Chicago, IL

My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and Suburbs

Chicago Food King

Here is My List of 16 Things you have to do while in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs.

1. Lou Malnati’s -Multiple Locations

This is my personal favorite deep-dish pizza in Illinois. Lou Malnati got his start in the 1940s working in Chicago's first deep-dish pizzeria. He took his pizza expertise to Lincolnwood, a northern suburb of Chicago, where he and his wife Jean opened the first Lou Malnati's Pizzeria on March 17, 1971. Lou was known for his fun-loving character as well as for making Chicago's best pizza

Tip. Do not forget to ask for their butter crust when ordering a deep dish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2grnwr_0iSS4LlV00
Lou malnatisPhoto by Yelp.

2. Gene and Jude’s - Desplains, IL

Try an authentic Chicago Style Hot Dog form what some call the best hot dog in America. The hotdog is topped with fresh-cut fries. The hotdog itself is loaded with sport peppers, onions, relish, and mustard. Tip - Never ask for Ketchup on the hotdog

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n2h5A_0iSS4LlV00
Gene and JudesPhoto by Yelp.

3. Garrett Popcorn - Chicago, IL.

This popular popcorn company has been around since 1949 but be prepared for a long line when going to get some.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iNsyA_0iSS4LlV00
Garrett popcornPhoto by Yelp.

4. Johnnies Beef in Elmwood Park, IL.

The lines are always long, but they are for a good reason. This is the best Chicago Style Italian beef in all of Illinois.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uSU50_0iSS4LlV00
Johnnies BeefPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

5. Ann Sather - Multiple locations

Try Their Cinnamon Roll. This popular Chicago eatery has been around for over 80 yrs. Their cinnamon rolls are legendary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pPQxH_0iSS4LlV00
Cinnamon RollPhoto by Yelp.

6. Rainbow Cone - Multiple locations.

This classic Chicago dessert is a cone piled high with chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House (vanilla with cherries and walnuts), pistachio, and orange sherbet (in that order). It’s a summertime staple and Instagram-worthy dessert that has remained virtually unchanged since it was first scooped in 1926

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23VoMl_0iSS4LlV00
Rainbow conePhoto by Yelp.

7. Nick and Vitos Chicago, IL

the best Thin Crust Pizza/Tavern Style. This South Side institution that’s been perfecting its cracker-thin pizzas since 1923.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R6kBs_0iSS4LlV00
Nick and VitosPhoto by Yelp.

8. Harold Chicken - Multiple Locations.

This popular chain with the majority of its resturants on the South Side. The chicken’s distinctive flavor is a result of being cooked to order in vegetable oil and beef tallow. Their mild sauce — a tomato-tinged, tartly sweet, smoky, and ever-so-slightly spicy sauce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BcycT_0iSS4LlV00
Harold's ChickenPhoto by Yelp.

9. Calumet Fisheries - Chicago, IL This

small South Side fish shack has been smoking award-winning seafood over specially selected oak logs since 1948.

In 2010, Calumet Fisheries was named in America’s Classics category by the James Beard Foundation. Given to just five restaurants nationwide each year, the award acknowledges places “with timeless appeal, beloved for quality food that reflects the character of their community” — qualifications that Calumet Fisheries embodies and then some.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v2FZx_0iSS4LlV00
Calumet FisheriesPhoto by Yelp.

10. Sun Wah - Chicago, IL

This multi-course Duck Dinner starts with an entire duck, roasted and carved tableside by the family-run spot’s expert staff. You’ll also enjoy steamed bao with garnishes and house-blended hoisin sauce. Then, what remains of the duck is returned to the kitchen where lingering morsels are made into the second course: duck fried rice. Finally, the duck bones are rendered into a duck broth soup as the finishing course.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4drmZM_0iSS4LlV00
Sun WahPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

11. Au Cheval - Chicago, IL

The legendary cheeseburger at Au Chevalhas been dubbed not only an iconic Chicago food but one of the best burgers in America

The burger consists of prime W.W. Johnson Farms beef griddled to perfection, Kraft American cheese, housemade pickles, onions, a runny fried egg, thick-cut bacon, and a dollop of tangy Dijonnaise spread stuffed into a buttery double-toasted bun. When ordering this iconic Chicago food, know that the "single" is actually a double, and the "double" is a triple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jsCI7_0iSS4LlV00
Au ChevalPhoto by Yelp.

12. Rosebud Resturant - Chicago- IL

Chicken Vesuvio is a Chicago staple and in my opinion, it is done perfectly at Rosebud. This dish consists of roast chicken with potato wedges and peas sautéed in white wine butter sauce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bn9FZ_0iSS4LlV00
Vesuvio ChickenPhoto by Google

13. Supreme Tamale - Chicago - IL

This unique food has been around since 1950 in Chicago. This Tamale does not taste nor looked like a typical Tamale but, it is delicious it is best enjoyed with a Chicago Style Hotdog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZhb7_0iSS4LlV00
Supreme TamalePhoto by Google

14. Kumas Corner - Multiple Locations

This now-famous Chicago hamburger mecca has been all over multiple food shows. This heavy metal-themed eatery makes some of the best over-the-top hamburgers you will ever see. This is a must-try when in Chicago or the surrounding suburbs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qAMN1_0iSS4LlV00
kumas CornerPhoto by Yelp.

15. Jims Original - Chicago, IL

Maxwell Street Polish. A Maxwell Street Polish consists of a grilled or fried length of Polish sausage topped with grilled onions and yellow mustard and optional pickled whole, green sport peppers, served on a bun. The sandwich traces its origins to Chicago's Maxwell Street market. This location has been serving this famous Chicago original sandwich for decades. I will warn you though this location can get very rowdy at night, so come early.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YChPI_0iSS4LlV00
Maxwell St PolishPhoto by Yelp.

16. Browns Chicken - Multiple Locations

For over 73 years Brown’s Chicken has served Chicagoans. In 1949 when John and Belva Brown opened their first location in a trailer at 80th and Harlem in Bridgeview.

I love Browns Chicken for their chicken, but what I really love that they have that is unique is their fried mushrooms. These perfectly crisp juicy breaded mushrooms are a must try.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cA77f_0iSS4LlV00
Browns Chicken Fried MushroomsPhoto by Yelp.

16. Armands Pizza - Multiple Locations

I love Armands Pizza but for me, they are known best for their Italian Baked Clams. This unique way of preparing clams is a Chicago trademark. Clams are breaded with Italian bread crumbs and seasonings and butter. I love to eat them with lemon and Tabasco sauce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FebUF_0iSS4LlV00
Baked clamsPhoto by Google

What are some places that I missed? Let me know your favorites in Chicago or Suburbs.

© Frank S ChicagoFoodKing, 2022. All Rights Reserved

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Chicago Best Foods# Chicago Food King# Must Try Foods Illinois# what to eat Chicago# Food Reviews

Comments / 9

Published by

Food Blogger, Food Photographer, Restaurant Reviewer. Follow Me on Instagram under ChicagoFoodKing. Also, Check out and follow my BRAND NEW YOUTUBE CHANNEL Link in bio

Wood Dale, IL
6740 followers

More from Chicago Food King

South Barrington, IL

Fun Hip Breakfast spot with awesome prices and delicious food in South Barrington

I recently discovered this breakfast spot That looks upscale and the food is delicious. but the price is lower than something you can get at Denny’s. The place that I am talking about is in South Barrington called Eggology.

Read full story
3 comments
Chicago, IL

My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef Sandwich

One of my favorite Chicago unique foods is the Italian beef sandwich. I have made a list of my favorite and not-so-favorite Chicago-style Italian beefs for 2022 that are located throughout Illinois.

Read full story
47 comments
Schaumburg, IL

EggHolic - Restaurant/Food Review - Schaumburg, IL

I love to try different things, especially when it comes to different styles of food. I watched a video on YouTube rating this next restaurant. They said that it had very delicious Indian food restaurant.

Read full story
4 comments
Grayslake, IL

Emil's - Restaurant Review - Grayslake, IL

I was in the Grayslake area with some friends. I asked them what would be a nice place to go to on a Sunday night to eat. They said Emil's Tavern in Grayslake is the only restaurant that was still open and decent.

