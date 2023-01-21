This Asian/Mexican Fusion Restaurant in Lombard, IL is Delicious

I have come across a spot that is now one of my favorite places to eat.

This Asian/Mexican fusion burrito restaurant called Bubbakoo’s Burritos in Lombard, IL is a definite place for everyone to check out.

My Taco Salad Photo by CFK

The location of this small eatery is in a strip mall hidden away off of Roosevelt Road.

The restaurant when you walk in is bright and clean. The gentleman behind the counter that greeted me was so friendly and helpful.

Menu Photo by CFK

I asked the worker what was one of the most popular things to get on the menu. He told me without hesitation that the taco salad is a must-try.

There is a line set up like something you would find at Chipotle where you add your ingredients. The difference is here the meats are cooked to order. They also have so many more choices for proteins to put in your tacos, burritos, or taco salads.

Sauces and Add ons Photo by CFK

I again asked what was a popular option. He told me the hibachi steak was super good and customers loved it.

He then took a freshly made taco shell and layered the bottom with my choice of rice. I went with brown rice. He then asked me what type of cheeses and sauces. There were so many sauces to choose from, but I went with the spicy Sriracha Ranch.

Made-to-order meats Photo by CFK

I also put on their housemade tomatillo sauce and red sauces. The presentation of this taco salad was unbelievable. I was asked if I was going to dine in or take it to go.

I had to do things at home so I decided to take it home. My taco salad was boxed in a cake box. It was so professional. I’ve never seen anything like it.

Deep Fried Oreos Photo by CFK

The worker then told me I must try their specialty cookies called “Boardwalk Cookies”, which were deep-fried Oreos.

The Oreos then had sauce drizzled on top of my choice. I chose raspberry and caramel.

outside Restaurant Photo by CFK

It only took me about 15 minutes to get home and my taco salad was still hot and in perfect condition.

I took my first bite and I was in pure heaven. The crispy savory flavor of the hibachi steak was delicious.

There was actually no fat on the steak. The creaminess from the sauces blended so well to cut the savory and salty flavor of all the meats and cheeses. It was absolutely delicious.

I even tried the cookies before they cooled off. They melted in my mouth. Delicious raspberry and caramel sauces complemented the cookies so well.

I give Bubbakoos Burritos in Lombard a rating of 9 out of 10. I definitely recommend that you check them out.