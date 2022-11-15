Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?

It has been some time since I visited Kuma‘s Corner in the Schaumburg area. I wanted to see if they added anything new and exciting to their long list of burgers on their menu.

Plague Bringer Burger Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I arrived at Kuma’s around lunchtime on a weekday afternoon.

The place seemed fairly busy, but not overly packed with people like it used to be. The girl at the hostess stand was extremely nice and let me pick whatever table that I wanted to sit at.

Inside main dining room Photo by Yelp.

I started with the cheese curds and my wife had a Caesar salad. The cheese curds were delicious with a slightly spicy dipping sauce.

My wife enjoyed her Caesar salad. I will give some warning to people who do not like spice. The croutons are very spicy in the Caesar salad. Be forewarned.

cheese curds Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I ordered the Plague Bringer for my hamburger which consisted of jalapeños homemade hot sauce. I have to say that it was delicious. The only complaint I could say is I wish they toasted their buns.

The hamburger is served on a pretzel bun that is bone cold. It just adds nothing to the flavor of the hamburger.

mac and cheese Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

My wife ordered mac & cheese and added peas, chicken, and garlic. She enjoyed the mac & cheese and said it was very good.

I want to talk about the only aspect of the visit that I thought was comical. I understand that Kuma’s has a theme of being a hard-core metal hamburger joint, but at this point, it is starting to look ridiculous.

Ceaser salad Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I feel like this was a cool thing about 5-10 years ago. There are yuppie parents with young children eating hamburgers at this place. Death metal with incoherent words is blasting throughout the restaurant. The servers all look like they are wearing costumes as they work at Hot Topic.

outside restaurant Photo by Yelp.

The old feel of Kuma‘s that was edgy and hardcore now just feels silly in completely suburban Schaumburg. This looks like a themed restaurant at this point.

I will say that the food is still very good. The food is also pricey, but worth it in my opinion.

I would say go check them out. They have always provided quality delicious hamburgers and their mac & cheese is also pretty good.

I rate Kuma’s Corner a rating of 7 out of 10. I will always return to this Chicago staple.