Glen Ellyn, IL

Everyone needs to try this Smash Burger spot in the Western Suburbs

Chicago Food King

 I am always on the hunt for a new hamburger spot that makes a really good Smashburger. 

There was some talk about this hamburger spot in the western suburbs that was putting out an unbelievable smash burger that I needed to try.

The name of this restaurant is Get Smashed in Glen Ellyn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IZLYj_0kvpvTIl00
Smashed BurgerPhoto byCFK

I stopped in on a weekday. The restaurant had quite a few people sitting and eating in the restaurant.

I ordered their classic double with cheese. I also ordered their waffle fries with a side of their beer cheese dipping sauce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GpNbQ_0kvpvTIl00
Waffle Fries in Beer CheesePhoto byCFK

My order from start to finish took no more than a couple of minutes to get to my table.

The hamburger looked perfect picture quality. The waffle fries looked perfectly cooked.

I took my first bite of the hamburger. The taste of the quality of the beef really came through. I also appreciated that the meat was not overly salted. There was a perfect crunch on the outer part of the hamburger patty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KMsK7_0kvpvTIl00
PerfectionPhoto byCFK

The fries like I assumed they would be were cooked perfectly. They have a fantastic crunch with a delicious seasoning on the outside that was similar to the flavor of Arby’s curly fries.

The beer cheese dipping sauce was absolutely delicious. I just cannot get over the quality of everything I was eating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32H7t7_0kvpvTIl00
Photo byCFK

I spoke with the gentleman who was preparing all the food. It turned out to be the owner and his name is Mike. I talked with him about how much I enjoyed his food and he was extremely friendly and gracious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pod2g_0kvpvTIl00
Kitchen was spotlessPhoto byCFK

He sat with me for some time talking to me about how much pride he takes in the quality of his ingredients. He also talked with me about how he is always thinking of ways to improve his product.

I was also able to try another of Mike’s sauces to either dip your fries in or put on your smash burger. This was a spicy dipping sauce. 

The flavor was outstanding. It was a mixture of Tabasco flavoring amongst other hot spices. This would taste delicious on a smash burger. 

I think anyone that enjoys some spice would really make this a must have when they come in.

This may be one of my new favorite places. I enjoyed everything that I ate. The food and the service was all impeccable.

I give a rating of 9 out of 10. This  is somewhere that you definitely need to check out and put on your list to try.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Hamburger# Smashed burger# Smash burger# Glen Ellyn# Chicago Food King

Comments / 3

Published by

Food Blogger, Food Photographer, Restaurant Reviewer. Follow Me on Instagram under ChicagoFoodKing. Also, Check out and follow my BRAND NEW YOUTUBE CHANNEL Link in bio

Wood Dale, IL
8K followers

More from Chicago Food King

Palatine, IL

BBQ Bourbon and Beer This Palatine Eatery is a BBQ lovers Dream come true

I had the unique and wonderful opportunity to attend a barbecue feast that is paired with beer and bourbon. This sounds like a dream for food and drink lovers, does it not?. The restaurant that held this unique experience was none other than Chicago Culinary Kitchen in Palatine.

Read full story
4 comments
West Chicago, IL

The Corned Beef Factory - West Chicago , IL - Food Review

I recently had the opportunity to stop by a small eatery in West Chicago that friends of mine have told me to try out. The name of this eatery is the Corn Beef Factory in West Chicago.

Read full story
20 comments
Schaumburg, IL

My Favorite Asian Restaurant in Illinois has new menu items you must try

My absolute favorite Asian restaurant serving Chinese and Indonesian food has brand new menu items for the new year. The restaurant that I am talking about is Phat Phat in Schaumburg.

Read full story
4 comments
Bloomingdale, IL

This Donut called A "Dossant" is a must try at this Bloomingdale Bakery

While I was driving down Bloomingdale Road I noticed an adorable-looking bakery off the side of the road. I knew that I had to check this place out just from its cute exterior.

Read full story
6 comments
Lombard, IL

This Asian/Mexican Fusion Restaurant in Lombard, IL is Delicious

I have come across a spot that is now one of my favorite places to eat. This Asian/Mexican fusion burrito restaurant called Bubbakoo’s Burritos in Lombard, IL is a definite place for everyone to check out.

Read full story
1 comments
Oak Brook, IL

New Italian Restaurant in Oak Brook, IL is a must try

I had wanted to visit this restaurant for many months since I heard it was opening. This restaurant is part of the Cooper’s Hawk restaurant group. The name of the restaurant is Piccolo Buco in Oakbrook, IL.

Read full story
5 comments
Hoffman Estates, IL

Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant review

I have always driven by this pizza location. I have been told by many friends that they have solid pizza and I need to check them out. The name is Garibaldi's in Hoffman Estates.

Read full story
18 comments
Schaumburg, IL

New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg Does it live up to the hype?

There have been many restaurants throughout the years that I consider fad restaurants. These restaurants gain popularity either via social media or from a celebrity or popular Internet influencer.

Read full story
12 comments
South Barrington, IL

My first 10/10 rating given for Best Breakfast/Brunch Resturant in Illinois for 2022

I truly have a clear winner as my favorite breakfast brunch spot for 2022. The name of this location is Eggology in South Barrington. I want to start by saying this is one of my favorite areas and all of Illinois. The restaurants that are in this small area are top notch. This area is also fantastic to sit in the many different seating areas and enjoy the weather when we have nice weather.

Read full story
9 comments
Wood Dale, IL

New Korean Fried Chicken Spot in Wood Dale

I was so excited that a new eatery opened up near my home in Wood Dale. This new eatery is a Korean fried chicken restaurant. I absolutely love Korean fried chicken and could not wait to check them out and give them a review.

Read full story
6 comments
Tinley Park, IL

Popcorn Lovers Need to Check this Tinley Park Pop Corn Shop Out

Do you love popcorn? If the answer is yes then I have got the perfect location for the absolute best popcorn. The name is Popus Gourmet Popcorn in Tinley Park. The location is located in an adorable family-friendly area near the train station off of South St.

Read full story
2 comments
Schaumburg, IL

Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?

It has been some time since I visited Kuma‘s Corner in the Schaumburg area. I wanted to see if they added anything new and exciting to their long list of burgers on their menu.

Read full story
6 comments
South Barrington, IL

My Favorite Wood Fired Pizza is Located in South Barrington

There was one restaurant in the Barrington area that I always neglected due to negative reviews. I had read that the restaurant was pretentious, overpriced, and the food mediocre. I ignored the bad reviews and decided to check this place out myself.

Read full story
2 comments
Elk Grove Village, IL

The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove Village

I was talking with one of my work colleagues about great places that were local in my area to eat. I was told that there was this small unassuming deli in Elk Grove Village that really has good sandwiches.

Read full story
3 comments
Downers Grove, IL

I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, IL

I recently visited a Brazilian Steakhouse that I had never tried before. This was for a special occasion for my nephew’s birthday. I heard nothing but good things about this Brazilian Steakhouse. I was excited to try them out and see what they offer.

Read full story
27 comments
Schaumburg, IL

Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria Tacos

I was driving through Schaumburg with my wife. I wanted to try something different and new. I had heard of this restaurant many months ago but had not ever had time to go till now.

Read full story
Addison, IL

Elios Pizza on Fire - Addison, IL - Restaurant/Food Review

I came across a restaurant that had a bunch of good reviews on yelp. I course wanted to give this place a try. I also like that this place was close to my home. The name of this restaurant is Elios pizza on fire in Addison.

Read full story
South Barrington, IL

Fun Hip Breakfast spot with awesome prices and delicious food in South Barrington

I recently discovered this breakfast spot That looks upscale and the food is delicious. but the price is lower than something you can get at Denny’s. The place that I am talking about is in South Barrington called Eggology.

Read full story
5 comments
Chicago, IL

My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and Suburbs

Here is My List of 16 Things you have to do while in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. This is my personal favorite deep-dish pizza in Illinois. Lou Malnati got his start in the 1940s working in Chicago's first deep-dish pizzeria. He took his pizza expertise to Lincolnwood, a northern suburb of Chicago, where he and his wife Jean opened the first Lou Malnati's Pizzeria on March 17, 1971. Lou was known for his fun-loving character as well as for making Chicago's best pizza.

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy