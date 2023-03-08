My New Favorite Italian Bakery in Illinois also makes the best Zeppole for St Josephs Day

I was contacted by one of my subscribers telling me that I needed to try this fantastic bakery.

I am always open to trying new places or suggestions that my subscribers send that they would like me to review.

Assorted pastries Photo by CFK

The name of this bakery is Palermo Bakery in Norridge.

The location of the bakery is located right next to the famous Rolling Stone Records. The moment that you walk in you are transported to an old-school, Italian bakery.

inside Photo by CFK

I was greeted by the fifth-generation owner Biagio Greco. While I looked at all of the delicious pastries that were on display, I spoke with Biagio about his beautiful bakery.

Owner Biagio Greco Photo by CFK

We discussed how his family has been at this location for over a decade. His family has generations of experience in the Italian bakery space going back to Italy.

huge assortment of Zeppole Photo by CFK

I could see visually that these pastries were absolutely gorgeous. I have often run into the problem where pastries look very good, but when you take a bite, they taste awful. I was at first worried that I would come to this problem. They just looked too good to be true.

The Italian Cookies are delicious Photo by CFK

I could not wait any longer. I had to try one of my favorite Italian pastries, the Zeppole. The first bite I was in absolute sugar bliss.

The filling custard was so decadent and flavorful, but not overly sweet. The pastry was so light and flaky and extremely fresh. It was so perfect in every way.

inside Photo by CFK

I am so mad at myself that I did not come here earlier and make this my go-to spot for all Italian pastries.

They have over a dozen different Zeppole flavors that they have on special for Saint Joseph’s Day coming up.

insode Photo by CFK

They also are running a special this Saturday, March 11 from 3 PM to 5 PM where all Zeppole are half off.

I did not stop with just trying the Zeppole. I also tried their Italian cookies. Again, I was blown away. They were so fresh and delicious.

outside Photo by CFK

I cannot stress enough for everyone to come and try Palermo’s in Norridge out for themselves. This is a top-tier Italian bakery with extremely friendly service. The quality and care can be tasted in all of their food.

I give Palermo Bakery a rare 10 out of 10 ratings. This is my new spot for all my Italian pastry needs.

Next time you stop in, tell them the Chicago Food King sent you.