Norridge, IL

My New Favorite Italian Bakery in Illinois also makes the best Zeppole for St Josephs Day

Chicago Food King

I was contacted by one of my subscribers telling me that I needed to try this fantastic bakery.

I am always open to trying new places or suggestions that my subscribers send that they would like me to review.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34JVmI_0lBKFlhj00
Assorted pastriesPhoto byCFK

The name of this bakery is Palermo Bakery in Norridge. 

The location of the bakery is located right next to the famous Rolling Stone Records. The moment that you walk in you are transported to an old-school, Italian bakery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05RRiF_0lBKFlhj00
insidePhoto byCFK

I was greeted by the fifth-generation owner Biagio Greco. While I looked at all of the delicious pastries that were on display, I spoke with Biagio about his beautiful bakery. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PsJm5_0lBKFlhj00
Owner Biagio GrecoPhoto byCFK

We discussed how his family has been at this location for over a decade. His family has generations of experience in the Italian bakery space going back to Italy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xnztb_0lBKFlhj00
huge assortment of ZeppolePhoto byCFK

I could see visually that these pastries were absolutely gorgeous. I have often run into the problem where pastries look very good, but when you take a bite, they taste awful. I was at first worried that I would come to this problem. They just looked too good to be true.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mdmya_0lBKFlhj00
The Italian Cookies are deliciousPhoto byCFK

I could not wait any longer. I had to try one of my favorite Italian pastries, the Zeppole. The first bite I was in absolute sugar bliss. 

The filling custard was so decadent and flavorful, but not overly sweet. The pastry was so light and flaky and extremely fresh. It was so perfect in every way. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3phdnq_0lBKFlhj00
insidePhoto byCFK

I am so mad at myself that I did not come here earlier and make this my go-to spot for all Italian pastries.

They have over a dozen different Zeppole flavors that they have on special for Saint Joseph’s Day coming up. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tSFFr_0lBKFlhj00
insodePhoto byCFK

They also are running a special this Saturday, March 11 from 3 PM to 5 PM where all Zeppole are half off.

I did not stop with just trying the Zeppole. I also tried their Italian cookies. Again, I was blown away. They were so fresh and delicious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47juC3_0lBKFlhj00
outsidePhoto byCFK

I cannot stress enough for everyone to come and try Palermo’s in Norridge out for themselves. This is a top-tier Italian bakery with extremely friendly service. The quality and care can be tasted in all of their food.

I give Palermo Bakery a rare 10 out of 10 ratings. This is my new spot for all my Italian pastry needs.

Next time you stop in, tell them the Chicago Food King sent you.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Italian Bakery# Zeppole# St Josephs Day# Chicago Food King# Palermo Bakery

Comments / 2

Published by

Food Blogger, Food Photographer, Restaurant Reviewer. Follow Me on Instagram under ChicagoFoodKing. Also, Check out and follow my BRAND NEW YOUTUBE CHANNEL Link in bio

Wood Dale, IL
8K followers

More from Chicago Food King

Itasca, IL

The Best Gelato I have ever had is in Itasca and you gotta try it

I recently was told of this new gelato location that not many people knew about. I was contacted by one of my subscribers that there was this secret gelato location located in a restaurant on the Itasca country club property.

Read full story
2 comments
Glen Ellyn, IL

Everyone needs to try this Smash Burger spot in the Western Suburbs

I am always on the hunt for a new hamburger spot that makes a really good Smashburger. There was some talk about this hamburger spot in the western suburbs that was putting out an unbelievable smash burger that I needed to try.

Read full story
3 comments
Palatine, IL

BBQ Bourbon and Beer This Palatine Eatery is a BBQ lovers Dream come true

I had the unique and wonderful opportunity to attend a barbecue feast that is paired with beer and bourbon. This sounds like a dream for food and drink lovers, does it not?. The restaurant that held this unique experience was none other than Chicago Culinary Kitchen in Palatine.

Read full story
6 comments
West Chicago, IL

The Corned Beef Factory - West Chicago , IL - Food Review

I recently had the opportunity to stop by a small eatery in West Chicago that friends of mine have told me to try out. The name of this eatery is the Corn Beef Factory in West Chicago.

