Palatine, IL

BBQ Bourbon and Beer This Palatine Eatery is a BBQ lovers Dream come true

Chicago Food King

I had the unique and wonderful opportunity to attend a barbecue feast that is paired with beer and bourbon. This sounds like a dream for food and drink lovers, does it not? 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V1REm_0kpFzdlP00
OutsidePhoto byCFK

The restaurant that held this unique experience was none other than Chicago Culinary Kitchen in Palatine.

The event that is considered a classroom experience is held multiple times throughout the month.

The experience consists of multiple tastings and dishes all revolving around barbecue,beer, and bourbon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18gCdL_0kpFzdlP00
OwnersPhoto byYelp

These classroom events are run by Kristina and Greg Gaardbo. Greg handles the barbecue and food aspects of the restaurant. Kristina handles all aspects of beer and alcohol. Kristina is in fact a Cicerone, a beer sommelier. It takes years of training to acquire such a title.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FjTZi_0kpFzdlP00
Main dining roomPhoto byCFK

The class starts with Greg and Kristina introducing themselves explaining their credentials in food and beer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DcbDd_0kpFzdlP00
Kristina talking about beer pairingsPhoto byYelp

They both have traveled the world looking for influence and cooking techniques to fine-tune their craft to present to their customers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bD3ud_0kpFzdlP00
eg preparing BBQPhoto byYelp

The moment that you walk into Chicago Culinary Kitchen you feel like you are about to experience a party. The owners both display  tattoos and the place is filled with lights moving in different colors overhead. There is a large projection screen showing everything from cartoons to BBQ.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26C00j_0kpFzdlP00
Greg explaining rib prepPhoto byYelp

There are signs displaying BBQ memorabilia. There is also a large mural with Judas Priest.

The owners are not your typical restaurant owners. They want everyone to have an experience more then just eating food. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bw3jm_0kpFzdlP00
Cool things hang everywherePhoto byCFK

The theme of the restaurant is that of rock ‘n’ roll and BBQ. The tables are all communal. This place is really meant for people to have fun with others who love food and drink.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29WVpc_0kpFzdlP00
Best Smoked ChickenPhoto byCFK

The courses start out small with the first course being a piece of cornbread, paired with a delicious beer from a local independent brewery. The cornbread has a wonderful flavor of sweet and savory and it’s insane how much the beer compliments the flavor of the cornbread. I never thought of beer pairing with my food. I always thought of that being something done with wine only. This really is a great start to the experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VpRa3_0kpFzdlP00
Elote style cornPhoto byYelp

The next tasting was a large hotlink sausage that was paired with a shot of bourbon. The sausage was extremely juicy and perfectly cooked. The bourbon cut through the fat of the sausage and paired very well. I thoroughly enjoyed this course. I also enjoyed that with each course Greg the owner explained how it was made where their meat is sourced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nsqgo_0kpFzdlP00
BrisketPhoto byCFK

The next course was one of my favorite, if not my favorite overall. It consisted of a half smoked chicken with slow cooked beans and flaming macaroni and cheese.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iKOqt_0kpFzdlP00
F’ing Mac and CheesePhoto byCFK

This was hands-down the best smoked chicken that I have ever had in my life and I’ve had quite a bit. 

I am also not a huge fan of beans, but the beans were so creamy and delicious. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40n3X4_0kpFzdlP00
Beers paired with bbqPhoto byYelp

We also were served Elote style corn with a cream sauce and cheese. It was very tasty.

