River Grove, IL

Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?

Chicago Food King

I have recently heard talk about a current rumor that I have tried to get as much information as possible to find out if this rumor is true.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36XAhW_0hwUi4Zf00
Gene and Jude's Closing?Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I have heard from multiple sources that an extremely popular Chicago “Food landmark” may be closing its doors and relocating out of Illinois.

I was attending an influencer event in Chicago when I overheard some attendees talking about what they had heard.

They had begun to talk about how the very popular hotdog stand Gene and Jude’s in River Grove was closing its doors in Illinois.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11JpaL_0hwUi4Zf00
Gene and Jude's HotdogPhoto by Yelp.

The reason is it would be relocating to the Las Vegas area where one of the original owners resides.

There has been a huge demand for local Favorites to hold residency in the Las Vegas area.

Many of Illinois‘s famous eateries have had offers to come to Vegas.

These restaurants include Kuma‘s corner, Bavette’s, AuCheval, Johnnie’s Beef the list goes on and on.

Many speculate though that this is just a rumor. The highly lucrative Gene and Jude’s hotdog stand pulls in millions of dollars annually from its small River grove, Il Location.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n2h5A_0hwUi4Zf00
Classic fries on top Gene and Jude's hotdogPhoto by Yelp.

The very popular Gene and Jude's has always been notorious for long lines no matter when you go.

Gene and Jude’s has been around since 1946 and was started by owner Gene Mormino.

Gene and Judes is currently run by Gene‘s son Joe Mormino since 2004.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XyIQ0_0hwUi4Zf00
large amount of workers to keep up with the demandPhoto by Yelp.

Gene and Jude’s is a Chicago staple even though it is located in the Chicago suburb. Rachael Ray of Food Network rated Gene and Jude's hotdogs as the best hotdog in America.

Countless celebrity chefs and TV shows have featured Gene and Jude's in multiple shows spanning the years.

I personally would argue that gene and Jude’s is the best hot dog anywhere in the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19mRzA_0hwUi4Zf00
Long LinesPhoto by Yelp.

I will keep all of my readers updated on any information that I may hear in regard to this situation.

I want to reiterate that this is just a rumor many times rumors are just what they are nothing but talk.

I also want to mention please do not forget to hit the subscribe button and share my articles via your social media.

Thank you all for being valued readers of my reviews it is greatly appreciated.

© Frank S ChicagoFoodKing, 2021. All Rights Reserved.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Gene and Judes# Best Hotdogs in Illinois# Chicago Food King# Food Reviews# River Grove Restaurants

Comments / 19

Published by

Food Blogger, Food Photographer, Restaurant Reviewer. Follow Me on Instagram under ChicagoFoodKing. Also, Check out and follow my BRAND NEW YOUTUBE CHANNEL Link in bio

Wood Dale, IL
6418 followers

More from Chicago Food King

South Barrington, IL

Deep Dish Pizza You have to try in South Barrington.

I was looking for somewhere new to eat. I have tried most of the restaurants in the South Barrington area already and this was the last one on my list. Deep dish pizzaPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Read full story
1 comments
Schaumburg, IL

Unique Asian Care Bear Themed Ice cream shop in Schaumburg is must try

I really love going to unique restaurants or eateries of any kind. I was scrolling through my Instagram when a page popped up showing the super unique ice cream. yam ice creamPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Read full story
3 comments
Lisle, IL

Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, IL

I was in the Naperville area and had a taste for a deli sandwich. I looked on the yelp app to see what was a popular choice to go to. The majority of reviews said that there was one deli that was head and shoulders about the rust in the area.

Read full story
5 comments
South Barrington, IL

My Experience at Wok N Fire - South Barrington

I absolutely love sushi. I would say it is one of my favorite foods to eat for sure. I had heard from a family member that I should go try this next location because they have great sushi and a price that is not that bad.

Read full story
Lombard, IL

The Best Ramen I have ever had in my life is in Lombard

I love Ramen and I feel that I have found my favorite Ramen in all of Illinois that I will now share with my readers. The name is Kitakata Ramen Ban Naiin Lombard. Spicy Miso RamenPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Read full story
2 comments
Schaumburg, IL

I am obsessed with this drink from Green Joe Coffee in Schaumburg

I now have a new obsession. This obsession is for this particular drink at a relatively new coffee shop in Schaumburg. Iced Lavender MachaPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing. The name of the coffee shop is Green Joe’s coffee In Schaumburg.

Read full story
1 comments
South Barrington, IL

This is a great spot in South Barrington to sit outside and enjoy a delicious drink

One of my favorite things to do is to sit outside and enjoy the weather. Not many months have the state of Illinois not had sunny beautiful warm weather. I like to find places where I’m able to sit outside.

Read full story
2 comments
Geneva, IL

Does this Geneva Hamburger restaurant live up to the hype

While visiting Geneva I wanted to try a restaurant that was on Chicago's Best. The name of that restaurant is The Burger Local in Geneva. This restaurant is known for their hamburgers obviously from their name.

Read full story
11 comments
Geneva, IL

Great outdoor seating at this popular Geneva Restaurant

I recently needed to drive with my wife to the Geneva area. There are so many restaurants there that I have not tried yet. I almost felt overwhelmed about where to start. I had to sort out where I was going to go, according to the time they opened and user ratings on Yelp.

Read full story
Arlington Heights, IL

This New Restaurant in Arlington Heights is a Copy Cat of a Popular Suburban Restaurant but is it Good?

I had the day off and wanted to go to lunch with my wife. I’ve truly enjoyed a particular restaurant that had one of the best breakfast items I’ve ever had. The name of that restaurant is Southern Cafe.

Read full story
13 comments
Itasca, IL

This Itasca Restaurant has Great Food with Great Outdoor dining with some annoying issues

One of my favorite things to do during the summertime is finding places to sit outside and enjoy the summer weather. I discovered a hidden gem that not many people know about. The place that I went to visit was Fox and Turtle in the Itasca Country Club in Itasca.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop Lounge

I was recently downtown for a business meeting. I wanted to enjoy the weather while downtown. I decided I wanted to go and have lunch on a rooftop lounge. Trump TowerPhoto by Yelp.

Read full story
18 comments

Is Last Crumb Cookies Worth their $150 Price for a dozen?

I had recently heard about a cookie company based in LA that sells super high-end cookies that are supposedly the best you could ever have. Last CrumbPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Read full story
Oak Brook, IL

This Popular Chicago Steakhouse has Great Food but is also Super Over Packed with People and Close Tables

My wife recently had a birthday and wanted somewhere close that is usually always a great experience. Main PicturePhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing. I did not feel like going downtown because downtown has been absolutely insane as of late.

Read full story
Itasca, IL

One of the Best Italian Restaurants in the Western Suburbs you need to check out…NOW

This summer I have been trying to get out as much as possible to really review so many restaurants that are on my list. Many of the restaurants that I have reviewed have lived up to my expectations, while many have been complete disappointments.

Read full story
17 comments
Lombard, IL

I had a very unusual experience with this Lombard Restaurant

I want to add before you read this review of Babcock Restaurant in Lombard. That after posting this review I have been harassed by the friends of either the employees of Babcock Restaurant or acquaintances of the owners.

Read full story
3 comments
Roselle, IL

I Wish the Food Tasted as Good as it looked at this West Suburban Restaurant

I have always wanted to try this restaurant out. I would constantly drive by it while traveling down Irving Park Road. I finally had some time to check this place out. The restaurant that I went to visit was Italian Pizza Kitchen in Roselle.

Read full story
5 comments
Saint Charles, IL

I Visited a Very Unique and Strange Steak House in St. Charles

I recently had the opportunity to check out a steakhouse in the Saint Charles area that has been around for over 30-plus years. The reviews online for the steakhouse seemed mostly positive. I had seen this restaurant reviewed on the now-defunct show Chicago’s Best many years ago and wanted to check it out for myself.

Read full story
14 comments
Long Grove, IL

This Ice Cream Creamery in Long Grove is a true Hidden Gem

I was in the Long Grove area trying out another restaurant. I had heard from some other patrons about a really great ice cream place that was around the corner from where we were eating.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy