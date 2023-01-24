This Donut called A "Dossant" is a must try at this Bloomingdale Bakery

While I was driving down Bloomingdale Road I noticed an adorable-looking bakery off the side of the road. I knew that I had to check this place out just from its cute exterior.

Dossant Photo by CFK

The name of this bakery is Chicago Pastry in Bloomingdale, IL.

This small bakery shop is only open from 8 AM to 2 PM. These types of breakfast/brunch bakery spots make it very hard to fit into my schedule because they are not open very long throughout the day.

assortment of awesome pastries Photo by yelp

I knew that I wanted to stop in though because I wanted to try a specialty donut that they say they are very well known for called the ”Dossant”

Lobster Tails Photo by Yelp

This half-donut-half croissant creation is said to taste fantastic. This bakery, of course, is not the original creator of this style of donut. This donut was given birth in New York City, a few years ago, but was called a “Cronut”

Dossant Photo by yelp

I made my trip to Chicago Pastry around 11 AM in the morning. The small bakery shop had a few patrons browsing some of the pastries that were on display.

patio Photo by yelp

There were not many “Dossants” left so I was happy that I arrived when I did to buy the three different flavors they had available. The flavors consisted of Nutella, cannoli cream, and some other lemon-flavored cream filling.

delicious pasteries Photo by Yelp

I also purchased some of their eclairs, cannolis, a coconut donut, and a cream-filled chocolate donut. They run specials daily for “buy one get one” deals on certain pastries. The day that I was there there was a special on cannolis, which was “buy two get one free”.

Inside Photo by CFK

The only negative that I could think of regarding the bakery was they sold pretty common items, such as Liborio buns in original packaging that one could find at any grocery store for triple the price.

I could not wait to try the “Dossants”. Luckily, I did not live far from this location so I was able to try them in about 10 minutes at my house.

My first impression of the “Dossants” was that I really liked the texture; they were firmer than an average doughnut. The filling was very tasty on all three, but my favorite was the Nutella.

The coconut donuts and cream donuts were good. The eclairs and the cannolis were not bad, but not very memorable and lacked flavor. I would definitely say go for these donuts. The donuts also are costly; they were about four dollars and some change per doughnut.

I definitely think if you’re in the area go check them out. I can’t wait for when the weather gets nicer to sit outside on the patio and enjoy a donut in the nice weather.

I give a rating of 7 out of 10 for Chicago Pastry. I do recommend everyone check them out.