The Corned Beef Factory - West Chicago , IL - Food Review

I recently had the opportunity to stop by a small eatery in West Chicago that friends of mine have told me to try out.

Outside Restaurant Photo by Cfk

The name of this eatery is the Corn Beef Factory in West Chicago.

The moment that I walked in, I was kindly greeted by the female worker behind the counter. She was so enthusiastic and nice that it really made me happy to try them out.

The menu is laid out with items such as Italian beef, hotdogs, corn beef, and pastrami sandwiches.

Slots to play Photo by Cfk

The other half of this eatery holds slot machines to gamble if one would like to do that.

I chose to go with their combo sandwich, the Tom and Jerry, which consisted of pastrami and corned beef with a slice of Swiss cheese and hot mustard. The combo also comes with their homemade potato chips.

Tom and jerry sandwich Photo by Cfk

My order was up in less than a minute. It was shocking how fast my sandwich was made.

I say at one of the tables that was spotless. I first tried their homemade potato chips. I was not really a fan of their chips. They had a gummy, stale texture to them.

Inside Photo by Cfk

The sandwich I took a bite into had good flavor. The meat was a little over-salted for my preference.

The cheese was not melted, it felt hard in the sandwich and really did not add much to it. The mustard was barely there.

I overall felt that the sandwich was extremely mediocre, nothing outstanding, but was not bad.

I wanted to give the sandwich a perfect 10 out of 10 just for the sheer fact of how nice and welcoming it was. The lady behind the counter kept asking me how everything was. She was again so friendly.

I noticed for the most part that people were coming to gamble, rather than order food. The sandwich was a bit pricey at about $16 for the combo.

I would say that if you really must have a corn beef sandwich and are in the area to definitely give them a try.

My rating for the Corn Beef Factory in Carol Stream is a 5 out of 10.