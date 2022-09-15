Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?

I have recently heard talk about a current rumor that I have tried to get as much information as possible to find out if this rumor is true.

Gene and Jude's Closing? Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I have heard from multiple sources that an extremely popular Chicago “Food landmark” may be closing its doors and relocating out of Illinois.

I was attending an influencer event in Chicago when I overheard some attendees talking about what they had heard.

They had begun to talk about how the very popular hotdog stand Gene and Jude’s in River Grove was closing its doors in Illinois.

Gene and Jude's Hotdog Photo by Yelp.

The reason is it would be relocating to the Las Vegas area where one of the original owners resides.

There has been a huge demand for local Favorites to hold residency in the Las Vegas area.

Many of Illinois‘s famous eateries have had offers to come to Vegas.

These restaurants include Kuma‘s corner, Bavette’s, AuCheval, Johnnie’s Beef the list goes on and on.

Many speculate though that this is just a rumor. The highly lucrative Gene and Jude’s hotdog stand pulls in millions of dollars annually from its small River grove, Il Location.

Classic fries on top Gene and Jude's hotdog Photo by Yelp.

The very popular Gene and Jude's has always been notorious for long lines no matter when you go.

Gene and Jude’s has been around since 1946 and was started by owner Gene Mormino.

Gene and Judes is currently run by Gene‘s son Joe Mormino since 2004.

large amount of workers to keep up with the demand Photo by Yelp.

Gene and Jude’s is a Chicago staple even though it is located in the Chicago suburb. Rachael Ray of Food Network rated Gene and Jude's hotdogs as the best hotdog in America.

Countless celebrity chefs and TV shows have featured Gene and Jude's in multiple shows spanning the years.

I personally would argue that gene and Jude’s is the best hot dog anywhere in the country.

Long Lines Photo by Yelp.

I will keep all of my readers updated on any information that I may hear in regard to this situation.

I want to reiterate that this is just a rumor many times rumors are just what they are nothing but talk.