The only negative that I can say about this course was that my mac & cheese did not have any cheese on it. I do not know if it was just missed on my tasting, but the noodles were cooked perfectly. I did love the fact that they added hot Cheeto dust to the top of the pasta. This course was also paired with bourbon and beer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fwzh2_0kpFzdlP00
Pulled porkPhoto byYelp

We were then given a course of pulled pork. The pulled pork was extremely tender and had a great smoky flavor to it. The bourbon that was given paired very well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mqPQ2_0kpFzdlP00
CornbreadPhoto byCFK

The chicken was so juicy and perfectly cooked. I cannot think of a more perfect way to prepare this chicken. It really must be tried to be appreciated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lAaqi_0kpFzdlP00
More beerPhoto byCFK

The next course consisted of a large piece of brisket. The brisket was extremely tender and cooked perfectly. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AndUt_0kpFzdlP00
cooked perfectlyPhoto byYelp

The Ribs were cooked perfectly with a fantastic flavor and bite.

There was homemade barbecue sauce on the table, but I did not need to add any. I did try the barbecue sauce though. It was delicious with a nice sweetness to the sauce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SEb3l_0kpFzdlP00
18 hr beansPhoto byCFK

The final course was a dessert of fireball infused bread pudding. The bread pudding was very moist and had delicious notes of cinnamon. The fireball liquor worked very well in the dish.

There is so much more to this experience that, of course, I can't capture in a simple rundown of all of the courses. The owners are so fabulous. I especially loved to see how passionate they both were in their craft of food and drink.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OrKSH_0kpFzdlP00
Raspberry Spicy MargaritaPhoto byCFK

They serve food throughout the week as a normal restaurant. I highly recommend doing this class though. I will say to sign up quickly because the class does fill up quite fast. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q3ajs_0kpFzdlP00
inPhoto byYelp

I will post the link here to their website where you can sign up and check pricing. 

https://chicagoculinarykitchen.com

I gave Chicago Culinary Kitchen a rating of 9 out of 10. I gave it this rating because of the uniqueness of the entire experience, from the food to the owners and the atmosphere. The food is delicious and the atmosphere is like a party. It's an all-around great time if you love BBQ and booze.

Do not forget to mention that the Chicago Food King sent you. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Chicago Culinary Kitchen# Chicago Food King# BBQ# Illinois# Palatine

Comments / 4

Published by

Food Blogger, Food Photographer, Restaurant Reviewer. Follow Me on Instagram under ChicagoFoodKing. Also, Check out and follow my BRAND NEW YOUTUBE CHANNEL Link in bio

Wood Dale, IL
8K followers

More from Chicago Food King

Glen Ellyn, IL

Everyone needs to try this Smash Burger spot in the Western Suburbs

I am always on the hunt for a new hamburger spot that makes a really good Smashburger. There was some talk about this hamburger spot in the western suburbs that was putting out an unbelievable smash burger that I needed to try.

Read full story
2 comments
West Chicago, IL

The Corned Beef Factory - West Chicago , IL - Food Review

I recently had the opportunity to stop by a small eatery in West Chicago that friends of mine have told me to try out. The name of this eatery is the Corn Beef Factory in West Chicago.

Read full story
19 comments
Schaumburg, IL

My Favorite Asian Restaurant in Illinois has new menu items you must try

My absolute favorite Asian restaurant serving Chinese and Indonesian food has brand new menu items for the new year. The restaurant that I am talking about is Phat Phat in Schaumburg.

Read full story
4 comments
Bloomingdale, IL

This Donut called A "Dossant" is a must try at this Bloomingdale Bakery

While I was driving down Bloomingdale Road I noticed an adorable-looking bakery off the side of the road. I knew that I had to check this place out just from its cute exterior.

Read full story
6 comments
Lombard, IL

This Asian/Mexican Fusion Restaurant in Lombard, IL is Delicious

I have come across a spot that is now one of my favorite places to eat. This Asian/Mexican fusion burrito restaurant called Bubbakoo’s Burritos in Lombard, IL is a definite place for everyone to check out.

Read full story
1 comments
Oak Brook, IL

New Italian Restaurant in Oak Brook, IL is a must try

I had wanted to visit this restaurant for many months since I heard it was opening. This restaurant is part of the Cooper’s Hawk restaurant group. The name of the restaurant is Piccolo Buco in Oakbrook, IL.

Read full story
5 comments
Hoffman Estates, IL

Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant review

I have always driven by this pizza location. I have been told by many friends that they have solid pizza and I need to check them out. The name is Garibaldi's in Hoffman Estates.

Read full story
18 comments
Schaumburg, IL

New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg Does it live up to the hype?

There have been many restaurants throughout the years that I consider fad restaurants. These restaurants gain popularity either via social media or from a celebrity or popular Internet influencer.

Read full story
12 comments
South Barrington, IL

My first 10/10 rating given for Best Breakfast/Brunch Resturant in Illinois for 2022

I truly have a clear winner as my favorite breakfast brunch spot for 2022. The name of this location is Eggology in South Barrington. I want to start by saying this is one of my favorite areas and all of Illinois. The restaurants that are in this small area are top notch. This area is also fantastic to sit in the many different seating areas and enjoy the weather when we have nice weather.

Read full story
9 comments
Wood Dale, IL

New Korean Fried Chicken Spot in Wood Dale

I was so excited that a new eatery opened up near my home in Wood Dale. This new eatery is a Korean fried chicken restaurant. I absolutely love Korean fried chicken and could not wait to check them out and give them a review.

Read full story
6 comments
Tinley Park, IL

Popcorn Lovers Need to Check this Tinley Park Pop Corn Shop Out

Do you love popcorn? If the answer is yes then I have got the perfect location for the absolute best popcorn. The name is Popus Gourmet Popcorn in Tinley Park. The location is located in an adorable family-friendly area near the train station off of South St.

Read full story
2 comments
Schaumburg, IL

Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?

It has been some time since I visited Kuma‘s Corner in the Schaumburg area. I wanted to see if they added anything new and exciting to their long list of burgers on their menu.

Read full story
6 comments
South Barrington, IL

My Favorite Wood Fired Pizza is Located in South Barrington

There was one restaurant in the Barrington area that I always neglected due to negative reviews. I had read that the restaurant was pretentious, overpriced, and the food mediocre. I ignored the bad reviews and decided to check this place out myself.

Read full story
2 comments
Elk Grove Village, IL

The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove Village

I was talking with one of my work colleagues about great places that were local in my area to eat. I was told that there was this small unassuming deli in Elk Grove Village that really has good sandwiches.

Read full story
3 comments
Downers Grove, IL

I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, IL

I recently visited a Brazilian Steakhouse that I had never tried before. This was for a special occasion for my nephew’s birthday. I heard nothing but good things about this Brazilian Steakhouse. I was excited to try them out and see what they offer.

Read full story
27 comments
Schaumburg, IL

Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria Tacos

I was driving through Schaumburg with my wife. I wanted to try something different and new. I had heard of this restaurant many months ago but had not ever had time to go till now.

Read full story
Addison, IL

Elios Pizza on Fire - Addison, IL - Restaurant/Food Review

I came across a restaurant that had a bunch of good reviews on yelp. I course wanted to give this place a try. I also like that this place was close to my home. The name of this restaurant is Elios pizza on fire in Addison.

Read full story
South Barrington, IL

Fun Hip Breakfast spot with awesome prices and delicious food in South Barrington

I recently discovered this breakfast spot That looks upscale and the food is delicious. but the price is lower than something you can get at Denny’s. The place that I am talking about is in South Barrington called Eggology.

Read full story
5 comments
Chicago, IL

My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and Suburbs

Here is My List of 16 Things you have to do while in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. This is my personal favorite deep-dish pizza in Illinois. Lou Malnati got his start in the 1940s working in Chicago's first deep-dish pizzeria. He took his pizza expertise to Lincolnwood, a northern suburb of Chicago, where he and his wife Jean opened the first Lou Malnati's Pizzeria on March 17, 1971. Lou was known for his fun-loving character as well as for making Chicago's best pizza.

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy