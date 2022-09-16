Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, IL

I was in the Naperville area and had a taste for a deli sandwich. I looked on the yelp app to see what was a popular choice to go to.

The majority of reviews said that there was one deli that was head and shoulders about the rust in the area.

My sandwich Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The deli that I went to visit was Schmaltz delicatessen in Lisle.

I made my visit around noon on a Friday. The restaurant was just starting to get busy with patrons.

I noticed they sell cheesecakes and bagels as well as sandwiches.

The ordering process consists of standing in line and putting in your order with a worker at the cash register a Food of them brought out to you.

ordering area Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I looked over their sandwiches menu, and they do not have many Jewish classics that I love. They also were very limited on what types of cheese they offered I was shocked to see they had no Munster cheese.

It was my turn to order I told the gentleman behind the counter that I would like corned beef with turkey swiss and Dijon mustard.

I also told him I would like to try their potato salad. The gentleman behind the counter look confused about how to put this order in for me because it was not a sandwich that was on their board.

I also wanted my sandwich on challah bread. This Request made the worker look like his head was going to explode. He told me that he would give me a number 4 combo and would switch out the bread difference. He also told me that he put in pastrami instead of corn beef by accident but recommends pastrami because it’s better than their corned beef.

Inside main dining room Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I told him that was fine. I then ordered a raspberry Arnold Palmer which was also a suggestion from the worker.

I cannot believe the total when I was done. I ordered one sandwich a small side of potato salad and a drink and it came to $29.

I made my way to the dining room area to sit to wait for my sandwich. I sat for a very long time and noticed people who came in well after me were getting their food. I have now waited over half an hour and I still have no sandwich.

I flagged on a worker and asked could you please check on what was going on with my sandwich.

deli area Photo by Yelp.

I would say probably about five minutes later he came out with my sandwich no explanation why it took so long I’m sure it was because they forgot my order.

The sandwich was absolutely delicious. The pastrami was some of the best I’ve ever had out of any deli. The potato salad was awful and had absolutely no flavor.

My raspberry Arnold Palmer was delicious.

I do not know if people come here often and think they can do whatever they want. I say this because many of the orders are coming out of the back wrong. I then see customers literally going inside the kitchen with her sandwich in hand telling them it was not correct.

There was another lady that said she did not receive the correct side to her sandwich and told them to give it to another customer she did not touch it.

The worker said I cannot give that to another customer obviously with all of the health issues going around. He let her just keep the side without taking it back.

The whole place was very unorganized and workers look like they did not know where to go to drop customers' food orders because they also have an outdoor area in the back of the parking lot.

I will say that it was one of the better sandwiches I’ve ever had at a Jewish deli. I will also sat there is no sandwich ever worth $29. The sides were awful but I did enjoy the drink.

I cannot imagine coming here with my wife or a friend in us spending close to $80 after tax for two sandwiches.

I give smalls delicatessen a five out of six Soli because the sandwich was very good.

Everything else that I witnessed was complete mayhem.

I do not think I will return just because the prices are so exorbitant.

