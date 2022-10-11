South Barrington, IL

Fun Hip Breakfast spot with awesome prices and delicious food in South Barrington

Chicago Food King

I recently discovered this breakfast spot That looks upscale and the food is delicious. but the price is lower than something you can get at Denny’s.

The place that I am talking about is in South Barrington called Eggology.

The location of this breakfast eatery is one of my favorite spots to hang out and dine. The Arboretum of Barrington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h05Fn_0iUqrbLl00
The 3 little pigs skillet with pancakesPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

This is my go-to area during the summer and spring months when one is able to sit outside.

Eggology is located on the far end of the arboretum.

The moment that you walk in it feels like something straight out of Los Angeles.

There is a large lid of sign in the back of the restaurant that says bubbly in lights.

I sat down and looked over the menu. I was shocked to see that the prices were so reasonable, especially in today’s insane inflation.

My waitress was so nice and attentive.I felt very welcomed and comfortable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jl2xc_0iUqrbLl00
Large bright lit sign back of restaurantPhoto by Yelp.

I ordered one of their specialty skillets called the three little piggies. The skillet consisted of crispy tater tots, bacon, sausage, ham, bell peppers, onions, cheddar cheese, country sausage gravy, and potato rounds, topped with two eggs any style.

I could also have pancakes or toast of my choice that came with the meal. I opted for the pancakes.

My breakfast came out within minutes. I was given a sealed carafe of piping hot syrup for my pancakes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vQkLh_0iUqrbLl00
Front counterPhoto by Yelp.

The entire breakfast looks picture-perfect. There was so much to eat I could not finish everything.

The pancakes were perfectly sweet. The hot syrup really was a fantastic touch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r2pyL_0iUqrbLl00
Inside main dining roomPhoto by Yelp.

My skillet had large chunks of ham and the sausage gravy was delicious.

The total price with tax came to $19 for this extremely large breakfast.

I would definitely return. I love the area and the decor. The food is delicious and the price is extremely fair.

I give Eggology a rating of 9 out of 10. I wholeheartedly recommend everyone check this place out.

© Frank S ChicagoFoodKing, 2022. All Rights Reserved

