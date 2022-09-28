Grayslake, IL

Emil's - Restaurant Review - Grayslake, IL

Chicago Food King

I was in the Grayslake area with some friends. I asked them what would be a nice place to go to on a Sunday night to eat.

They said Emil's Tavern in Grayslake is the only restaurant that was still open and decent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E80S7_0iCl62A800
Crossroad Mozz SticksPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The restaurant and bar were pretty packed. Most of the patrons seem to have been there to watch the football game.

I was seated with my friends and their kids at a large round corner table.

We all ordered cokes for our drinks.

I looked over the extremely large menu that had many items on it.

I decided I was going to go with their special of the night. The pulled pork mac & cheese.

I also put an order for their special mozzarella sticks as an appetizer. They are called “CrossRoads mozzarella sticks”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10OMeK_0iCl62A800
Inside main dining roomPhoto by Yelp.

Their mozzarella sticks are wrapped in a wonton wrapper.

They look like an eggroll but are filled with mozzarella cheese.

My wife ordered a simple grilled chicken sandwich with fries.

The food came out fairly quickly. My main dish of mac and cheese with pulled pork was nothing special. The cheese on the Mac and cheese was gritty.

I have a feeling the mac and cheese came from a box.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hpc6Q_0iCl62A800
Pulled Pork Mac and CheesePhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The pork was not bad but I could tell also it was frozen and had a taste of being in a freezer.

My wife’s chicken sandwich I tried and the chicken was spongy with lots of water content.

I do not know if the chicken came frozen in paddy form. This also was something that was not very good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13J9kx_0iCl62A800
grilled chicken sandwichPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The highlight of the night was the CrossRoads mozzarella sticks. They were absolutely delicious. I would definitely order those next time I would stop in and have a beer at the bar.

The restaurant as a whole is nothing special. It almost has a feel like one large rec center.

If I lived in the area I would probably stop by and have a drink at the bar and watch a football game.

I would not make this restaurant a spot to go to dinner I feel there are better places elsewhere in the area.

I rate Emils Tavern a 5 out of 10.

If you are in the area definitely try out the crossroads mozzarella sticks.

© Frank S ChicagoFoodKing, 2021. All Rights Reserved.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Grayslake# Emils# Chicago Food King# Downtown Grayslake# Restaurant Review

Comments / 4

Published by

Food Blogger, Food Photographer, Restaurant Reviewer. Follow Me on Instagram under ChicagoFoodKing. Also, Check out and follow my BRAND NEW YOUTUBE CHANNEL Link in bio

Wood Dale, IL
6531 followers

More from Chicago Food King

Schaumburg, IL

EggHolic - Restaurant/Food Review - Schaumburg, IL

I love to try different things, especially when it comes to different styles of food. I watched a video on YouTube rating this next restaurant. They said that it had very delicious Indian food restaurant.

Read full story
4 comments
Schaumburg, IL

Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, Il

I was out running errands with my wife early on a Sunday morning. I wanted to find somewhere to go for breakfast that wasn’t too far away. I ended up going to Walker Brothers Pancake House in Schaumburg.

Read full story
12 comments
Chicago, IL

"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of Illinois

I finally was able to get the answer that I was looking for in regards to if Gene and Jude‘s hotdogs were moving or closing. In my last article, I explained that I was at an influencer event in Chicago.

Read full story
12 comments
Arlington Heights, IL

Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?

One of my favorite Italian beef’s in all of the Chicagoland area is hands-down Johnnies beef in Elmwood Park. I always drove by johnny’s second location in Arlington Heights. I always wondered if the taste was the same. I always noticed that it wasn’t as busy as the Elmwood Park location. This automatically made me think it was not as good as the original and Elmwood Park.

Read full story
9 comments
South Barrington, IL

Deep Dish Pizza You have to try in South Barrington.

I was looking for somewhere new to eat. I have tried most of the restaurants in the South Barrington area already and this was the last one on my list. Deep dish pizzaPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Read full story
2 comments
Schaumburg, IL

Unique Asian Care Bear Themed Ice cream shop in Schaumburg is must try

I really love going to unique restaurants or eateries of any kind. I was scrolling through my Instagram when a page popped up showing the super unique ice cream. yam ice creamPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Read full story
4 comments
Lisle, IL

Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, IL

I was in the Naperville area and had a taste for a deli sandwich. I looked on the yelp app to see what was a popular choice to go to. The majority of reviews said that there was one deli that was head and shoulders about the rust in the area.

Read full story
5 comments
River Grove, IL

Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?

I have recently heard talk about a current rumor that I have tried to get as much information as possible to find out if this rumor is true. Gene and Jude's Closing?Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Read full story
19 comments
South Barrington, IL

My Experience at Wok N Fire - South Barrington

I absolutely love sushi. I would say it is one of my favorite foods to eat for sure. I had heard from a family member that I should go try this next location because they have great sushi and a price that is not that bad.

Read full story
Lombard, IL

The Best Ramen I have ever had in my life is in Lombard

I love Ramen and I feel that I have found my favorite Ramen in all of Illinois that I will now share with my readers. The name is Kitakata Ramen Ban Naiin Lombard. Spicy Miso RamenPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Read full story
2 comments
Schaumburg, IL

I am obsessed with this drink from Green Joe Coffee in Schaumburg

I now have a new obsession. This obsession is for this particular drink at a relatively new coffee shop in Schaumburg. Iced Lavender MachaPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing. The name of the coffee shop is Green Joe’s coffee In Schaumburg.

Read full story
1 comments
South Barrington, IL

This is a great spot in South Barrington to sit outside and enjoy a delicious drink

One of my favorite things to do is to sit outside and enjoy the weather. Not many months have the state of Illinois not had sunny beautiful warm weather. I like to find places where I’m able to sit outside.

Read full story
2 comments
Geneva, IL

Does this Geneva Hamburger restaurant live up to the hype

While visiting Geneva I wanted to try a restaurant that was on Chicago's Best. The name of that restaurant is The Burger Local in Geneva. This restaurant is known for their hamburgers obviously from their name.

Read full story
11 comments
Geneva, IL

Great outdoor seating at this popular Geneva Restaurant

I recently needed to drive with my wife to the Geneva area. There are so many restaurants there that I have not tried yet. I almost felt overwhelmed about where to start. I had to sort out where I was going to go, according to the time they opened and user ratings on Yelp.

Read full story
Arlington Heights, IL

This New Restaurant in Arlington Heights is a Copy Cat of a Popular Suburban Restaurant but is it Good?

I had the day off and wanted to go to lunch with my wife. I’ve truly enjoyed a particular restaurant that had one of the best breakfast items I’ve ever had. The name of that restaurant is Southern Cafe.

Read full story
14 comments
Itasca, IL

This Itasca Restaurant has Great Food with Great Outdoor dining with some annoying issues

One of my favorite things to do during the summertime is finding places to sit outside and enjoy the summer weather. I discovered a hidden gem that not many people know about. The place that I went to visit was Fox and Turtle in the Itasca Country Club in Itasca.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop Lounge

I was recently downtown for a business meeting. I wanted to enjoy the weather while downtown. I decided I wanted to go and have lunch on a rooftop lounge. Trump TowerPhoto by Yelp.

Read full story
21 comments

Is Last Crumb Cookies Worth their $150 Price for a dozen?

I had recently heard about a cookie company based in LA that sells super high-end cookies that are supposedly the best you could ever have. Last CrumbPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Read full story
Oak Brook, IL

This Popular Chicago Steakhouse has Great Food but is also Super Over Packed with People and Close Tables

My wife recently had a birthday and wanted somewhere close that is usually always a great experience. Main PicturePhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing. I did not feel like going downtown because downtown has been absolutely insane as of late.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy