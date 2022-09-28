Emil's - Restaurant Review - Grayslake, IL

I was in the Grayslake area with some friends. I asked them what would be a nice place to go to on a Sunday night to eat.

They said Emil's Tavern in Grayslake is the only restaurant that was still open and decent.

Crossroad Mozz Sticks Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The restaurant and bar were pretty packed. Most of the patrons seem to have been there to watch the football game.

I was seated with my friends and their kids at a large round corner table.

We all ordered cokes for our drinks.

I looked over the extremely large menu that had many items on it.

I decided I was going to go with their special of the night. The pulled pork mac & cheese.

I also put an order for their special mozzarella sticks as an appetizer. They are called “CrossRoads mozzarella sticks”.

Inside main dining room Photo by Yelp.

Their mozzarella sticks are wrapped in a wonton wrapper.

They look like an eggroll but are filled with mozzarella cheese.

My wife ordered a simple grilled chicken sandwich with fries.

The food came out fairly quickly. My main dish of mac and cheese with pulled pork was nothing special. The cheese on the Mac and cheese was gritty.

I have a feeling the mac and cheese came from a box.

Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The pork was not bad but I could tell also it was frozen and had a taste of being in a freezer.

My wife’s chicken sandwich I tried and the chicken was spongy with lots of water content.

I do not know if the chicken came frozen in paddy form. This also was something that was not very good.

grilled chicken sandwich Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The highlight of the night was the CrossRoads mozzarella sticks. They were absolutely delicious. I would definitely order those next time I would stop in and have a beer at the bar.

The restaurant as a whole is nothing special. It almost has a feel like one large rec center.

If I lived in the area I would probably stop by and have a drink at the bar and watch a football game.

I would not make this restaurant a spot to go to dinner I feel there are better places elsewhere in the area.

I rate Emils Tavern a 5 out of 10.

If you are in the area definitely try out the crossroads mozzarella sticks.