Read full story
21 comments
Schaumburg, IL

My Favorite Asian Restaurant in Illinois has new menu items you must try

My absolute favorite Asian restaurant serving Chinese and Indonesian food has brand new menu items for the new year. The restaurant that I am talking about is Phat Phat in Schaumburg.

Read full story
4 comments
Bloomingdale, IL

This Donut called A "Dossant" is a must try at this Bloomingdale Bakery

While I was driving down Bloomingdale Road I noticed an adorable-looking bakery off the side of the road. I knew that I had to check this place out just from its cute exterior.

Read full story
6 comments
Lombard, IL

This Asian/Mexican Fusion Restaurant in Lombard, IL is Delicious

I have come across a spot that is now one of my favorite places to eat. This Asian/Mexican fusion burrito restaurant called Bubbakoo’s Burritos in Lombard, IL is a definite place for everyone to check out.

Read full story
1 comments
Oak Brook, IL

New Italian Restaurant in Oak Brook, IL is a must try

I had wanted to visit this restaurant for many months since I heard it was opening. This restaurant is part of the Cooper’s Hawk restaurant group. The name of the restaurant is Piccolo Buco in Oakbrook, IL.

Read full story
5 comments
Hoffman Estates, IL

Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant review

I have always driven by this pizza location. I have been told by many friends that they have solid pizza and I need to check them out. The name is Garibaldi's in Hoffman Estates.

Read full story
18 comments
Schaumburg, IL

New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg Does it live up to the hype?

There have been many restaurants throughout the years that I consider fad restaurants. These restaurants gain popularity either via social media or from a celebrity or popular Internet influencer.

Read full story
12 comments
South Barrington, IL

My first 10/10 rating given for Best Breakfast/Brunch Resturant in Illinois for 2022

I truly have a clear winner as my favorite breakfast brunch spot for 2022. The name of this location is Eggology in South Barrington. I want to start by saying this is one of my favorite areas and all of Illinois. The restaurants that are in this small area are top notch. This area is also fantastic to sit in the many different seating areas and enjoy the weather when we have nice weather.

Read full story
9 comments
Wood Dale, IL

New Korean Fried Chicken Spot in Wood Dale

I was so excited that a new eatery opened up near my home in Wood Dale. This new eatery is a Korean fried chicken restaurant. I absolutely love Korean fried chicken and could not wait to check them out and give them a review.

Read full story
6 comments
Tinley Park, IL

Popcorn Lovers Need to Check this Tinley Park Pop Corn Shop Out

Do you love popcorn? If the answer is yes then I have got the perfect location for the absolute best popcorn. The name is Popus Gourmet Popcorn in Tinley Park. The location is located in an adorable family-friendly area near the train station off of South St.

Read full story
2 comments
Schaumburg, IL

Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?

It has been some time since I visited Kuma‘s Corner in the Schaumburg area. I wanted to see if they added anything new and exciting to their long list of burgers on their menu.

Read full story
6 comments
South Barrington, IL

My Favorite Wood Fired Pizza is Located in South Barrington

There was one restaurant in the Barrington area that I always neglected due to negative reviews. I had read that the restaurant was pretentious, overpriced, and the food mediocre. I ignored the bad reviews and decided to check this place out myself.

Read full story
2 comments
Elk Grove Village, IL

The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove Village

I was talking with one of my work colleagues about great places that were local in my area to eat. I was told that there was this small unassuming deli in Elk Grove Village that really has good sandwiches.

Read full story
3 comments
Downers Grove, IL

I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, IL

I recently visited a Brazilian Steakhouse that I had never tried before. This was for a special occasion for my nephew’s birthday. I heard nothing but good things about this Brazilian Steakhouse. I was excited to try them out and see what they offer.

Read full story
27 comments
Schaumburg, IL

Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria Tacos

I was driving through Schaumburg with my wife. I wanted to try something different and new. I had heard of this restaurant many months ago but had not ever had time to go till now.

Read full story
Addison, IL

Elios Pizza on Fire - Addison, IL - Restaurant/Food Review

I came across a restaurant that had a bunch of good reviews on yelp. I course wanted to give this place a try. I also like that this place was close to my home. The name of this restaurant is Elios pizza on fire in Addison.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy