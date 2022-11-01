Downers Grove, IL

I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, IL

Chicago Food King

I recently visited a Brazilian Steakhouse that I had never tried before. This was for a special occasion for my nephew’s birthday. I heard nothing but good things about this Brazilian Steakhouse. I was excited to try them out and see what they offer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C0gDE_0iufrCTR00
outside restaurantPhoto by Yelp.

I also wanted to see what made them different from other more famous Brazilian Steakhouses in the area such as Texas de Brazil.

The Brazilian Steakhouse that I paid a visit to was called Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove.

I went with my party of seven on a Saturday when they opened at 3 PM. The restaurant already had patrons lining up at the door before they were even open.

The doors finally opened and we walked up to the host desk and gave our name for our reservation.

We were told to wait at the bar for a few moments and have a drink if we wanted while our table was getting ready. About five minutes passed before a host brought us to our table.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QaEqq_0iufrCTR00
Various items from salad barPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The restaurant itself looks very nice. We ordered a few bottles of water for the table. We were also told that we could go to the salad bar and begin to start our meal there.

I will say the dark spots of our visit now showed its face. We had quite possibly the most inappropriate server.

We were there to celebrate my nephew’s birthday. Our server came to our table with numerous insults that he thought we would think were funny.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JnNpF_0iufrCTR00
salad barPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Our server began his introduction by asking our table if we had ever been to this Brazilian steakhouse before.

We told him that we have been to others, but not this one. The server then made an off-putting statement. His exact words were “Oh, this is not a White Castle or Taco Bell, so you might not know how this works.”

The statement took me by surprise. I did not want to ruin my nephew's birthday dinner. I just brushed off the comment that was made to our table.

My nephew also told me that the server thanked him for coming in and wearing his best “Js” to come out to the restaurant. The server was referring to his shoes which were Jordan’s.

I felt all of these comments in some way were made to make us feel like we were trash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b4gYP_0iufrCTR00
steakPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

None of us were dressed in a way that was inappropriate. This was on a Saturday afternoon and we wore casual clothes.

My wife was also approached by another worker of the restaurant and asked why she was not going up to the Salad bar right away. She explained that she was staying behind to watch over everyone’s bags and purses while others went up to get food. The worker rolled his eyes and said “We have cameras. You are fine.” To be honest, what would a camera do if someone grabbed a bag and walked out?

They would do absolutely nothing if someone tried to walk out with a stolen purse. My wife said to thank you and continued to sit at the table until we returned. I was now irritated by this experience before it had even truly begun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H4qZY_0iufrCTR00
Tres Leche cakePhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I made my way up to the salad bar and I could already tell they did not have as many items as Texas de Brazil.

We sat down to try some of the items that we put on our plates from a salad bar. The items consisted of some prosciutto, various kinds of cheese, salad, salmon, and bread.

The server that began to tell us that this place was like no other place we have ever been to before also said that their steaks are all grass-fed. The server also said they use charcoal for their steaks and that we’ve never had a dining experience like this before.

I almost wanted to laugh in the server’s face. This was exactly like every other Brazilian steakhouse I had ever been to. The method of receiving the steaks was also exactly the same with the flip of a card.

The process consists of flipping your card to green to show that you want more steak. Then you flip over your card to red to show that you are done for now with the steak service.

I will say that all of the steaks were very delicious. This was a shining moment in a somewhat crappy experience. The steaks I found were less salty than the steaks I would get in other Brazilian steakhouses.

I would say that other than the meat being well prepared that this was nothing special. The rudeness from the server left a bad taste in my mouth for the entire establishment.

The bill came to our table and it was just under $700. They also added a 20% gratuity to the bill automatically.

I definitely would not come back to this restaurant. The server showed a lack of caring for the customer experience.

The food was still expensive. They offered fewer items than their competitors. The server was rude. I do not think I will return to this establishment ever.

I give a rating of 2 out of 10.

© Frank S ChicagoFoodKing, 2022. All Rights Reserved

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakho# Downers Grove# Chicago Food King# Brazilian Steakhouse# Restaurant review

Comments / 27

Published by

Food Blogger, Food Photographer, Restaurant Reviewer. Follow Me on Instagram under ChicagoFoodKing. Also, Check out and follow my BRAND NEW YOUTUBE CHANNEL Link in bio

Wood Dale, IL
7018 followers

More from Chicago Food King

Elk Grove Village, IL

The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove Village

I was talking with one of my work colleagues about great places that were local in my area to eat. I was told that there was this small unassuming deli in Elk Grove Village that really has good sandwiches.

Read full story
4 comments
Schaumburg, IL

Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria Tacos

I was driving through Schaumburg with my wife. I wanted to try something different and new. I had heard of this restaurant many months ago but had not ever had time to go till now.

