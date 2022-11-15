Schaumburg, IL

Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?

Chicago Food King

It has been some time since I visited Kuma‘s Corner in the Schaumburg area. I wanted to see if they added anything new and exciting to their long list of burgers on their menu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10EBck_0jAUmHAt00
Plague Bringer BurgerPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I arrived at Kuma’s around lunchtime on a weekday afternoon.

The place seemed fairly busy, but not overly packed with people like it used to be. The girl at the hostess stand was extremely nice and let me pick whatever table that I wanted to sit at.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xdn0Y_0jAUmHAt00
Inside main dining roomPhoto by Yelp.

I started with the cheese curds and my wife had a Caesar salad. The cheese curds were delicious with a slightly spicy dipping sauce.

My wife enjoyed her Caesar salad. I will give some warning to people who do not like spice. The croutons are very spicy in the Caesar salad. Be forewarned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ImINq_0jAUmHAt00
cheese curdsPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I ordered the Plague Bringer for my hamburger which consisted of jalapeños homemade hot sauce. I have to say that it was delicious. The only complaint I could say is I wish they toasted their buns.

The hamburger is served on a pretzel bun that is bone cold. It just adds nothing to the flavor of the hamburger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S8Gl1_0jAUmHAt00
mac and cheesePhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

My wife ordered mac & cheese and added peas, chicken, and garlic. She enjoyed the mac & cheese and said it was very good.

I want to talk about the only aspect of the visit that I thought was comical. I understand that Kuma’s has a theme of being a hard-core metal hamburger joint, but at this point, it is starting to look ridiculous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20918X_0jAUmHAt00
Ceaser saladPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I feel like this was a cool thing about 5-10 years ago. There are yuppie parents with young children eating hamburgers at this place. Death metal with incoherent words is blasting throughout the restaurant. The servers all look like they are wearing costumes as they work at Hot Topic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ylRO_0jAUmHAt00
outside restaurantPhoto by Yelp.

The old feel of Kuma‘s that was edgy and hardcore now just feels silly in completely suburban Schaumburg. This looks like a themed restaurant at this point.

I will say that the food is still very good. The food is also pricey, but worth it in my opinion.

I would say go check them out. They have always provided quality delicious hamburgers and their mac & cheese is also pretty good.

I rate Kuma’s Corner a rating of 7 out of 10. I will always return to this Chicago staple.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Kimas Corner Schaumburg# Chicago Food King# Food Reviews# Restaurant Reviews# Schaumburg Restaurants

Comments / 3

Published by

Food Blogger, Food Photographer, Restaurant Reviewer. Follow Me on Instagram under ChicagoFoodKing. Also, Check out and follow my BRAND NEW YOUTUBE CHANNEL Link in bio

Wood Dale, IL
7136 followers

More from Chicago Food King

South Barrington, IL

My Favorite Wood Fired Pizza is Located in South Barrington

There was one restaurant in the Barrington area that I always neglected due to negative reviews. I had read that the restaurant was pretentious, overpriced, and the food mediocre. I ignored the bad reviews and decided to check this place out myself.

Read full story
2 comments
Elk Grove Village, IL

The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove Village

I was talking with one of my work colleagues about great places that were local in my area to eat. I was told that there was this small unassuming deli in Elk Grove Village that really has good sandwiches.

Read full story
3 comments
Downers Grove, IL

I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, IL

I recently visited a Brazilian Steakhouse that I had never tried before. This was for a special occasion for my nephew’s birthday. I heard nothing but good things about this Brazilian Steakhouse. I was excited to try them out and see what they offer.

Read full story
27 comments
Schaumburg, IL

Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria Tacos

I was driving through Schaumburg with my wife. I wanted to try something different and new. I had heard of this restaurant many months ago but had not ever had time to go till now.

Read full story
Addison, IL

Elios Pizza on Fire - Addison, IL - Restaurant/Food Review

I came across a restaurant that had a bunch of good reviews on yelp. I course wanted to give this place a try. I also like that this place was close to my home. The name of this restaurant is Elios pizza on fire in Addison.

Read full story
South Barrington, IL

Fun Hip Breakfast spot with awesome prices and delicious food in South Barrington

I recently discovered this breakfast spot That looks upscale and the food is delicious. but the price is lower than something you can get at Denny’s. The place that I am talking about is in South Barrington called Eggology.

Read full story
3 comments
Chicago, IL

My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and Suburbs

Here is My List of 16 Things you have to do while in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. This is my personal favorite deep-dish pizza in Illinois. Lou Malnati got his start in the 1940s working in Chicago's first deep-dish pizzeria. He took his pizza expertise to Lincolnwood, a northern suburb of Chicago, where he and his wife Jean opened the first Lou Malnati's Pizzeria on March 17, 1971. Lou was known for his fun-loving character as well as for making Chicago's best pizza.

Read full story
12 comments
Chicago, IL

My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef Sandwich

One of my favorite Chicago unique foods is the Italian beef sandwich. I have made a list of my favorite and not-so-favorite Chicago-style Italian beefs for 2022 that are located throughout Illinois.

Read full story
54 comments
Schaumburg, IL

EggHolic - Restaurant/Food Review - Schaumburg, IL

I love to try different things, especially when it comes to different styles of food. I watched a video on YouTube rating this next restaurant. They said that it had very delicious Indian food restaurant.

Read full story
4 comments
Grayslake, IL

Emil's - Restaurant Review - Grayslake, IL

I was in the Grayslake area with some friends. I asked them what would be a nice place to go to on a Sunday night to eat. They said Emil's Tavern in Grayslake is the only restaurant that was still open and decent.

Read full story
6 comments
Schaumburg, IL

Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, Il

I was out running errands with my wife early on a Sunday morning. I wanted to find somewhere to go for breakfast that wasn’t too far away. I ended up going to Walker Brothers Pancake House in Schaumburg.

Read full story
12 comments
Chicago, IL

"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of Illinois

I finally was able to get the answer that I was looking for in regards to if Gene and Jude‘s hotdogs were moving or closing. In my last article, I explained that I was at an influencer event in Chicago.

Read full story
12 comments
Arlington Heights, IL

Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?

One of my favorite Italian beef’s in all of the Chicagoland area is hands-down Johnnies beef in Elmwood Park. I always drove by johnny’s second location in Arlington Heights. I always wondered if the taste was the same. I always noticed that it wasn’t as busy as the Elmwood Park location. This automatically made me think it was not as good as the original and Elmwood Park.

Read full story
10 comments
South Barrington, IL

Deep Dish Pizza You have to try in South Barrington.

I was looking for somewhere new to eat. I have tried most of the restaurants in the South Barrington area already and this was the last one on my list. Deep dish pizzaPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Read full story
2 comments
Schaumburg, IL

Unique Asian Care Bear Themed Ice cream shop in Schaumburg is must try

I really love going to unique restaurants or eateries of any kind. I was scrolling through my Instagram when a page popped up showing the super unique ice cream. yam ice creamPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Read full story
4 comments
Lisle, IL

Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, IL

I was in the Naperville area and had a taste for a deli sandwich. I looked on the yelp app to see what was a popular choice to go to. The majority of reviews said that there was one deli that was head and shoulders about the rust in the area.

Read full story
6 comments
River Grove, IL

Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?

I have recently heard talk about a current rumor that I have tried to get as much information as possible to find out if this rumor is true. Gene and Jude's Closing?Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Read full story
19 comments
South Barrington, IL

My Experience at Wok N Fire - South Barrington

I absolutely love sushi. I would say it is one of my favorite foods to eat for sure. I had heard from a family member that I should go try this next location because they have great sushi and a price that is not that bad.

Read full story
Lombard, IL

The Best Ramen I have ever had in my life is in Lombard

I love Ramen and I feel that I have found my favorite Ramen in all of Illinois that I will now share with my readers. The name is Kitakata Ramen Ban Naiin Lombard. Spicy Miso RamenPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy