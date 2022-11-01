I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, IL

I recently visited a Brazilian Steakhouse that I had never tried before. This was for a special occasion for my nephew’s birthday. I heard nothing but good things about this Brazilian Steakhouse. I was excited to try them out and see what they offer.

outside restaurant Photo by Yelp.

I also wanted to see what made them different from other more famous Brazilian Steakhouses in the area such as Texas de Brazil.

The Brazilian Steakhouse that I paid a visit to was called Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove.

I went with my party of seven on a Saturday when they opened at 3 PM. The restaurant already had patrons lining up at the door before they were even open.

The doors finally opened and we walked up to the host desk and gave our name for our reservation.

We were told to wait at the bar for a few moments and have a drink if we wanted while our table was getting ready. About five minutes passed before a host brought us to our table.

Various items from salad bar Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The restaurant itself looks very nice. We ordered a few bottles of water for the table. We were also told that we could go to the salad bar and begin to start our meal there.

I will say the dark spots of our visit now showed its face. We had quite possibly the most inappropriate server.

We were there to celebrate my nephew’s birthday. Our server came to our table with numerous insults that he thought we would think were funny.

salad bar Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Our server began his introduction by asking our table if we had ever been to this Brazilian steakhouse before.

We told him that we have been to others, but not this one. The server then made an off-putting statement. His exact words were “Oh, this is not a White Castle or Taco Bell, so you might not know how this works.”

The statement took me by surprise. I did not want to ruin my nephew's birthday dinner. I just brushed off the comment that was made to our table.

My nephew also told me that the server thanked him for coming in and wearing his best “Js” to come out to the restaurant. The server was referring to his shoes which were Jordan’s.

I felt all of these comments in some way were made to make us feel like we were trash.

steak Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

None of us were dressed in a way that was inappropriate. This was on a Saturday afternoon and we wore casual clothes.

My wife was also approached by another worker of the restaurant and asked why she was not going up to the Salad bar right away. She explained that she was staying behind to watch over everyone’s bags and purses while others went up to get food. The worker rolled his eyes and said “We have cameras. You are fine.” To be honest, what would a camera do if someone grabbed a bag and walked out?

They would do absolutely nothing if someone tried to walk out with a stolen purse. My wife said to thank you and continued to sit at the table until we returned. I was now irritated by this experience before it had even truly begun.

Tres Leche cake Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I made my way up to the salad bar and I could already tell they did not have as many items as Texas de Brazil.

We sat down to try some of the items that we put on our plates from a salad bar. The items consisted of some prosciutto, various kinds of cheese, salad, salmon, and bread.

The server that began to tell us that this place was like no other place we have ever been to before also said that their steaks are all grass-fed. The server also said they use charcoal for their steaks and that we’ve never had a dining experience like this before.

I almost wanted to laugh in the server’s face. This was exactly like every other Brazilian steakhouse I had ever been to. The method of receiving the steaks was also exactly the same with the flip of a card.

The process consists of flipping your card to green to show that you want more steak. Then you flip over your card to red to show that you are done for now with the steak service.

I will say that all of the steaks were very delicious. This was a shining moment in a somewhat crappy experience. The steaks I found were less salty than the steaks I would get in other Brazilian steakhouses.

I would say that other than the meat being well prepared that this was nothing special. The rudeness from the server left a bad taste in my mouth for the entire establishment.

The bill came to our table and it was just under $700. They also added a 20% gratuity to the bill automatically.

I definitely would not come back to this restaurant. The server showed a lack of caring for the customer experience.

The food was still expensive. They offered fewer items than their competitors. The server was rude. I do not think I will return to this establishment ever.

I give a rating of 2 out of 10.

© Frank S ChicagoFoodKing, 2022. All Rights Reserved