Read full story
6 comments
Schaumburg, IL

Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, Il

I was out running errands with my wife early on a Sunday morning. I wanted to find somewhere to go for breakfast that wasn’t too far away. I ended up going to Walker Brothers Pancake House in Schaumburg.

Read full story
12 comments
Chicago, IL

"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of Illinois

I finally was able to get the answer that I was looking for in regards to if Gene and Jude‘s hotdogs were moving or closing. In my last article, I explained that I was at an influencer event in Chicago.

Read full story
12 comments
Arlington Heights, IL

Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?

One of my favorite Italian beef’s in all of the Chicagoland area is hands-down Johnnies beef in Elmwood Park. I always drove by johnny’s second location in Arlington Heights. I always wondered if the taste was the same. I always noticed that it wasn’t as busy as the Elmwood Park location. This automatically made me think it was not as good as the original and Elmwood Park.

Read full story
9 comments
South Barrington, IL

Deep Dish Pizza You have to try in South Barrington.

I was looking for somewhere new to eat. I have tried most of the restaurants in the South Barrington area already and this was the last one on my list. Deep dish pizzaPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Read full story
2 comments
Schaumburg, IL

Unique Asian Care Bear Themed Ice cream shop in Schaumburg is must try

I really love going to unique restaurants or eateries of any kind. I was scrolling through my Instagram when a page popped up showing the super unique ice cream. yam ice creamPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Read full story
4 comments
Lisle, IL

Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, IL

I was in the Naperville area and had a taste for a deli sandwich. I looked on the yelp app to see what was a popular choice to go to. The majority of reviews said that there was one deli that was head and shoulders about the rust in the area.

Read full story
6 comments
River Grove, IL

Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?

I have recently heard talk about a current rumor that I have tried to get as much information as possible to find out if this rumor is true. Gene and Jude's Closing?Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Read full story
19 comments
South Barrington, IL

My Experience at Wok N Fire - South Barrington

I absolutely love sushi. I would say it is one of my favorite foods to eat for sure. I had heard from a family member that I should go try this next location because they have great sushi and a price that is not that bad.

Read full story
Lombard, IL

The Best Ramen I have ever had in my life is in Lombard

I love Ramen and I feel that I have found my favorite Ramen in all of Illinois that I will now share with my readers. The name is Kitakata Ramen Ban Naiin Lombard. Spicy Miso RamenPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Read full story
2 comments
Schaumburg, IL

I am obsessed with this drink from Green Joe Coffee in Schaumburg

I now have a new obsession. This obsession is for this particular drink at a relatively new coffee shop in Schaumburg. Iced Lavender MachaPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing. The name of the coffee shop is Green Joe’s coffee In Schaumburg.

Read full story
1 comments
South Barrington, IL

This is a great spot in South Barrington to sit outside and enjoy a delicious drink

One of my favorite things to do is to sit outside and enjoy the weather. Not many months have the state of Illinois not had sunny beautiful warm weather. I like to find places where I’m able to sit outside.

Read full story
2 comments
Geneva, IL

Does this Geneva Hamburger restaurant live up to the hype

While visiting Geneva I wanted to try a restaurant that was on Chicago's Best. The name of that restaurant is The Burger Local in Geneva. This restaurant is known for their hamburgers obviously from their name.

Read full story
11 comments
Geneva, IL

Great outdoor seating at this popular Geneva Restaurant

I recently needed to drive with my wife to the Geneva area. There are so many restaurants there that I have not tried yet. I almost felt overwhelmed about where to start. I had to sort out where I was going to go, according to the time they opened and user ratings on Yelp.

Read full story
Arlington Heights, IL

This New Restaurant in Arlington Heights is a Copy Cat of a Popular Suburban Restaurant but is it Good?

I had the day off and wanted to go to lunch with my wife. I’ve truly enjoyed a particular restaurant that had one of the best breakfast items I’ve ever had. The name of that restaurant is Southern Cafe.

Read full story
14 comments
Itasca, IL

This Itasca Restaurant has Great Food with Great Outdoor dining with some annoying issues

One of my favorite things to do during the summertime is finding places to sit outside and enjoy the summer weather. I discovered a hidden gem that not many people know about. The place that I went to visit was Fox and Turtle in the Itasca Country Club in Itasca.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy