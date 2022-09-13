My Experience at Wok N Fire - South Barrington

I absolutely love sushi. I would say it is one of my favorite foods to eat for sure.

I had heard from a family member that I should go try this next location because they have great sushi and a price that is not that bad.

outside restaurant Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

My next dining experience was at Wok N Fire in South Barrington.

I went with my wife around dinner time. This was close to 5:30 PM.

I absolutely love this area of the Arboretum of South Barrington.

Inside main dining room Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

This area plays live music on the weekends and some Friday nights. All of this, of course, is weather permitting.

I was nervous about arriving at such a late time on a Friday evening, due to the fact that I thought the restaurant would be very busy with no seating.

Inside main dining room Photo by Yelp.

I was shocked when I arrived and noticed that there were only a handful of tables with patrons.

There were many servers attending to tables, probably at least six or seven.

Tuna Poke Tower Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I was greeted by our server who seemed friendly enough. I ordered a Pepsi and water and my wife ordered the same.

The drinks came out quite fast. I put in an order for crab Rangoons and also an order of their appetizer specialty called a Tuna Poké tower.

This is where the breakdown started to happen. I sat with my wife for an extremely long time with no sight of our server.

I noticed a crab Rangoon appetizer dish going to another table that had been seated after us.

The wait seemed to be about 20 minutes before I had seen our server.

Sushi rolls Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

She was on her phone typing a text message near the kitchen. She then came up to our table and said she was very sorry, but our dish of crab Rangoons were given to another table by accident.

She then asked if we would like to put in our main orders for sushi.

I ordered one of their specialty rolls called the Black Widow. It had garlic, black rice, and tuna.

I also ordered a spicy tuna roll and my wife ordered a California roll and a Vegas roll that was deep-fried tempura-style sushi.

Crab Rangoon Photo by Yelp.

We still waited for our crab Rangoons for another 10 minutes before it finally arrived at the table.

They were nothing special. They tasted like something you could get at Trader Joe's. They also cost $17.

The biggest rip-off was the tuna pokey tower. It was three extremely small tortas with a handful of raw tuna. This dish was just under $20. I would say it was definitely not worth the price and did not taste very fresh.

The sushi rolls came out two minutes later. My wife asked beforehand if the rolls that she ordered were spicy. She cannot tolerate spicy foods and also did not state that it was spicy on the menu.

Her sushi roll was covered in a red hot sauce that she needed to scrape off in order to eat the sushi roll.

The spicy tuna roll that I ordered tasted like something that would come from a grocery store. It was very mediocre.

The only roll that was fantastic was the Black Widow with the black rice. I thoroughly enjoyed this sushi roll.

This entire meal cost well over $100. I would say it was definitely not worth the price. The service was extremely lackluster. There was no reason that we should have waited so long. There were not many tables in the restaurant. There was a massive abundance of servers and wait staff.

I give my experience at Wok N Fire a rating of 3 out of 10.

I will definitely not be returning. This may have just been this particular location. I felt that the food was not up to par, the service was very bad, and the food was not good.

