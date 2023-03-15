Naperville Restaurant serves great food while Empowering individuals with Autism.

I rarely come across a restaurant that not only has fantastic food and outstanding quality, but also is owned by a fantastic human being, such as the owner of this establishment.

The name of this restaurant is Chez François Poutinerie in Naperville.

Motto Photo by CFK

I was told that I definitely needed to check this place out from one of my readers. They serve the most authentic poutine that you can get in Illinois.

Inside Photo by Cfk

I, myself, love fries and cheese curds. This sounds like a winner of an establishment that I needed to definitely check out.

The location is in a strip mall right before the main downtown area of Naperville. It is in the same strip mall where Rosebud restaurant resides.

Award Photo by CFK

I visited this restaurant in the afternoon on a weekday. The owner was there. Her name is Thi Tram Nguyen. I had the chance to sit and talk with her about her establishment and why she chose to open a poutine restaurant.

She began to talk about that she wanted to make the most authentic poutine outside of Montreal, where she is a native. She said that everywhere she tried in the states did not come close to the flavors of authentic poutine from Montreal.

Seating inside Photo by Cfk

She also began to tell me another story of why she opened this restaurant that really hit close to home. She talked about how her son is on the Autism spectrum and that she wanted to build the brand to employ and help children and adults with special needs.

Owner Photo by CFK

She started to talk about that every day she has children and adults with special needs come to her restaurant to work and learn basic skills.

Her main goal in her life, she explained, was to have a restaurant that could possibly turn into something large like a Ronald McDonald house. The adults and children with special needs could have somewhere to live and then also go to work to learn day-to-day basic needs.

Poutine Photo by CFK

I spoke with her and explained how my nephews are both Autistic and I knew the challenges that come with being a family member or parent of children that deal in these situations. I really felt her sincerity and what a caring person she was to want to truly help people in need.

I already loved this place. As I looked around, while my food was being prepared, I noticed awards presented from the Autism Society given to her for outstanding work.

My food was brought to my table. It was a hearty plate of hand-cut french fries with large chunks of cheese curds with a thick, rich brown gravy poured on top.

The flavors that came out of this simple dish were mind blowing. The fries were so delicious and perfectly cooked. The cheese curds were extremely fresh. I was told that she purchased them from a distributor in Wisconsin. The gravy was so rich and flavorful. This was truly a unique and delicious meal.

There were also many other poutines that were offered that I must try in the future.

I cannot stress enough that everyone needs to go visit this restaurant and support her in her great causes and enjoy her delicious food.

This was truly an experience that I am so happy I was able to experience. I am so happy that I was able to find this place. It is somewhere I will definitely return.

I give Chez François poutinrie a rating of 9 out of 10.

