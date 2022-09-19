Schaumburg, IL

Unique Asian Care Bear Themed Ice cream shop in Schaumburg is must try

Chicago Food King

I really love going to unique restaurants or eateries of any kind.

I was scrolling through my Instagram when a page popped up showing the super unique ice cream.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12M8RM_0i1L0JtE00
yam ice creamPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The name of this ice cream pop-up is Kurimu Ice Cream and Frozen Yogurt in Schaumburg.

This location is located in the streets of Woodfield in Schaumburg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I3iHS_0i1L0JtE00
Boba teaPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The shop is very small there is no seating inside other than a bench to sit on while you wait for your ice cream.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FTe4B_0i1L0JtE00
care bear flavorPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

They frequently change their ice cream flavors and partner with popular brands/themes to make unique ice cream flavors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gQ4DI_0i1L0JtE00
front areaPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The current theme that they are partnered with is the “Care Bears”

This partnership will last till The end of September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FVRNM_0i1L0JtE00
ice cream cone flavorsPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I have heard that they will be doing a partnership with the Charlie Brown peanuts theme after this run of the Care Bears promotion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=409HTG_0i1L0JtE00
MenuPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The moment that you walk inside the ice cream shop it is covered in bright colors and Care bears are painted on the walls and countertop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R1qRD_0i1L0JtE00
Inside main dining roomPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

There are many unique flavors. My personal favorite is the bright purple yam-flavored ice cream.

The flavor is perfectly sweet and creamy. My wife had a Carebear flavor swirl that she really enjoyed.

The first thing you will notice also about the ice cream is that it is very vibrant in fluorescent colors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ncqwm_0i1L0JtE00
Walls painted with Care BearsPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I want to try their soft serve next time I visit. I did have a chance to try their Boba tea. My favorite flavor is taro flavor. The only option that I had for this flavor was taro with snow milk with the typical boba-flavored boba.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0npIgH_0i1L0JtE00
outside restaurantPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I did not care for the Boba drink The flavor was odd and the Boba added almost a burnt coffee flavor to the drink. There was not really a flavor of taro.

I will definitely be back to try more ice cream flavors at this location.

My only complaint that I can say is that the ordering process is a bit backward. They make your order at the cash register away from all of the flavors that are in the case.

The flavors are also not named for anything that has to do with flavors for many of them. They name some of their flavors silver or gold.

I also want to add that the price is expensive. There is a separate charge for the flavored cones of $3.23.

I spent around $35 dollars for two one-scoop ice cream cones and two boba teas.

I know it is not possible but it would be nice if there was seating in this location but the location is too small.

I give Kurimu a rating of 7 out of 10 and definitely will give them a try for their very cool and unique flavors.

© Frank S ChicagoFoodKing, 2021. All Rights Reserved.

