries or age catch up to the stable of backups currently on the team.

Jack Cochrane, LB, South Dakota, 6’3” 230#. Multiple time team captain, All Missouri Valley Team, and many other accolades at the level he was playing. He certainly seems like a developmental player or practice squad player with upside.

Dustin Crum, QB, Kent State, 6’3” 207#. Three-year starter and hyper accurate passer. Obviously, he is depth at QB and could have a shot at the 3rd QB role. He was a stud in Ohio High School football and had a very good career at Kent State.

Jerrion Ealy, RB, Ole Miss, 5’8” 189#. I was surprised this player was not drafted. A running back that is also a gadget player. Was an adequate RB in the SEC, and was an all-conference kick returner. He is on the small side, but he could find a role in the offense with Andy Reid and Matt Nagy finding him ways to get the ball. He was a five star recruit out of HS, and also an MLB draft pick.

Tayon Fleet-Davis, RB, Maryland, 6’ 220#. In 2021 led Maryland in rushing with over 700 yards and 8 TD’s. Also caught 32 passes for 300 yards and another touchdown. A proven runner against a Big 10 schedule, could this be the player Veach talked about (an UDFA rushing for 1000 yards)?

Nassir Greer, DB, Wake Forest, 6’ 201#. All ACC 2nd Team. Saw action in 33 career games. Nice size could catch on as a development player. I think he is a fine player, but a uber longshot to make the roster.

Kehinde Oginni, TE, NFL IPP, 6’7” 225#. He is the true definition of a project. He comes out of the NFL’s International Player Program, and he hails from Nigeria. The level of play is spotty, and there are not a lot of stats out there, but he has been gifted with extreme physical tools and traits. He has a truly inspiring story, and I would encourage reading up on him. To put it mildly, Travis Kelce doesn’t have to worry about his job.

Mike Rose, LB, Iowa State, 6’4” 250#. Four-year starter at Iowa State. 2020 Second Team All American. Rose possesses all the accolades a 4-year starter should have on his resume. He went undrafted for a reason, but he is a skilled tackler. He will need to improve in pass coverage to be a role player in the NFL.

Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson, 6’4” 205#. Well here you go. The name we all have been waiting for. By now we have all seen the Twitter video going around about the one-handed catch and the accolades from Mahomes, Kelce, and Co. There isn’t much to say other than he has the pedigree and the measurables to be a superstar. Why did he go undrafted? Chronic Injuries. Spinal surgery in 2020 and a stress fracture in his foot in 2021 really hurt his stock, and not many NFL teams even had him medically cleared. He is a strong contender to make the game day active 48 roster in my opinion, but let’s see how preseason camp shakes out first.