Read full story
Addison, IL

Elios Pizza on Fire - Addison, IL - Restaurant/Food Review

I came across a restaurant that had a bunch of good reviews on yelp. I course wanted to give this place a try. I also like that this place was close to my home. The name of this restaurant is Elios pizza on fire in Addison.

Read full story
South Barrington, IL

Fun Hip Breakfast spot with awesome prices and delicious food in South Barrington

I recently discovered this breakfast spot That looks upscale and the food is delicious. but the price is lower than something you can get at Denny’s. The place that I am talking about is in South Barrington called Eggology.

Read full story
3 comments
Chicago, IL

My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and Suburbs

Here is My List of 16 Things you have to do while in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. This is my personal favorite deep-dish pizza in Illinois. Lou Malnati got his start in the 1940s working in Chicago's first deep-dish pizzeria. He took his pizza expertise to Lincolnwood, a northern suburb of Chicago, where he and his wife Jean opened the first Lou Malnati's Pizzeria on March 17, 1971. Lou was known for his fun-loving character as well as for making Chicago's best pizza.

Read full story
12 comments
Chicago, IL

My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef Sandwich

One of my favorite Chicago unique foods is the Italian beef sandwich. I have made a list of my favorite and not-so-favorite Chicago-style Italian beefs for 2022 that are located throughout Illinois.

Read full story
52 comments
Schaumburg, IL

EggHolic - Restaurant/Food Review - Schaumburg, IL

I love to try different things, especially when it comes to different styles of food. I watched a video on YouTube rating this next restaurant. They said that it had very delicious Indian food restaurant.

Read full story
4 comments
Grayslake, IL

Emil's - Restaurant Review - Grayslake, IL

I was in the Grayslake area with some friends. I asked them what would be a nice place to go to on a Sunday night to eat. They said Emil's Tavern in Grayslake is the only restaurant that was still open and decent.

Read full story
6 comments
Schaumburg, IL

Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, Il

I was out running errands with my wife early on a Sunday morning. I wanted to find somewhere to go for breakfast that wasn’t too far away. I ended up going to Walker Brothers Pancake House in Schaumburg.

Read full story
12 comments
Chicago, IL

"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of Illinois

I finally was able to get the answer that I was looking for in regards to if Gene and Jude‘s hotdogs were moving or closing. In my last article, I explained that I was at an influencer event in Chicago.

Read full story
12 comments
Arlington Heights, IL

Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?

One of my favorite Italian beef’s in all of the Chicagoland area is hands-down Johnnies beef in Elmwood Park. I always drove by johnny’s second location in Arlington Heights. I always wondered if the taste was the same. I always noticed that it wasn’t as busy as the Elmwood Park location. This automatically made me think it was not as good as the original and Elmwood Park.

Read full story
10 comments
South Barrington, IL

Deep Dish Pizza You have to try in South Barrington.

I was looking for somewhere new to eat. I have tried most of the restaurants in the South Barrington area already and this was the last one on my list. Deep dish pizzaPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Read full story
2 comments
Schaumburg, IL

Unique Asian Care Bear Themed Ice cream shop in Schaumburg is must try

I really love going to unique restaurants or eateries of any kind. I was scrolling through my Instagram when a page popped up showing the super unique ice cream. yam ice creamPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Read full story
4 comments
Lisle, IL

Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, IL

I was in the Naperville area and had a taste for a deli sandwich. I looked on the yelp app to see what was a popular choice to go to. The majority of reviews said that there was one deli that was head and shoulders about the rust in the area.

Read full story
6 comments
River Grove, IL

Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?

I have recently heard talk about a current rumor that I have tried to get as much information as possible to find out if this rumor is true. Gene and Jude's Closing?Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Read full story
19 comments
South Barrington, IL

My Experience at Wok N Fire - South Barrington

I absolutely love sushi. I would say it is one of my favorite foods to eat for sure. I had heard from a family member that I should go try this next location because they have great sushi and a price that is not that bad.

Read full story
Lombard, IL

The Best Ramen I have ever had in my life is in Lombard

I love Ramen and I feel that I have found my favorite Ramen in all of Illinois that I will now share with my readers. The name is Kitakata Ramen Ban Naiin Lombard. Spicy Miso RamenPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Read full story
2 comments
Schaumburg, IL

I am obsessed with this drink from Green Joe Coffee in Schaumburg

I now have a new obsession. This obsession is for this particular drink at a relatively new coffee shop in Schaumburg. Iced Lavender MachaPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing. The name of the coffee shop is Green Joe’s coffee In Schaumburg.

Read full story
1 comments
South Barrington, IL

This is a great spot in South Barrington to sit outside and enjoy a delicious drink

One of my favorite things to do is to sit outside and enjoy the weather. Not many months have the state of Illinois not had sunny beautiful warm weather. I like to find places where I’m able to sit outside.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy