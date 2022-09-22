"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of Illinois

I finally was able to get the answer that I was looking for in regards to if Gene and Jude‘s hotdogs were moving or closing.

In my last article, I explained that I was at an influencer event in Chicago.

update Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The event had some very influential people in the Chicago Food scene.

Owners of famous steak houses owners of popular grocery stores in the area etc.

I listened in on a conversation with these very influential people and heard the rumor discussed.

I myself called up Gene Judes hotdogs to ask if there was any information about the rumor of them closing or moving.

The person that I spoke with on the phone told me that they had heard nothing either way if they were or not closing. He also told me that they are aware of the rumor that was being talked about.

I noticed that Gina Judes put on their Instagram a press release. The press release stated that an article that was for Clickbait stated that they were moving for closing. The article later explained that they were doing neither.

Gene and Judes Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I took offense to the fact that they assumed my article was for Clickbait. I do not need to make Clickbait articles in order to get views. There are enough restaurant reviews that I can do to last me the rest of my life.

I do not need to rely on Gene and Jude’s to further my food journalism career.

I have been nothing but supportive of Gene and Judes throughout my food reviews. I thought that that was an ignorant statement to call what I was doing Clickbait.

Nevertheless, I am happy that they are staying in the Chicagoland area.

Because when it comes down to it it really is all about the food and nothing more.

© Frank S ChicagoFoodKing, 2021. All Rights Reserved.