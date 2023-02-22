Everyone needs to try this Smash Burger spot in the Western Suburbs

I am always on the hunt for a new hamburger spot that makes a really good Smashburger.

There was some talk about this hamburger spot in the western suburbs that was putting out an unbelievable smash burger that I needed to try.

The name of this restaurant is Get Smashed in Glen Ellyn.

Smashed Burger Photo by CFK

I stopped in on a weekday. The restaurant had quite a few people sitting and eating in the restaurant.

I ordered their classic double with cheese. I also ordered their waffle fries with a side of their beer cheese dipping sauce.

Waffle Fries in Beer Cheese Photo by CFK

My order from start to finish took no more than a couple of minutes to get to my table.

The hamburger looked perfect picture quality. The waffle fries looked perfectly cooked.

I took my first bite of the hamburger. The taste of the quality of the beef really came through. I also appreciated that the meat was not overly salted. There was a perfect crunch on the outer part of the hamburger patty.

Perfection Photo by CFK

The fries like I assumed they would be were cooked perfectly. They have a fantastic crunch with a delicious seasoning on the outside that was similar to the flavor of Arby’s curly fries.

The beer cheese dipping sauce was absolutely delicious. I just cannot get over the quality of everything I was eating.

Photo by CFK

I spoke with the gentleman who was preparing all the food. It turned out to be the owner and his name is Mike. I talked with him about how much I enjoyed his food and he was extremely friendly and gracious.

Kitchen was spotless Photo by CFK

He sat with me for some time talking to me about how much pride he takes in the quality of his ingredients. He also talked with me about how he is always thinking of ways to improve his product.

I was also able to try another of Mike’s sauces to either dip your fries in or put on your smash burger. This was a spicy dipping sauce.

The flavor was outstanding. It was a mixture of Tabasco flavoring amongst other hot spices. This would taste delicious on a smash burger.

I think anyone that enjoys some spice would really make this a must have when they come in.

This may be one of my new favorite places. I enjoyed everything that I ate. The food and the service was all impeccable.

I give a rating of 9 out of 10. This is somewhere that you definitely need to check out and put on your list to try.