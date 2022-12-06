Wood Dale, IL

New Korean Fried Chicken Spot in Wood Dale

Chicago Food King

I was so excited that a new eatery opened up near my home in Wood Dale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iGCCN_0jZ0birz00
Smile fried chickenPhoto byChicago Food King

This new eatery is a Korean fried chicken restaurant. I absolutely love Korean fried chicken and could not wait to check them out and give them a review.

The name of this restaurant is Smile Korean Fried Chicken.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qykXm_0jZ0birz00
outside of RestaurantPhoto byChicago Food King

The moment that you walk into this small eatery you are greeted by a friendly worker.

I had no clue what the menu entailed, so I needed some help. The worker behind the counter was extremely helpful in assisting me with my ordering.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35L9OY_0jZ0birz00
insidePhoto byChicago food King

There are two styles of chicken that you can order, which are called Smile Chicken and the original Korean fried chicken.

The Smile Chicken is mainly made with chicken thighs. The original is made with white meat.

I wanted to taste most of what they had to offer. I ordered both styles of fried chicken. The girl taking my order said I could make them into a combo and for a $3 upgrade, I could get Gyoza instead of fries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OTYRN_0jZ0birz00
many sauces to choose fromPhoto byChicago Food King

I also ordered all of their sauces. The sauces consisted of garlic butter, volcano, sweet soy, and sweet chili.

Every single order is made to order. There is about a 10-minute wait to have your food cooked fresh. I did not care about the wait because I wanted everything to taste fresh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QTO6T_0jZ0birz00
Photo byChicago Food King

The inside has a couple of long tables set up with chairs to accommodate patrons to eat. I want to reiterate this is not a large restaurant so tables are limited.

I brought my food home and immediately took everything out of its packaging.

I first tried the original Korean fried chicken. The outside was extremely crunchy and the inside was very juicy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FIm6a_0jZ0birz00
Korean fried ChickenPhoto byChicago food king

The Smile Chicken had more of a juicy flavor but was made primarily of dark meat, which I was told was chicken thighs. I prefer white meat, but these were extremely tasty also.

The fries were nothing special. There were typical fries that would accompany any order from anywhere.

The Gyoza that I paid for the $3 upgrade was good. I was disappointed though that they were vegetable Gyoza. I wish that they were chicken.

The sauces were all delicious. My favorite was the volcano and the sweet chili. The volcano was not very hot but had a little bit of a kick to it in the heat department.

The sweet chili had a very good flavor and was not overpowering.

There are more items on this menu that I cannot wait to try, such as their chicken sandwich. I also would like to try the boba teas that they offer.

I definitely think this is a great addition to the Wood Dale area. I suggest everyone go support them and check them out. This is a great spot for all fried chicken lovers.

I give Smile Korean Fried Chicken a rating of 9 out of 1

